Wolverine and Beast hang around in new ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ images

02.19.14 4 years ago

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” finds the mutant heroes of two different time periods teaming up to fight the future, an three new images give you an idea of what they’re up against. The pics feature Michael Fassbender manipulating metal as Magneto; a giant Sentinel in close-up; and Beast (Nicholas Hoult) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) either fighting or playing — you can never tell with those two.

Check out the new photos here:

