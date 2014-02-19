Wolverine and Beast hang around in new ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ images

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” finds the mutant heroes of two different time periods teaming up to fight the future, an three new images give you an idea of what they’re up against. The pics feature Michael Fassbender manipulating metal as Magneto; a giant Sentinel in close-up; and Beast (Nicholas Hoult) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) either fighting or playing — you can never tell with those two.
Check out the new photos here:
Still not getting a good feeling from this. I don’t trust Singer. As much as I loved the first 2 X-men films when they came out, They don’t hold up that well and some of the choices still bug me. They basically replaced the Wolverine/Kitty relationship with Wolverine/Rogue. Too much of an obvious age difference between Cyclops and Jean. Totally marginalizing Sabertooth. Storm was never right, and at some point it’s up to the director to point out that a cardboard cutout would be cheaper and give better line readings.