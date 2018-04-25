George R.R. Martin Confirms The Wait For ‘The Winds Of Winter’ Will Continue

04.25.18 47 mins ago

HBO

I have good and bad Game of Thrones news.

The good: George R.R. Martin has finished Fire and Blood, which covers the “monumental history” of the Targaryen family. “It’s a hefty book, almost a thousand manuscript pages,” the author wrote on his new website (R.I.P. LiveJournal aliens). “This first volume covers all the Targaryen kings from Aegon I (the Conquerer) to the regency of Aegon III (the Dragonbane), along with their wives, wars, siblings, children, friends, rivals, laws, travels, and sundry other matters. For those not up on your Westerosi history, that’s Aegon I, Aenys, Maegor the Cruel, Jaehaerys I (the Conciliator), Viserys I, Aegon II (and Rhaenyra), and Aegon III (the regency). Oh, and there are dragons too.”

Dragons are very good, but I haven’t gotten to the bad.

Since he’s been preoccupied with Fire and Blood (and assisting with HBO’s numerous Game of Thrones prequels, and sadly watching New York Jets games, and a million other projects), Martin confirmed that the wait for the sixth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter, will continue.

“No, winter is not coming,” he wrote, “not in 2018, at least,” he wrote. But!

The important thing is: NOVEMBER 20 [when Fire and Blood comes out]. Mark it down on your calendars. (If you enjoy imaginary history)… As for me, I’m returning once again to THE WINDS OF WINTER. (Via)

Here’s to 2019, which is also when Game of Thrones returns.

(Via George R.R. Martin)

