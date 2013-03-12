With ‘From Up on Poppy Hill’ on the way, counting down Studio Ghibli’s 10 best movies

A collective sigh may have been heard at many a viewing party a couple of weekends ago, when the Academy handed the Best Animated Feature Oscar to the conventional comforts of Pixar’s “Brave” over the zappy multimedia invention of “Wreck-It Ralph,” or the scrappy postmodernism of Tim Burton’s “Frankenweenie.” But it was easy enough to see what voters were going for: in a field thick with bristly new textures, the gentle, old-fashioned storytelling and comparative visual serenity of the Highland fairytale was that much more reassuring an option.
Not among the nominees, though it was on the category’s shortlist, was “From Up on Poppy Hill” — the latest from animation stalwarts Studio Ghibli. Only twice in the 12-year history of the animated feature Oscar has one of their films made the cut, yet Ghibli occupies a comparably elevated position to Pixar in the imaginations of animation enthusiasts. In an age where crude computer-animated money-grabbers are a dime a dozen, they’re a trusted brand that stands for wholesome, attentive storytelling, meticulous artistry and genuine wonder.
Ghibli is the handmade arthouse alternative where Pixar is the state-of-the-art multiplex titan, but both are seen as the standard bearers — small wonder that both companies have strong ties to Disney. (And, indeed, to each other — it was Pixar head John Lasseter, after all, who spearheaded the English-language version of Ghibli’s Oscar-winning phenomenon “Spirited Away” back in 2001.)
“From Up on Poppy Hill” finally hits US screens this Friday, nearly two years after bowing in Japan — given the vagaries of distribution and translation, Studio Ghibli’s films have a history of protracted travel. A mellow period piece following two high school students as they defy the authorities to defend their clubhouse, it’s a low-key work from a company best known for more extravagant, though equally pure-hearted, fantasies — many of them stemming from the imagination of veteran animation master Hayao Miyazaki (who is, indeed, a screenwriter on “Poppy Hill”).
The film’s release seemed as good an occasion as any to celebrate the still-flourishing creativity of Studio Ghibli with a Top 10 list, taking into account their gentlest, most kid-friendly work (“My Neighbor Totoro”), the sophisticated cross-generational fantasy of, say, “Princess Mononoke,” and their more recent melting-pot adaptations of Anglocentric fantasy (“Arrietty,” “Howl’s Moving Castle”).
Side note: As I look down the 10 Studio Ghibli favorites that I’ve assembled in the gallery below, however, I realize how much home video and DVD have been responsible for planting the Studio Ghibli library in the popular imagination: everything here is pure cinema, yet I regret how few titles here I’ve had a chance to see on the format they deserve. Alternative animation house GKIDS took over from Disney as Studio Ghibli’s US distribution ally in 2011, acquiring the theatrical rights to 14 of their titles — “Grave of the Fireflies” is due for a 25th anniversary re-release later this year, but let’s hope there’s more of that to come.
Meanwhile, check out my top 10 Studio Ghibli films in the gallery below, and chime in with your own in the comments. What’s missing? What are you most pleased to see? And which are you keen to catch up with?
I love the list guy. There are only two Ghibli films I don’t like (My Neighbors the Yamadas, which I don’t really dislike either, and Tales from Earthsea). All the others are all worthy of this list, but your ten stick out. I know some will cry for the leaving off of Porco Rosso, but not all can make it.
Arrietty’s fine but I don’t know if it’s #5-fine. It kinda leaves too many storylines unresolved or unexplored. It’s one of their most gorgeous looking movies ever, but I felt their characters were, for the most part, rather weak and small (sorry for the pun).
No arguments on your #1 choice, though.
The first movie I ever loved was My Neighbour Totoro. I didn’t know anything about it, other than, at age 5 or 6, I absolutely, completely, totally loved it. I lived in a small town with my grandparents and discovered it one day at the local video store, back when that was a thing, and I rented it constantly. After about two years of renting it, I went in one day when I was sick, ran over to the shelf, grabbed the movie, where it was always in stock, and ran to the counter, where the owner said I could keep it because I was the only person who ever rented it. I still have the VHS in its case, with its little plastic slot at the front from the store’s rudimentary rental system. I assumed for a very long time that the movie was some bizarre Japanese direct-to-video thing that that specific video store just happened to keep in stock. I was bowled over when I realized how famous, and well-loved, it is. I still consider it one of my ten favourites. It’s absolute magic.
This comment made me smile. Totoro is magical, and it sounds like your experience with it was too.
Seconded. Love this anecdote. Thanks for sharing!
Good point with regard to the cinema Guy. Happily in Australia, Madman have ensured that there is as much cinema projection of the catalogue as is possible. Why only last year, My Neighbour Totoro was screening at a library outdoors to a rapt audience of families. The Miyazaki legacy is simply magnificent.
The list is probably quite interchangeable according to mood. My Neighbour Totoro would remain my # 1 just because. And I rate Arietty very highly indeed. I saw this in New Zealand on a magnificent screen in a packed festival house, largely schoolkids, and the shared joy in the air was quite something.
I had the 10 and 13 year old daughters have a look at the list last night. “He forgot Ponyo!” was their only comment.
This list is pretty much flaw-free from what I can tell. How can any list of studio Ghibli films be anything but? I guess the only exclusion that gives me pause is Whisper of the Heart (I’d probably put that at #5 over Arrietty, but that’s just me), but other than that, these films are all pretty much essential for any fans of animation. I’ll never forget seeing Howl’s Moving Castle on the big screen – I loved it so much that I ended up going back to it three more times (even if I had to drive 45 minutes to the nearest theater that played it.) I am so hopeful that Grave of the Fireflies gets played near me b/c that would really be something to see that on the big screen.
Porco Rosso has always been my fave.
No Whisper of the Heart? That one may very well be my favorite.
Good list, though.
I love Whisper of the Heart too.
I honestly think Ponyo is up there with Ghibli’s best. I never understand why it’s viewed as a lesser Ghibli film.
agreed
Agreed
Great list Guy!
In my list, I would put Kiki’s Delivery Service and Nausicaa probably higher and take out Howl’s Moving Castle and Arrietty. However, recently I saw Only Yesterday for the first time (by the same director for Grave of the Fireflies, Isao Takahata) when Vancouver had a Ghibli retrospective a few months ago, and was very touched by the gentle storytelling. The film is mainly aimed for adults and touched on the themes of regret and seizing opportunities whenever you can. I would definitely included that in my top 10.
Another vote for Only Yesterday, which is actually my current favorite. The pacing is leisurely throughout (think Ozu), but the maturity of the storyline, the naturalism of the “acting,” the underplaying of the romance, and the utter believability of the emotions expressed make this completely absorbing. Add to that the contrasting animation styles between the modern-day and flashback scenes, the period details, the discreet use of “fantasy” elements within a realistic story, the wonderful closing credits sequence…I could go on. It’s a shame this has never been released on video in North America, though a Japanese Blu-ray is now available.
In a similar vein, a close second for me is Whisper of the Heart, which features the same combination of realism with a few fantasy sequences, and narratively may be even more interesting most of the way.
But really. The depth of imagination and honest emotion in this studio’s work is astonishing. Only My Neighbors the Yamadas was a misfire for me (though I haven’t seen Tales from Earthsea yet).
@Seth A, I actually haven’t seen My Neighbors the Yamadas, which makes me think I should catch up on that. On the other hand, Tales from Earthsea…..
But definitely agreed with what you said about Only Yesterday. The fantasy elements at first throws me off, but the film incorporates it nicely I think. I think the detailed observations of the family life without sacrificing simplicity is what impressed me. Even if it’s from a different culture, its echoes what I’ve experienced, and the memories started to come back.
I was very disappointed with From Up On Poppy Hill. It looked beautiful but there was no magic. The story was trite and sentimental, with the bonus of a slightly creepy plot point.
A strong list, but I certainly think Porco Rosso has a spot on there.
For me, the moment where Fi sees Porco’s human face as he sits outside the tent stands as one of the most moving images of his catalogue.
For years I avoided animation. Didn’t like the scripts dumbed down for children and all the cheesy music. (I don’t know enough about visual art to appreciate animation purely for its technique.) But then last year my husband insisted on introducing me to some I hadn’t seen. After a handful of classic Disney and Disney Renaissance films, I felt my bias completely confirmed. The only benefit was that the movies were short so I didn’t waste too much of my time. Then he forced me to watch Spirited Away, Howl’s, and Totoro. I loved Spirited Away, was utterly charmed by Howl’s, and Totoro immediately found it’s way onto the list of best films I’ve ever seen. It was just incredible. And now I no longer need to write off and entire genre. ;)
And thanks for this list, Guy–there are some on here I haven’t seen, so now I know what to put at the top of my must see list.
Good list. My personal ten are…
10. Kiki’s Delivery Service
9. The Secret World of Arrietty
8. Castle in the Sky
7. Ponyo
6. Spirited Away
5. Whisper of the Heart
4. Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
3. Princess Mononoke
2. My Neighbor Totoro
1. Howl’s Moving Castle
To be honest, such is the quality of Ghibli, you can put pretty much any film of theirs in to a top ten list, in any order, and that list will be perfectly valid. My own fave film of theirs though would be Nausicaa, followed closely by the simple but completely beguiling charm of Totoro, and then the utterly beautiful and utterly devastating Grave of the Fireflies. I saw Fireflies for the first time last year and was an emotional wreck afterwards. Also, like a few others on here, I’d probably swap out Arrietty for Whispers of the Heart as I do love that film a great deal. But overall this is a great list full of great movies from what is a truly great studio.