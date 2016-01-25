Earlier today a couple of TV spots were released for the upcoming “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” film. But Warner Bros. wasn”t finished yet! A new trailer also arrived today. Though “new” may be a bit of a stretch as nearly all of the footage is recycled. One of the most interesting never-before-seen bits involved Wonder Woman and flight. The boring human kind. On a boring old plane.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you don't want to watch the full trailer, I've packaged the important part into a handy GIF. You're welcome.

GIF Credit: DC Films

WHAT DOES IT MEAN? It means Wonder Woman has a secret identity. Full stop. But let”s speculate anyway!

We now know Diana has been kicking around Man”s World since the 1910s, as “Wonder Woman” is set during WWI. But this doesn”t mean she”s continuously lived on Earth. Comic book Wonder Woman treks back and forth between the human realm and Themyscira on a regular basis. Which may very well be what”s happening here. I mean, the production team didn”t just pull “Turkish Airlines” out of a hat of exotic locations. Diana is coming (or going) somewhere specific.

Could it be Themyscira? Over the years, Paradise Island has been located in several places. The Bermuda Triangle, the Pacific Ocean, and the Aegean Sea. While the Aegean Sea location was used during pre-Crisis comics, Themyscira continues to be named after the Turkish City. Paradise Island used to even be called NEWThemyscira in honor of its real world counterpart. So it makes sense that Diana is returning from a trip home. But is it a coincidence that the Princess of the Amazons happens to return at the right moment, or did Wonder Woman and Hippolyta sense that Earth needed Diana once again?

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” arrives in theaters on March 25, 2016.