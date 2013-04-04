With ‘Trance’ on the way, ranking Danny Boyle’s 10 feature films to date

It’s been interesting watching British critics dance around Danny Boyle’s “Trance” (which opened in the UK last week, and hits US screens tomorrow), squaring the film’s superficial genre pleasures with the director’s unlikely new status as a national treasure. Boyle has, of course, been regarded with affection for some time now, both at home and abroad, but in the last five years, his career has taken a turn for the prestigious that wasn’t easily seen coming.
First “Slumdog Millionaire,” once on course for straight-to-DVD indignity, ruled the 2008 awards season, earning Boyle an Oscar for Best Director. Then his follow-up, “127 Hours,” also tickled awards voters’ fancy, taking six Oscar nods including Best Picture — an impressive back-to-back feat for a director whose first eight films earned one Oscar nod between them. He moved onto the London stage scene, emerging victorious with an Olivier Award-winning take on “Frankenstein” that was the hottest ticket in town, before taking on a slightly bigger stage: directing the opening ceremony for the 2012 Olympic Games.
It is, of course, the last of these achievements that has earned Boyle the “national treasure” tag in the UK. A proudly eccentric and quintessentially British affair, his whimsically politicized Olympic spectacular left some international viewers scratching their heads, but earned rave reviews even from his routinely self-deprecating compatriots. When he returned to the day job, anything he produced would seem less grandiose by comparison, but erotic heist thriller “Trance” — his tenth feature film in a 20-year career — still catches us off-guard with its forthright genre aspirations.
Suffice to say “Trance” will not be the third consecutive Danny Boyle film to nab a Best Picture nomination, and frankly, that’s a good thing: the last thing we’d want for a stylist as vital and versatile as Boyle is for him to calcify into a maker of prestige product. “Trance,” with its kinky fetishism and loopy mind games, feels like the work of a filmmaker actively resisting deification, and if pretty much everyone agrees that it’s far from his best work, its very slightness offers rewards of its own. “It”s a kick to see Boyle back in lickety-split genre mode,” I wrote in my Time Out London review. “This is the kind of film he might have made in the “90s, only flashing all the technical elan he”s gained since then.”
Most of all, “Trance” is an elegant reminder that, for all his smarts as a genre craftsman, Boyle is a director who has never made the same film twice: he’s somehow managed to forge a distinctive directorial stamp while bouncing from horror (“28 Days Later…”) to family fable (“Millions”) to urban hyperrealism (“Trainspotting”) to romantic fantasy (“A Life Less Ordinary”) and plenty else besides.
With that in mind, and given that “Trance” brings his feature count to a nice round 10, I thought this would be the right moment to review his diverse filmography to date, with a strictly idiosyncratic ranking from best to worst. You couldn’t exactly call it a Top 10 (no more than you could a Bottom 10), but grouped together, his films make for a fascinating collective, and even I was surprised by some of the preferences I found myself expressing. Let’s just say I don’t think the Academy necessarily recognized his best work — but ain’t that always the case?
So check out my ranking of Boyle’s films in the gallery below, and feel free to rate them as you go along. Then have at it in the comments: what are your favorites (and least favorites)? And how does “Trance” stack up for you?
Lol. Guy just quoted his own review. A bit boastful, but way to self promote!
Boastful? Of the fact that I’m a freelancer? It’s not much to boast about.
When I review major films for outlets outside IC, I often get readers here asking for the link. Just trying to keep my thoughts together.
1. Sunshine
2. Trainspotting
3. 28 Days Later
4. Shallow Grave
5. The Beach (I quite liked it)
6. Slumdog Millionnaire
7. Millions
8. A Life Less Ordinary
9. 127 Hours
I’m pleased to see A Life Less Ordinary so high up – such an energetic film, even if not all of it quite fits together. And for my money it’s Cameron Diaz’s best performance.
I was so dissapointed in The Beach because I loved that book so much. I remember reading it in high school with no foreknowledge of what it was and being completely blown away. Too bad the movie couldn’t give me the same rush the book did. Also why change the ending.
I’ve never seen a Danny Boyle film I haven’t liked, although I haven’t managed to pluck up the courage to watch “The Beach” and ruin that streak.
1. Trainspotting
2. 28 Days Later
3. Millions
4. Shallow Grave
5. Sunshine
6. Slumgdog Millionaire
7. A Life Less Ordinary
8. 127 Hours
Can’t wait to see “Trance.”
Always good to see A Life Less Ordinary getting respect. I have a question of a spoilery nature, though: has there ever been a definitive reading of the end if Shallow Grave?
I love seeing Millions and A Life Less Ordinary higher up your list than expected. Millions, in particular, I absolutely adore. I even forgive the spiritual aspect to that film, which I usually can’t stand in movies.
1. 127 Hours
2. Sunshine
3. Slumdog Millionaire
4. Trainspotting
Haven’t seen the rest and have no desire to. Sunshine is insanely underrated. People always point to the third act twist as what ruins the second half of the movie, but they fail to see that the astronaut-gone-rogue-killer thread isn’t even a big part of the plot. Everything that follows is what defines the second half of the film for me.
Odd that you have no desire to see the rest, despite being high on at least half of what you’ve seen. 28 Days Later, in particular, seems so much a stylistic second cousin to Sunshine in my head that I think you’d get something out of it.
Whoops. Completely blanked on 28 Days Later. That would be #5 then. Good movie, but I connected more with the Dawn of the Dead remake that came out the same year.
As far as the rest of his films, the plots just don’t interest me.
Wow…blanked again. The Beach at #6. Underrated in my opinion, but still Boyle’s most flawed.
Interesting you talk about romanticization with “Slumdog Millionaire” but don’t feel that away about “Trainspotting.” Maybe I just need to see it again but I couldn’t help but think that film glorifies substance-abuse in at least some small way.
Glorifies? No. Debases, maybe. It’s
worth a rewatch.
I’m glad that you point out the inherent lack of empathy in Slumdog. The story is definitely shallow. But what bothered me more was a general misunderstanding of the motivations of the Indian poor, a misunderstanding of what makes people tick.