‘Wolverine: Japan’s Most Wanted’ #1 available for free in December

(CBR) Marvel is making the first chapter of “Wolverine: Japan”s Most Wanted” Infinite Comic available for free this month to anyone who redeems a digital comic code from select titles. The offer begins Friday.

The 13-part digital miniseries, by Jason Aaron, Jason Latour and Paco Diaz, was designed specifically for mobile devices, and finds Wolverine stranded in the far reaches of Japan, where he must fight his way through ninjas, the Silver Samurai and Sabretooth.

“It”s tied to what Jason”s done in that we directly spin out of Sabretooth”s vicious takeover of The Hand,” Latour explained to Comic Book Resources when the project was announced. “This has left the ninja ranks thin, and cleared away many of the leaders and statesmen that were the backbone of the clan. It”s left their hold on the modern world in dire straits as well. But where other folks might see lemons, Sabretooth sees this as an opportunity to drag the ninja into the 21st century kicking and screaming. So he enlists the help and technology of the new Silver Samurai to do just that. Of course, Logan”s disgrace is key to the success of those plans, and very quickly you”ll see Wolverine on the run, hunted by the country he loves. We”ve got a damn metric ton of Ninja stabbin” action as Logan fights to clear his name and stop this deadly new Iron Hand before it starts.”