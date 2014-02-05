Wingsuit jumper set to leap from Mount Everest on Discovery

Discovery Channel has yet another attempt to capture a gruesome daredevil death coming to a TV near you! This May, Joby Ogwyn will attempt the first wing suit flight off the summit of Mount Everest in “Everest Jump Live.” The, yes, live broadcast will air this May.

“This is history in the making,” said Eileen O”Neill, Group President Discovery and TLC Networks. “Discovery Channel continues to bring live broadcast events unlike anything you”ll see on television – from Felix Baumgartner”s world record for the highest space jump to Nik Wallenda”s incredible tightrope walk across the Grand Canyon.”

It’s a formula that’s done bonzo ratings for Discovery. Thirteen million people tuned in for Wallenda’s live tightrope walk, while Baumbartner’s space jump averaged 4.21 million viewers. Now if Ogwyn splats against the side of a mountain? Priceless!

Discovery will also air two, one-hour pre-shows revealing Joby”s intense training and preparations for Everest. The special will then culminate with a live 2-hour broadcast – showing Joby as he battles the grueling conditions on the way to Everest”s summit and ultimately takes the final plunge from the top. Joby”s custom-made wingsuit will be equipped with cameras bringing a bird”s eye view as he descends more than 10,000 vertical feet at speeds of over 150 mph.

The good news is that Ogwyn knows what he’s doing. He first summited the world”s highest peak at just 24-years-old, becoming the youngest American to make it to the top. In 2008, Joby set the world record for the fastest ascent of Mt. Everest, climbing from the base of the south side route to the summit in just nine and a half hours (it typically takes 3-4 days).

“This will be the final piece of my dream. Ever since I was a kid, I”ve imagined what it would be like to fly. I can”t think of a more spectacular backdrop than Everest,” said Joby. “Everything that I”ve ever accomplished in my life has just been practice for what I”m about to do.”

Joby will conduct dozens of test jumps in California, Florida, Utah and the Swiss Alps. After extensive preparation, he will then travel to the Himalayas for final training. After six weeks of acclimatization, Joby and his team will be ready to summit Everest.

Will you watch “Everest Jump Live”?