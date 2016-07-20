With THIS ‘Star Wars’ Legends character returning, who’s next???

Star Wars Celebration in London broke the news that Legends (a.k.a. Expanded Universe) character Thrawn would be welcomed back into canon by Star Wars Rebels. But where does that leave all those other fan-favorite characters?

Lars Mikkelsen, brother to Rogue One's Mads Mikkelsen, will be voicing Grand Admiral Thrawn, and while we're very interested to see what they do with him, we're already looking ahead. Mara Jade anyone?

In the latest She Said/She Said, Donna Dickens and Jill Pantozzi discuss how this Chiss's re-emergence could change the game for long-dead Star Wars Legends characters as well as a few theories of potential movie plots.