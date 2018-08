Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Wiz Khalifa has continued to release new material while on the road on the Boys Of Zummer Tour with Fall Out Boy. Keeping the streak alive, Wiz decides to come through today and share another new song in visual form called “Say So.”

Following up last week”s acapella freestyle, the video follows Wiz as he moves all around tour once again. From backstage footage to smoking weed in the seats, watch Wiz do his thing in this Dan Folger-shot video above…

