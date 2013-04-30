Woody Allen heads back to France with Colin Firth and Emma Stone

#Emma Stone
04.30.13 5 years ago

The last time Woody Allen went to France, the result wasn’t too bad. 2011’s “Midnight in Paris” scored a number of Oscar nominations, for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and even a surprise bid for Best Production Design (formerly Best Art Direction). Allen himself won his third writing Oscar to date, and his fourth overall, for penning the script, beating out stiff competition from Best Picture winner “The Artist.”

Well it seems he’s heading back for his next film, which will go into production this year. There is no title, naturally, as of yet, but the film will star Colin Firth and Emma Stone, the latter a natural fit and a rather obvious choice, given Allen’s penchant for scooping up popular young ingenues for his films. He will once again be collaborating with cinematographer Darius Kondji, production designer Anne Seibel and costume designer Sonia Grande on the film, all of whom worked with him on “Midnight.”

The film will be Allen’s eighth set in Europe after the recent string of “To Rome with Love,” “Midnight in Paris,” “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger,” “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” “Cassandra’s Dream,” “Scoop” and “Match Point.”

Allen will, however, make a quick pit stop in his home town of New York in between for “Blue Jasmine,” which hits theaters in July.

