With ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ is Focus Features getting its awards slate in order?

When actor Matthew McConaughey was doing the awards circuit press rounds last year for his Independent Spirit Award-winning work in “Magic Mike,” he was strikingly thin. The reason for the physical transformation was his role in Jean-Marc Vallée’s upcoming “Dallas Buyers Club,” which has just found a home at Focus Features.
The film was acquired for domestic release in the second half of 2013, though no firm date has been set yet. McConaughey stars as real-life Texas electrician Ron Woodruff, whose story is fascinating. In 1986 he was blindsided by an HIV diagnosis and given 30 days to live. The government, meanwhile, was gridlocked over medical response to the growing epidemic, leaving Woodruff to seek alternative treatments from around the world, sometimes illegally. Soon enough he set up a “buyers club” that afforded fellow sufferers access to his supplies.
The transformation alone is sure to get McConaughey in the awards discussion, as that kind of dedication to a role almost always does. (Of course, Jared Leto will be right there along with him on that score.) But this being a part of a huge wave for the actor this year — along with Jeff Nichols’ “Mud” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” — could make for a rich narrative. Of course, we’ve been saying that for a while around these parts.
To that end, blurbed Focus brass James Schamus and Andrew Karpen in the press release: “Matthew McConaughey is an actor at the top of his game, and he incarnates Ron Woodruff by showing how his self-interest was galvanized into something much more. Audiences will want to take this journey with him.”
We all knew Focus would probably have to go shopping as the distributor’s latter-year line-up wasn’t as full from afar as it’s been in the past. April release “The Place Beyond the Pines” is a film with passionate fans and that could help it insinuate itself into some of the discussion in the fall, but that’s about it. Comedies like “Admission” and “The World’s End” won’t cut it for awards. I’m interested in John Crowley’s “Closed Circuit” mainly due to writer Steven Knight and Atom Egoyan’s latest, “Seven Wonders,” is also unknowable at the moment.
Last year Focus came into the season with a handful of possibilities, from “Anna Karenina” to “Hyde Park on Hudson” to the animated “ParaNorman.” Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” ended up being the best bet, but that reality might have dawned a bit late. “Dallas Buyers Club,” though, is a good start this year.
Meanwhile, “Mud,” featuring perhaps McConaughey’s greatest performance (so far), hits theaters this Friday. You should see it.
I instinctively want this film to be bad because the whole weight-loss-transformation thing is so brazen and shameless.
McConaughey is a great actor but is the kind of actor with a stable and reliable cinematic persona. You’ll never see him attempt an English accent for instance. He deserves awards attention but he should get it for a role that is consistent with his previous work ie Mud. I couldn’t think of a more absurd play for an Oscar than playing a ‘gay-emaciated-HIV-patient-up-against-the-government’ if I tried. Dallas Buyers Club might be based on a true story but the plot sounds like something suggested by a computer to maximise an actor’s (or more likely, an actress’s) Oscar chances.
UPDATE: I have just received a threatening letter from Hilary Swan’s lawyers for disclosing the existence of her proprietary technology.
So are all weight loss or weight gain transformations brazen and shameless? I don’t think all actors do it for awards attention. It’s absurd if people pay attention to the role (or reward it) for that reason of course, but if the actual work is excellent, the actor deserves to be recognized. See Deniro in Raging Bull or Adrien Brody in The Pianist, for example.
@Kate: I think you need to judge it on a case-by-case basis, but particularly after the 1990s and 2000s the whole act of undergoing a dramatic transformation for an ‘acting’ role took on a life of its with its self-aware ridiculousness. Raging Bull was before that time (although after Norma Rae which was rightly parodied by Karen Walker in Will & Grace) and looking like a boxer is part and parcel of starring in a boxing film. In the case of Adrien Brody, no one really knew he was before that film, and he is extremely thin anyway so it wasn’t really an ‘actor transformation’ . Those two roles were also in classic films directed by two of the best directors of all time and never came across as exploitative awards plays. I never doubted their authenticity. This project seems like a ‘issues’ based screenplay with a juicy role in search of a ‘performance’ in search of a film. I’m happy to be proven wrong though.
I definitely get what you are trying to say, and I’m right there with you on eye-roll-inducing shameless grabs for recognition by actors, but I definitely think at this point you might be a little quick to judge. I’d probably give it a chance to make its case before giving it a guilty verdict, so to speak. I don’t think the story sounds that much like a safe obvious Oscar role that was tailor-made by a studio for winning awards, even if it was based on a true story, but who knows until the film comes out? I’m willing to give it the benefit of the doubt, especially b/c McConaughey is on a roll right now and I can’t wait to see how this film turns out.
I hope you’re right. And I haven’t seen the film of course, but when has that ever stopped the awards prognosticators?
Although he hasn’t been nominated for an Oscar, I’m getting slight flashbacks to Kate Winslet and The Reader. She was basically saying: ‘I’m so sick of starring in great films by interesting directors and frequently getting nominated. I want my fucking Oscar. I know what I’ll do… “Look! I’m a Nazi! Come here little German boy! Look I am on a train platform!’ Like I said, am more than happy to be proven wrong.
I’m looking forward to Interstellar the most. Hopefully it will be a nice addition to my McConaughey space movie DVD collection that currently contains Contact and nothing else.