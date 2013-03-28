With this week’s ‘Wolverine’ and ‘Iron Man 3’ trailers, has our spoiler culture reached an event horizon?

I think I’ve reached my saturation point.
I know that sounds weird considering who I am and what I’ve published over the years, but it’s true. And if I’m reaching my breaking point, I can’t imagine what it feels like for people who just want to go see movies, have a reasonably unspoiled experience, and enjoy the things they see.
I published something earlier this week about the spoiler that was not so subtly hidden in the six-second sneak that James Mangold released for the trailer for “The Wolverine,” and frankly everything about this sentence makes my nose bleed. I think this whole trailer for the trailer thing is gross, and it speaks to this artificial sense of frenzy that studios try to create. While I know plenty of people who want to see “The Wolverine,” I don’t know a single fan who felt so crazed about it that they needed to see six seconds of footage one day, twenty seconds the day after that, and then two different trailers today. In the span of three days, I’ve gone from having seen nothing from the film to being totally sick of the film, and it’s got nothing to do with the film. It’s all about suddenly feeling like it’s everywhere, and I’m seeing things I’d rather not see out of context. As my friend Damon said on Twitter…
@houx If it’s 6 seconds, then twenty, then two minutes, mathematically we should see the film Thursday and all of the footage shot by Friday.
Obviously, the rest of this article is going to deal in things that you might not want to know about movies that are not in theaters yet. Maybe. I’m giving you the general warning now to cover anything I might discuss below, because I am hyper-aware these days of how much it means to people to have the choice about what they do or don’t learn before they sit down in a theater.
I used to have a simple rule: if something is in the marketing materials for the movie, like the poster or the trailers, then it’s not a spoiler. It’s something the filmmakers consider fair game.
The problem is that the line has moved on what studios and filmmakers will give away ahead of time, and I think it’s moved to a place where I’m actually uncomfortable with how much is shown before the ticket is bought. The case in point this week for me is “Iron Man 3.” I went to a special presentation of “Iron Man 3” footage a while back, and I was put under an embargo about that material. By the time our embargo had lifted, some of that footage had already been revealed to the public.
I find it fascinating that in my piece, I detailed the extended version of the Mandarin’s attack on Tony’s house that they showed us, and one of the things I very carefully explained was the way Pepper ends up in Tony’s suit during the attack. I didn’t hint at it; I spelled it out. In detail. And yet this week, thanks to the visual inclusion of a quick shot of Pepper in that scene in the suit, suddenly it’s headline news everywhere.
To me, that suggests that no matter what information I print as text, the reach is still fairly limited, but the moment there’s an image that spoils the same information, it’s everywhere and it’s pretty much unavoidable. If I didn’t want to know that Pepper ends up wearing one of the Iron Man suits in the new film, I would be completely out of luck this week because I’ve seen it in headlines, I’ve seen the screen capture on the front page of sites, and it’s been impossible to miss. And because Marvel included it in a TV commercial, it feels like all bets are off. No one considers that a spoiler anymore.
I can tell you that in my own house, if I were to tell my wife any story element of “Iron Man 3,” I would be severely punished for my transgression. She would not be pleased. Despite living with me, she pretty much walks into any movie completely cold at this point. She doesn’t do spoilers. And over the last few years, she finally decided that she really doesn’t even want to see trailers. If I can’t describe a movie to her in two sentences that she seems interested by, she’s not going to see it.
I’ve heard the arguments by people like Robert Zemeckis that you have to do that now or audiences won’t go, but that runs so counter to everything I’ve heard from people in real life that I’m wondering if there’s any intersect between the conventional industry thinking and what audiences actually want. I have to include myself in the “part of the problem” column, and I have been thinking about it recently. Like everyone publishing online, I live and die based on traffic, and traffic is generated in a number of ways. It would be disingenuous to pretend that we do not depend on a certain amount of traffic generated by content that other people source and link to. Publishing something unique, something that people are curious about, is a part of this business, and I think there is a balance that I continue to try to define between feeding the curiosity of the audience and respecting the process by the filmmakers.
Here’s where the confusion and the struggle gets weird. Let’s take a Robert Zemeckis film, for example. When I covered movies like “What Lies Beneath” or “Cast Away,” I did not reveal plot details while they were in production. I did discuss things that were not public knowledge based on my own reporting at the time, but I did my best not to give too much away. In both cases, I would argue that the trailers that the films cut revealed more than I ever would have. They did it with a disregard that I almost found shocking. These days, I see trailers routinely use images from the last act of the film, and sometimes the final images of the movies, and those images are part of the marketing, sometimes from the very first teaser trailer on. That seems like madness to me. If I were to get hold of a screen grab of the last five minutes of an upcoming superhero movie (I’ll be vague here so that I don’t ruin it for you), and I were to run those screen grabs, the filmmakers would most likely be furious at me. Yet when I see those images in the trailer and recognize them as the last five minutes of the movie, that is shocking to me.
I recently got an e-mail from a filmmaker who I wrote about, and it was a fairly blunt expression of hurt at something I published. When someone whose work has undeniably made your life as a film fan better says to you, “Makes me want to get into another line of work,” that’s something that absolutely lands like a punch. There’s no way to not take that as a moment to step back and examine how something was presented. And, more importantly, why.
There are people who say that what people like me do is, in part, marketing. Mr. Beaks, one of my favorite people online and an old Ain’t It Cool compadre, recently mentioned that we all, at some points, “carry water for the studios.” And while I do get to choose what I write about, working with the rest of the team here at HitFix, I also know that I am just as reactive to the marketing cycle as anyone else in this business. When a new trailer I’m interested in arrives online, I jump. If there’s a poster someone offers me that I like, I’ll put it up. So no matter what I like to say about being “just” a film critic, I’m not. I’m a… what? A cultural commentator? I play a lot of shifting roles depending on the day and the article and what we’re doing and who I’m doing it for.
In terms of publishing spoilers, I have never ever been a person who just publishes every single thing they know. If I did that, it would be insane. I read a lot of scripts, and I see a lot of bits and pieces of things and it is for a number of different reasons. And for the most part, I don’t publish even a percentage of it because I know how damaging that would be, and how pointless it is in practice. It’s not news just to say what something is. It’s not news just to publish a spoiler out of context. At least, I don’t think it is. Not really. We treat it as news. We repeat it as news. We spread it as news. But I’m not sure I agree that it really is news.
Actual news, real reporting, is very rare in this industry. Real reporting is, by my own personal definition, when you are working to build a true narrative about something that is happening, not when you make something happen by reporting something that you know. I feel like we’ve gotten to the point where we’re publishing certain details as “news” because the line has been redrawn by the way films have been sold, and I think that line was redrawn because of the sort of reporting that the Internet was doing. And so on and so on. It’s a circle, and I think the only way to fix things is to decelerate it on my end. I can’t change what anyone else publishes, but I can change the way I approach things.
I know you want to know about what’s coming, and I want to share my enthusiasm about things in a way that tells you why I’m excited without ruining the experience for you or the process for the people making the thing.
That is as close to a mission statement as I think I’ve ever been able to manage. Film festivals are the best version of this, because I go to a fest and see things that you may not get a chance to see for a month or six months or a year or even several years, but that enthusiasm, that experience that I have at a Sundance or a Cannes or a Fantastic Fest… that is something you can file away, and that’s something that is based on a finished film, something I can really dig into as a writer. I don’t worry when I’m at a festival about exactly what line to walk, because it’s pretty clear. I watch movies. I react to movies. I share thoughts on the movies.
There are few things better than the feeling you get as you’re watching something unfold and you realize you’re seeing something great, a perfect execution of something. I just had that experience this week, that creeping realization halfway through a movie that you’re watching something that you’ll end up seeing many more times in the future, something that will be part of the conversation, and while the first inclination, the very thing that drove me to the Internet in the first place, is to immediately make as much noise as possible, there are reasons not to. And that is something that I think should apply more often than it has in the past, as least on my part.
There are so many films coming this year that I could tell you all about right now. There are so many surprises ahead, both surprises that I already know about and surprises that we will all have together. And I’m looking at the “Iron Man 3” trailers and the “Kick-Ass 2” trailers and the “Oblivion” trailers and I’m looking at what I’ve published so far this year, and I’m saying let’s call a truce.
I’ll try to stop spoiling your movies if you’ll try to stop spoiling them, too.
Could not agree more Drew. When I think back to moments like (spoilers for those who have been trapped in a box for a few years) Hulk catching Iron Man, the truck flip in The Dark Knight, or simply the major plot points/final confrontations of every major film for the last few years, I get angry about 2 things:
1) how amazing it would have been to see those for the first time in the theater, and
2) how totally unnecessary it was to reveal this in the trailers.
I get angry when I think about stuff like that – especially the Avengers trailer. Show me the human being who wasn’t thinking of going to see that film, but changed their mind only at the point at which they saw Hulk catch Tony at the end of the trailer. There isn’t one. They had your ticket 30 seconds in or they didn’t. All that shot did was spoil what would’ve been a great moment for the fans.
“He’s not slowing down,” says Thor, swinging his hammer to prepare for a rescue.
But we all knew the pay off. The only people who didn’t were the ones (irony alert) that didn’t see the trailer. The trailer designed to get bums on seats.
I miss the days in the 80s when trailers – especially teaser trailers – gave a sense of the movie without actually showing any footage from the film: a well-written voiceover, a sequence filmed especially for the trailer, etc.
Best recent example I can think of is the trailer for the Alan Partridge movie. Is funny, tells you everything you need to know about whether you’re going to like the film or not, and does it with a long sequence that won’t (can’t) appear in the actual movie.
[youtu.be]
I’m thinking of Hitchcock walking around the Bates Motel, describing the events in more gruesome detail than he actually showed on film.
I’m not Rocky 4’s biggest fan, but I loved the teaser where Ivan Drago announced to the audience who he was, that he was unbeaten & that he was going to defeat Rocky Balboa…that trailer got me very psyched up for the movie.
I love stand-alone teaser trailers that use footage shot ONLY for the trailer. They give a sense of the film and can stay with the viewer much, much more than just a run-through of random clips. Think of the Alien trailer, with the simple egg, Jerry Goldsmith’s haunting score, and the slow pull-in……or the elevator gushing blood in The Shining trailer.
Yeah, that’s a good one. Most of us don’t need to know everything about the movie before seeing it. I would like to see a bit of creativity from the trailer making people, keeping the mystery of the film, but retaining it’s themes.
The Hitchcock films, the Jaws trailer with voiceover by Percy Rodrigues and the others mentioned are all good ways of doing this. Remember the trailer for Stallone’s Cliffhanger? Okay, the film had lot’s of flaws, but it was a great trailer with action sequences set to classical music.
And Drew, I’m glad you wrote this, I really am. But I feel like you’re an employee of big tobacco telling us that you feel uneasy about how harmful cigarettes are.
This is what you do. And you’re very good about putting spoiler warnings, and “cigarettes are harmful to your health” on the packaging, but you know what you write is addictive and that people like me will be tempted by it despite ourselves.
If you really value spoiling the movie experience over internet hits, you’ll stop reporting on things that cross the line – and I include your description of Pepper “suiting up” in that. I really wish I hadn’t read it. Marvel decided it was fair game by showing it to you, but you had the option of deciding it was too much to write about, didn’t you?
Thankfully I’m down to 20 (websites) a day, and I love your particular brand of nicotine, but you guys are a bigger part of the problem that I think you would like to admit.
I actually think Drew very openly admitted that columns like his are part of the problem in his piece–it was kind of the main point of the article. But I agree, these sites are part of the problem, although I’ve always thought Drew had better tact at treating spoiler material than many of his colleagues on other sites (Badass Digest tends to be really good at this, too).
That is ridiculous. If you are tempted despite yourself that is your problem.
I don’t have any problem when there are good spoiler warnings. My problem is when I bump into things on the main page or in the highlights. Unfortunately that happen here at Hitfix too.
My point is that drug dealers who say “hey, if you can’t resist the heroine, that’s your problem” are still drug dealers. You’re quite right that it’s my problem that I can’t resist reading Drew’s writing… but then doesn’t Drew have a responsibility to decide what goes into his articles?
Here’s a better analogy. It’s not the drug dealer who is going to get you off drugs. It’s you.
Look, I sympathize with you. I often feel the same frustration at our spoiler culture. But at some point it IS you who decides if you absolutely positively MUST visit Hitfix today.
Hilariously, if you guys were to continue the analogy, then this article is the poor drug dealer shaking his head and wondering if too many drugs just might be a bad thing for people.
I’ve had to deal with spoilers my whole life, being in a country where movies used to not appear until months after the US release (which still happens, but it’s rarer now). Negotiating my way around spoilers was a hazard I was familiar with and knew how to do. If I didn’t care, I sought out every detail, if I did want to stay pure I could simply not look.
But the Internet has made spoilers easier to find, easier to share, easier to discuss and analyse, and that’s taken a lot of the mystery, fun, and surprise out of it. But worse than that, they get put into headlines not only blatantly so they appear in my RSS feed or on Twitter, but also on regular News sites so you have no choice but be told things. You simply cannot avoid them at all anymore.
All this argument about whether Khan is in the new Trek film has ruined any kind of twist (if it turns out he is in the film), in exactly the same way the reveal of Talia Al Ghul was ruined long before Dark Knight Rises even was finished shooting.
I spoiled myself rotten with Attack of the Clones because a friend of mine was on the crew and had let some thing slip accidentally and then I was tantalised and sought out more from other online sources. It ruined the film for me, so now I don’t ever want that level of spoilerage anymore. But if News sites are putting it on their front page in big bold letters, then what can I really do?
And then, even worse, I don’t usually go to the cinema anymore, I prefer to wait for the BluRay, so that’s a further four or five months of even more detailed spoilerage that a lot of people consider fair game, now that it’s freely been seen by a good chunk of the public.
Argh.
I have to agree as well. I normally eat up any bit of info and watch every trailer online but I gotta tell you that I’ve really been rethinking this as of late. I agree with others who have commented here the one that put me over the line was (SPOILERS FOR AVENGERS) but it was the Hulk catching Iron Man clip in the trailer. That was a great moment and could have been even better if I had no idea it was coming. I loved the Avengers so much even though I knew so much about it going in. I can’t help but wonder how much more my mind would have been blown if I didn’t see one bit of footage until opening day. It’s not like the mere mention of an Avengers movie didn’t already have my ticket sold.
Drew, I mean no offense, but this article literally came up just this morning after I read this piece, and I think it’s very accurate. I love being a film nerd and coming on these sites every day, and I try to avoid spoilers as best as I can, but the reality is, we don’t represent the average movie-goer in any way. We like to think we do, we like to think Avengers making a billion dollars was “us”, but it wasn’t at all. Just read #5 on this article. And honestly, I have to say, we’ve all experienced the point the guy is making. I don’t like having that safety net for every movie I watch, but every once in awhile its nice to know what to pay attention to plot-wise so you can hone in on other details, especially movies that are overly complicated and hard to follow on first watch, like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy for example.
[www.cracked.com]
I think #5 is right on, and I think that is why as much as this article is right Drew, it’s also super wrong. Because the sheeple want those spoilers in their trailers. I really think they do.
I would LOVE for the “now now now, must have it NOW / give me more NOW” approach to hearing about movies to reverse itself, so thanks for bringing this all up. In the last year or so, I’ve consciously made myself NOT click on so many “reports” online, because I’ve realized it’s kind of insane at this point. I always remember being a teenager and going to see a movie sometime in maybe March, and they played a trailer that was all ominous music and text and then (big reveal) “OH MY GOD IT’S ARNOLD IN TERMINATOR 2! HOLY SHIT!” Seriously, non on in the theater seemed to have any idea that this movie was even being made, let alone about to be released in a few months. The reaction was pure, and fun, and all we need was that tease. Now, we’ve heard so much about a movie months before it’s even started shooting. Even worse, before a movie’s even been released, so much online chatter (and questions posed at junkets) is about the NEXT movie in the series, when 99% of people haven’t even seen this one yet! It’s crazy — can’t people just enjoy what they’re getting right now? (It’s the same thing with a TV show — hour after an often-great finale airs, people have already moved on to discussing some hypothetical movie that should be made now…) Personally, I would love for a site like yours to focus even more on discussing and appreciating (digesting?) certain films and the discussions they’re creating rather than this binge-eating trend that seems to only be accelerating. I’ve always enjoyed it when you’ve done features like that in the past, Drew, giving some really in-depth discussion of sometimes even very old films (like the Bond installments) and while I certainly appreciate those might not draw the same kinds of traffic, they certainly keep me coming back.
Terminator 2 is a great example. When you watch that film, notice how the big moment where the T-800 and the T-1000 first encounter each other -with John Connor caught in the cross fire- plays out. Everything leading up to that moment plays as if it’s the same scenario as the original Terminator film: A man shows up, steals a cop’s uniform and starts looking for someone. A muscle-bound Terminator shows up and also begins looking for someone. Wouldn’t everyone assume Arnold was back again as the bad guy? What would that moment in the hall have been like when we realized Arnold was protecting John Connor and the other guy was the villain? But the marketing didn’t allow that. We all knew that the twist in Terminator 2 was that Arnie was the good guy.
I have recently had the pleasure of seeing a film spoiler free. Had no idea of the actors, plot, and hadn’t even heard of the film titled “Side EAs the plot progressed and twisted agains Jude Law’s character, I was enthralled in way unfelt for me in a theatre in a long time. I almost stood up and clapped 2/3 of the way through the film. Granted, they lost me in the third act, the the feeling I had until then is why we love any work of fiction. Dynamic is the best way to describe it. After leaving the theatre, I decided not to watch any more trailers. None. Not the best film I’ve seen this year, but by far the most enjoyable film experience I’ve had in years.
Immensely enjoyable way to “experience” a film as opposed to just “watching” a film. Isn’t that why we go?
I am now at the point where I have stopped watching trailers. I want to see an initial trailer for a project to get a feel for what the have come with, I was dying to see the tone of Wolverine for instance. After that, I’m out. I don’t need to see 3 different two minute trailers for Iron Man or Star Trek. Those that continue to watch them are looking to be spoiled.
I’ve quit watching trailers about a couple of years ago. It’s improved my theater experience by leaps and bounds. I’ve gone into many movies just by the titles alone and have been like a kid in a candy store again. Granted, it’s hard to ignore the trailers that play before your ticketed feature, but you would be surprised at how many films you can go into fresh by avoiding trailers and previews outside of the multiplex.
One of my pet spoiler peeves are when critics write about a movie having a twist (a sin) and then the studios pull that quote and slap it in the TV ads. (MORTAL SIN!!!) Imagine seeing The Sixth Sense after encountering a commercial with this voice-over: “Entertainment Weekly calls it ‘a spooky masterpiece with a twist at the end which makes you reevaluate all that you saw before.'”? Good luck watching the movie with an open mind after that!
Nowadays, any movie with any sort of twist will have the mere existence of the twist spoiled either by reviewers or adverts. Occasionally a conscientious critic will attempt to review the movie like, “It’s best to go in as cold as possible,” for movies like The Cabin in the Woods or Side Effects, but that’s rare. Because the Cabin reviews were so consistently like, “Go see it. Stop reading now and avoid all media about it,” I did so and allowed the surprises to work. I wonder how many people saw it and as it opened asked, “Who are these guys?”
Honestly, I think this is a problem that only affects those of us who chase it. My wife likes movies, but she doesn’t watch trailers unless they’re before a movie in a theater or something she was already REALLY anticipating.
I’ve generally stopped watching the teaser to teasers. I refused to watch the 6 second Wolverine clip and waited for the full trailer. Six seconds is ludicrous. (Haven’t seen the IM3 trailer, although I already know what’s in it. Ah, well. Still not sure I’ll watch it.)
I wish more directors and producers would go the Abrams route. Despite the 50,000 ST Into Darkness trailers, most of us still know very little about what will happen. And I love that.
Recently I do feel like it is getting to be a bit much. I am especially bothered by the teaser to the teaser to the trailer. More so the fact that I have started to watch these. WHY? I don’t know, I have a sickness I guess.
I remember years ago there was a trailer for “Double Jeopardy” with Ashley Judd, and I felt like the trailer gave away the ‘twist’. It really bothered me, and I felt like any interest I might have had (admittedly not much) was gone after that.
But that was more of an exception then, and now it is more the rule.
And I admit that I am a bit torn. On the one hand I feel like Hulk catching Iron Man was not a big deal – I was looking forward to seeing the film and how that moment figured into it. But then I also think how cool it would have been to not have any idea about that. Much like the other infamous Hulk moment in the film that was not spoiled ahead of time (or if it was, I missed it).
I love being surprised by a film. I love it when something sneaks in and blows my mind. That happens less and less. I think sometimes the preponderance of spoilers helps to build not just the excitement but the expectation we have for a film. Expectation that is rarely met – and not necessarily because it is a bad or unworthy film, but because no film can live up to those promises.
Plus, there were so many other great surprise moments (most of them with the Hulk) that weren’t spoiled beforehand.
I agree completely. I recently did a research project on just this subject and I feel very strongly against spoilers. The Pepper Potts suiting up is a perfect example really; I pulled up the site as I usually do but I avoided the 10 Iron Man 3 revelations post because, like your wife, I do everything I can do go into a movie cold. Then just a couple days later, there’s the headline explicitly giving it away. I wasn’t happy.
I know it’s impossible to avoid completely nowadays, but I agree it’s gotten to certain point where it’s a problem.
I think the vast majority of people don’t care about the big moments being spoiled. If I see a movie on opening weekend that my friends haven’t seen, they all ask how it ended on Monday morning. And I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat in a theater, especially with comedies, when a scene is setting up for a line delivery that everyone knows is coming from the trailer (the most recent example being Identity Thief and the Frodo Baggins comment), and people laugh harder than any of the other jokes prior that weren’t spoiled, once it’s delivered.
Now what the hell do we do about Star Trek Into Darkness coming out a week earlier around the world? Seriously, Abrams practically sews his grandmother’s lips shut to keep the secrets … and then Paramount sets a release schedule that essentially guarantees we’ll all be able to read every single spoiler a week before we get a chance to see the flick. WTF?
Reading this, I thought you would bring up Bad Robot’s films and JJ’s “keep the mystery alive” philosophy. The performance of his films never seem to be hurt by a lack of spoilers.
The problem has 2 parts:
. The studios have lost the art of making smart trailers. A trailer should have CLIFFHANGERS to make you want to see the movie and learned what happened.
. The studios have developed massive disrespect for their audiences. They often think only hardcore fans watch trailers, so they show them nearly everything to hype the movie. They then think hardcore fans will spread the word verbally or by email to casual fans.
That is a gross miscalculation and lack of respect to the audience. The show too much trailers DEVALUES the movie and fun. This stupidity by studios, thinking everybody has ADHD, plays more into the hands of movie pirates. When you devalue the experience of seeing the movie, why go pay for it? A significant amount of people would rather download it or wait for the DVD.
The cliffhangers in a good trailer, increases the demand to see the movie. Remember the “art” of marketing.
I went to see Sherlock Holmes cold; I had managed to avoid any trailers or marketing for the film. During the previews was one for the movie we were about to see. It gave the whole plot away. I’ve never been so incensed at a cinema.
Mmm I don’t buy the Zemeckis (and it seems the industries default frame of mind) angle of the necessity to spoil the movie in the trailers to reel in the audience.
A recent example of a huge blockbuster/franchise establishing/star making movie that went with other tactic (and hit the jackpot) was Hunger Games. All the trailers focused on the first act of the movie, on establishing the world, characters and stakes. There was no footage of the game itself, or the twists of the second and third act. The trailers leaved you wanting more.
I loved Pixar old strategy for marketing their movies. First teaser trailer focused on presenting the main character(s) personality(ies)-trait(s) without even focusing on the film story, many times on scenes that did not appear on the movie and were created for the sole purpose of presenting the character . Things like the teaser trailer of Mr. Incredible battling to get on his uniform and arguing with his offscreen wife or the first teaser for the Monsters Inc. that has the two main characters entering a kids room and having a rapport with each other establishing who they were, their differences and the tone of the movie.
You can work very very hard at avoiding spoilers these days and still be foiled, whether by the studios themselves or in drive-by fashion by simply trying to be engaged in the news of the day. This stuff is the lifeblood of the internet. If it’s something that people aren’t yet supposed to know, it’s viral. If it’s something that people respond to positively, it is seized as a marketing moment and hammered at the public relentlessly until it loses all the appeal that it had to begin with. I will say that making a stance like this is appreciated but the cat is out of the bag here. At this point even movies I’m anxious to see hold precious little discovery by the time I’m able to. Marketing that devalues the ticket before it is bought gives diminishing returns and I think there is ample evidence of that.