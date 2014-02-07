Woody Allen speaks out and it appears he’s had enough

To say this awards season has not gone as expected is something of an understatement. No one could have anticipated that perhaps the closest best picture race this century would be overshadowed by twenty one year-old allegations surrounding Woody Allen and his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow. After almost two decades of silence, a series of tweets during the Golden Globes from Mia Farrow, Dylan’s adoptive mother, and her brother, Ronan Farrow, has snowballed into a dramatic series of statements that has once again dragged these unproven allegations into something of a public spectacle.
Mia Farrow and Ronan Farrow publicly brought attention back to the molestation claime during the Golden Globes in January when Diane Keaton accepted a lifetime achievement award for the absent Allen. A series of editorials and reports followed, but it appeared the story had ended. Instead, the now 28-year-old Dylan Farrow released a scathing statement once again accusing her adoptive father of molesting her as a child. And in the New York Times no less. Allen’s lawyer and friends have stood up for him, but Allen himself finally felt the need to speak out publicly with an almost unbelievable OP-ED published online in the New York Times tonight (it goes without saying the Paper of Record hasn’t been this relevant since the Bush administration left office).
In his lengthy and well-written editorial Allen bluntly describes his initial reaction to the molestation accusations remarking he thought it was obvious and “transparent” they were the “malevolent” actions of a former lover, Mia Farrow, battling for custody of their two children.
Allen goes on, “I naïvely thought the accusation would be dismissed out of hand because of course, I hadn”t molested Dylan and any rational person would see the ploy for what it was. Common sense would prevail. After all, I was a 56-year-old man who had never before (or after) been accused of child molestation. I had been going out with Mia for 12 years and never in that time did she ever suggest to me anything resembling misconduct. Now, suddenly, when I had driven up to her house in Connecticut one afternoon to visit the kids for a few hours, when I would be on my raging adversary”s home turf, with half a dozen people present, when I was in the blissful early stages of a happy new relationship with the woman I”d go on to marry – that I would pick this moment in time to embark on a career as a child molester should seem to the most skeptical mind highly unlikely. The sheer illogic of such a crazy scenario seemed to me dispositive.”
Allen details what went on with the case and once again vents his disappointment over the “irresponsible” judgement of Justice Elliott Wilk who said in his ruling in the case — where charges were not pressed against Allen — “we will probably never know what occurred.” The Oscar winning filmmaker then brings us to the present, “Now it”s 21 years later and Dylan has come forward with the accusations that the Yale experts investigated and found false. Plus a few little added creative flourishes that seem to have magically appeared during our 21-year estrangement.”
Eventually, Allen even asks whether he thinks even Mia believes this anymore. “Would a mother who thought her 7-year-old daughter was sexually abused by a molester (a pretty horrific crime), give consent for a film clip of her to be used to honor the molester at the Golden Globes?”
It’s an excellent question that sadly brings this all back to awards season. Actually, the spectacle is sad. The fact it’s come up because of attention for Allen’s “Blue Jasmine” is more disappointing than anything else. It’s cast a shadow over one of the best performances of Cate Blanchett’s career and Allen’s own impressive screenplay. It’s all just a mess.
As some of Allen’s friends have pointed out, this all seems quizzically timed to Ronan Farrow’s meteoric rise as an MSNBC talk show host. Where was all of this public anger from the Farrow clan just two years ago when Allen’s “Midnight in Paris” earned a best picture nomination and Allen his fourth Oscar? Instead, while Dylan says she’s never wavered in her claims, Mia’s teasing that Ronan might actually be Frank Sinatra’s son during an October Vanity Fair piece and not Allen (which, by the way, means she was cheating on him at the time) certainly brought a tremendous amount of new attention to her brother and those tweets during the Globes didn’t hurt either. Did this all rise from a mother’s attempt to help her son’s career? It sounds silly, right? And yet…
In any event, Farrow and her grown children might be disturbed if she watches the Academy Awards on March 2. Allen isn’t favored to win best original screenplay, but if they expect rumblings from the audience when Allen’s name is announced they will be sadly mistaken. His name might not illicit a roar, but it’s clear many of Allen’s friends in Hollywood and the Academy are still behind him.
Speaking of Allen, he finished up his long post with the following:
“Of course, I did not molest Dylan. I loved her and hope one day she will grasp how she has been cheated out of having a loving father and exploited by a mother more interested in her own festering anger than her daughter”s well-being. Being taught to hate your father and made to believe he molested you has already taken a psychological toll on this lovely young woman, and Soon-Yi and I are both hoping that one day she will understand who has really made her a victim and reconnect with us, as Moses has, in a loving, productive way. No one wants to discourage abuse victims from speaking out, but one must bear in mind that sometimes there are people who are falsely accused and that is also a terribly destructive thing. (This piece will be my final word on this entire matter and no one will be responding on my behalf to any further comments on it by any party. Enough people have been hurt.)”
No matter who you believe, Judge Wilk’s statement “we will probably never know what occurred” rings true. And, as Dylan’s immediate response to Allen tonight attests, this doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.
Is this officially an editorial? Because it’s fairly biased. I just want to make sure it is and HitFix’s leader isn’t putting this article out as journalism. I’m being sincere, not snarky. I swear. It’s impossible to convey tone on paper.
“Journalism is a method of inquiry and literary style that aims to provide a service to the public by the dissemination and analysis of news and other information.” There is commentary and analysis within the post, yes. By definition that is journalism.
Hmm. Okay. But I’d argue that you didn’t provide a service to the public by inputting some slanted views into this piece. I would have a much better time accepting this article if it were clearly labeled an editorial or column. As a journalist myself, I’d be uncomfortable putting this article out there without clarifying that first. #mytwocents
No offense Krystal, but In Contention is a blog within an entertainment news site. Anything that appears in here is meant to include some opinion. If we were running a strict news story it would appear as a flat news article.
Write a comment…I found Allen’s mention of Dori Previn’s song “With My Daddy in the Attic” (which I had completely suppressed and forgotten though I had that album) to be the most damning thing of all. Not only is Mia probably an unhinged fabulist but she plagiarized the whole story from a song! Somehow that I completely believe.
It’s amazing what Hollywood society will defend (child molesters, rapists, etc) and what they find to be repugnant. They’ll praise and award and speak about the genius of a man who drugged a 13 year old girl with quaaludes so he could proceed to anally rape her.
But to them, someone like Mitt Romney is abhorrent. Because his ideology is different. You know… because he’s against women. He has binders or some such thing. He and his party fight the “war against women.”
Then all of Hollywood praise and worship men who prey on women, or more accurately, girl children, in the cases of Polanski and Allen.
While I may not agree with many of Mr. Romney’s politics, I cannot believe simply having different ideas is worse than child rape. Call me crazy.
But to hear tell from many in Hollywood; on twitter, or in interviews, Romney is a terrible human being and Roman Polanski is a genius who is unfairly castigated by the US government. You know… because he raped a child and ran away to escape prosecution.
But Romney has binders. So fuck that guy, let’s go watch The Piano!
As for Woody Allen, you can read this from the NYT in 1993:
[www.nytimes.com]
And then you can read these:
The judge, police, and prosecutor in the case found absolutely NO SIGNS of coaching from Dylan Farrow. They questioned her dozens of times, without her mother present, and her story never changed. 20 years later, her story has never changed.
When something like this happens to you, all you have is the truth, which are your memories. And to tell them over and over again is like reliving the horror, over and over again. Yet she told the truth, and it hurt every time she told it. I know it did.
All Woody Allen has are lies. He has plenty of those. For 20 years, he’s had plenty of lies.
And still, Hollywood society loves and praises and protects Woody Allen. Film critics fawn over his work. Barbara Walters says Woody Allen couldn’t possibly be a child molester because he doesn’t have a creepy mustache. Get it? Dylan Farrow’s trauma is a joke to Barbara Walters! How funny, right? Tell me again who’s fighting a war on women?
As for Dylan Farrow, the little girl who’s all grown up yet still traumatized? Well, she never made any brilliant art like Midnight in Paris or Annie Hall, so let’s not think about her and the damage this man did to her. She isn’t “important” like funny little Woody is important.
You know, I would love to see one critic, any critic, on this site or anywhere else, stand up and say they refuse to review Woody Allen’s and Roman Polanski’s films.
We’ve seen people… actors, directors, producers, and yes, film critics (some on this website) take a stand against plenty of people with unpopular politics. Usually, such stands are taken with a grand announcement; a speech, or an interview on television, or a written column.
When will we see someone from this culture take a stand against evil men like Polanski and Allen? And if they do, will they make a grand announcement?
I’m not going to hold my breath.
And we wonder why 1/5 girls and 1/20 boys are molested at some point in their lives. If people in the spotlight can get away with these crimes, or still be loved and adored despite this despicable acts, how easy it must be for people who no one “knows” to get away with it, right?
Next November, or in 2016, I’m sure the “War on Women” will be all people like Scarlett Johansson and Alec Baldwin will want to talk about. And then they’ll go make another Woody Allen film or talk about how brilliant the new Polanski film was, and they’ll absolutely no clue regarding the obtuse nature of their gross hypocrisy.
Woody Allen appears he’s had enough, Greg?
How very sad for Woody Allen. That poor thing.
I’d find your argument more palatable without the culture war, left vs right bullshit. But of course that has to creep into very debate today. But maybe when it’s about child molestation we can let it be about that and not Hollywood Liberal Conspiracies.
Topher, you’re misunderstanding. I don’t care about the ideology. Left, right, whatever, who gives a frak.
What I care about is the hypocrisy. And not only the hypocrisy, but the complete lack of empathy for the victims of these men who belong completely to the culture of self absorption and self pleasure.
If the denizens of Hollywood believe there is a war on women and want to fight against it, then by all means. Do what you have to do.
But to then star in a Woody Allen film? To praise the genius of Roman Polanski and travel to France to make a film with him because he can’t return to the US because he raped a 13 year old girl?
They’re going to believe Woody Allen’s lies. And believe me, those lies come cheaply to him. His lies have no cost.
But Dylan Farrow’s truth? That truth is woven with pain. And every time she tells the truth, it brings a cost to her that you can’t understand (unless you can).
I guess I just can’t understand how these people who defend Allen or Polanski could have the gall, or the lack of insight, to talk about a war on women.
That honestly angers me, that kind of hypocrisy.
HOM: I agree with Topher that your post would be a lot stronger without bringing Mitt Romney into it. Definitely made it seem like a rant; it’s almost a nonsequitur. You’d be a lot better off if you started with something like, “Allen’s defenders want us to forget these facts,” and then posted your links.
I also think you’re wrong to lump Allen in with Polanski. Polanski is convicted and fled justice, whereas the police found insufficient evidence to even charge Allen. It is absolutely legitimate to have very different reactions to these two men. Personally, I don’t like Woody Allen movies (not even Annie Hall), but I don’t know who to believe. And because I don’t know what to believe and because the police investigated the crime and found insufficient evidence to charge, I don’t blame anyone in Hollywood for failing to ostracize Allen (which is what Farrow was complaining about and seems to be your axe to grind).
But I also don’t blame people for believing Farrow or for choosing not to patronize Allen because of the accusations.
You’re obviously very passionate about this, and that’s fine, but you created a huge hole in your argument the moment you brought Roman Polanski into it, because Mia Farrow herself continues to be friendly with and support Mr. Polanski. And that’s not even mentioning the fact that the victim of Polanski’s crime (and yes, of course it was a crime; no one’s denying that) wants the charges dropped now. They’re two very different cases. But my overall point in bringing this up is because–and I say this without taking sides in the Allen vs. Farrow issue at hand–by your framing of Allen and Polanski together, even if you believe Farrow is telling the truth, you would surely have to call Mia Farrow a huge hypocrite just for continuing to support Roman Polanski.
What I’ve gotten out of this case is that there HAVE to be lies coming from both sides. The only other explanation for all of this craziness would be that Woody Allen, Mia Farrow, and Dylan Farrow all have mental issues that prevent them from grasping reality.
Orson Scott Card is the better comparison than Mitt Romney
I get that it wasn’t the best comparison, in that people make politics an insane issue.
But it is an apt comparison in what I’m trying to show as a disparity of priority and the dissonance of hypocritical thinking.
One guy has different ideas, so he’s a monster.
Two other guys molest/rape children, but have the same ideas, so they’re okay.
There. No names, just breaking it down Barney style to really show the evil of that kind of thinking.
Edwin, I’ll address you below, but I will say having Polanski in there is apt.
And in all of this Mia Farrow is not blameless. I hope you read the court documents, because years before Dylan was 7 and Woody Allen sexually assaulted her, Mia Farrow KNEW something was wrong in Allen’s relationship with their daughter and did mostly nothing. Insisting only that he see a psychologist.
Mia Farrow didn’t commit the heinous acts, but she didn’t stop them from happening. That’s right, Mia didn’t report Allen to the authority, a Doctor did, because they’re required to do so in cases such as these.
I think Matt has something of a point, but I see it a little differently. To me, it’s about the inherent arbitrariness in our reaction to the behavior of public figures.
Let’s look at the example of Mel Gibson and Charlie Sheen. What Mel Gibson did that landed him in the doghouse really wasn’t as bad as seems to be remembered in the public imagination. He got pulled over for a DUI, and after expressing fear his wife would now leave him, said some things to try to insult the officers. Gibson clearly has alcohol and substance abuse issues, and the things he said were obviously offensive, but he never became violent and his comments were only directed at a single person in a drunken moment of fear and anger.
Charlie Sheen, on the other hand, attacked a woman in his hotel room who sincerely believed he would kill her. He actually got violent in a drug-fueled rage and almost murdered someone. However, his public meltdown was treated as a big funny joke.
And I in no way believe that this discrepancy is about politics. When it comes to creepy political beliefs, Sheen subscribes to the most odious of all: the 9/11 conspiracy theory. That theory is usually rooted in an anti-Jewish sentiment, the same intolerance Gibson is accused of. And let’s not forget that this is the same man who insisted on referring to Chuck Lorre as “Chaim Levine.”
My point is that we’re inconsistent in how we react to these incidents. Gibson is scary, but Charlie Sheen is funny, even though his actions were probably as bad or worse than Gibson’s.
And don’t get me wrong, I realize that Hollywood has given Gibson chances to return to favor. The real reason he isn’t a movie star right now is that his movies don’t open big anymore. But the aura around Gibson is so different from the aura around Sheen amidst their public troubles. Gibson = evil. Sheen = funny.
It depends who you are. It depends what’s going on when you behave badly. Peewee Herman is always remembered for something we’d forgotten Fred Willard did about two days later. News cycles make a big difference, as does the way the press chooses to react the day of. And again, it really, really depends who you are.
Do I think Woody Allen is guilty? My instinct says no, but I understand that I’ll never know the answer. However, you can bet that if someone like Mickey Rourke was even accused of the things Woody Allen is accused of, he would never work in Hollywood again.
Not sure how Dylan sticking to her story for 20 years is any different from Woody sticking to his for 20 years. In simple algebraic terms it’s called the Symmetric Property of Equality: if a=b, then b=a. That’s a pretty big flaw in your reasoning because you’re claiming that consistency of a story for that long a period of time is sacrosanct with its truth. People deny the holocaust, 9-11, the deaths of Elvis and Tupac Shakur, not to mention (on a positive note) evolution; yet we know these things to be true Vis-à-vis evidence.
Oh, and “History of Matt,” maybe you think your word is definitive, but in stealing the logo of “History” (née “History Channel”), something copyrighted and protected by both the Disney and Hearst Corporations, you show that you are not really the person to be chiming in on the breaking of laws.
Constantine,
If you’d bother to read the official court transcripts, or the piece in Vanity Fair, you’d know Woody Allen didn’t stick to his story.
He wound up changing it, in some important ways.
First, in his categorical denial of his crimes, he denied ever being in the attic where the bulk of the sexual abuse took place.
Then, when they found his hair in attic, he had to amend that lie.
Also, his testimony was refuted many times by multiple eyewitnesses to his abnormal behavior while he thought he was alone with Dylan.
Sorry. Nice try. And nice try equating my usage of a picture to SEXUAL ABUSE.
You subhuman moron.
And it’s pretty easy to know who the editors of this site believe.
They ignored Dylan’s statement last week, and only made mention of it upon Allen’s refutal. And now, this.
So much easier to believe the genius artist, right guys (and gals)?
Because if you didn’t, if you actually looked at the testimony given, not only by Dylan and Mia, but by others, it would have to make you ask some very hard questions of yourselves and your beloved genius artist
And no one wants to go through that, right? It would be uncomfortable, and you really, really love Annie Hall. And Zelig. And Manhattan. Et cetera.
It’s so much easier to say, as Dylan asserted, “Who can say what actually did or didn’t happen? She could’ve been coached, right? Mia seems like she’s unstable, right?” than to sit down and imagine taking a hard look at yourselves in the mirror, as your own Drew McWeeny did with Orson Scott Card, and say, “I cannot in good conscience continue to support this person in any way.”
Much easier your way. I get it. Better to equivocate and hesitate than postulate and empathize. It’s understandable.
It’s not right. But it’s understandable.
Seems to me the editors of this site have at the very least an equal right to their opinion as you do. Just because their opinion doesn’t support yours, theirs is no less worthy of merit or promotion. The only person who really knows what happens is Woody Allen, so comparing this to the Polanski case is just a way of dramatising the situation to support your stance.
What Drew said.
Thanks, HistoryofMatt, for two excellent comments. I am disappointed that so much space is given to spreading Woody Allen’s side while Dylan’s response is relegated to a link at the end of the piece.
Drew–Respectfully, you might want to let Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder Gregory Ellwood know that by reprinting large sections of an op-ed filled with lies and obfuscations clearly refuted by court documents and also by focusing on attacks against the motives of Mia or Ronan Farrow as relevant to the truth of Dylan’s claims, he does make Hitfix as a whole look like Woody Allen apologists in this matter. Would that he had followed your example of silence.
You’re right, Drew and Kris. Neither of you, or any other, deserves to be painted with a broad brush.
And for that, I do honestly and emphatically apologize.
Drew: “Unless you can point at a comment someone has made about this situation, you are way out of line suggesting that you know what someone thinks.”
If you scroll up just a little, you’ll see many, many comments (one might even go so far as to call it an article!), that paints a pretty clear picture of one of your precious editors’ bias. A bias that shines through pretty clearly judging by all the shocked comments here, despite the laughably thin veneer of objectivity he struggles to apply.
But you’re right. When one of your editors releases a horrendously twisted version of events masquerading as actual journalism, your priority should ALWAYS be to clarify that you personally had nothing to do with it, followed by … no action whatsoever.
Truly, your courage is an inspiration to us all.
I’m more with Drew on this one but come on…tread lightly? that wasn’t really nessecary. Be the bigger man. You don’t need to stoop, you help run one of the smartest sites I know, but you can’t see, you already won five minutes ago.
I don’t believe there is enough evidence to confirm Mr Allen’s guilt. Either the poor girl was a victim of incredible cruelty and an abhorrent crime, or her father is the victim of a terrible witch hunt instigated by his ex wife. None of us really know, we are all swayed by our experiences and biases. Whichever version is true, trial by media is not appropriate, this is why we have courts of law, as imperfect as they are.
Please read these links, Jonathan. And understand, when it comes to sexual abuse of a child, there is often not physical corroborating evidence. It’s why so many of these evil people walk away without paying in any way for their rapes and molestations.
All that we have is often the painful truth of the victim and the easy lies of the perpetrator.
[www.nytimes.com]
[www.vanityfair.com]
If you can read this and remain unmoved that SOMETHING was awry, then I’m sorry, but you lack reason.
And when it comes to a relationship between an adult and a child, if ANYTHING seems off, or could be construed as awry… then there is A LOT wrong with that, and more wrong than you can see.
I’m sorry, Matt, you are missing my point. Nothing I read in the media will convince me one way or the other. It’s not because I lack reason, it’s because I believe in the rule of law, not the court of public opinion. I have no doubt that there is immense difficulty in proving cases of child sexual molestation. I have no doubt that the law errs on the side of accused, and there would have been many assailants who have not been successfully prosecuted as a result. Mr Allen may be one, or he may be the victim of a witch hunt. I don’t know; you don’t know. But I do believe that the only proper forum for deciding this is a court of law, with its procedural safeguards, however imperfect they are. Trial by media is not a search for truth or justice, but prone to sensationalism and unproven assertions. Issues as serious as alleged child sexual molestation deserve better than that.
Jonathan,
I’m not pointing to any trial by media.
I’m pointing to testimony given by Allen in which he was caught in lies, and then testimony by others which refuted other testimony by Allen and described some very disturbing behavior he conducted with Dylan when he thought they were alone.
And your high-minded sanctimony is a load of bullshit, Jon. Sorry to say.
If you have a daughter, or a son, and someone told you they saw someone with their head in your 7 year-old’s lap, would you then think it’s okay?
Would you then decide to take it easy and not assume anything is awry, because hey, it’s perfectly okay that an adult had his face in your kid’s lap?
Without even reading Dylan’s letter, or Allen’s response, you can rationally look at the court documents and put 2 and 2 together, Jonathan. It’s that little old adage of where there’s smoke there’s fire, and the fact that the police, judge, and prosecutor found the story of a 7 year old girl believable and caught the adult in multiple lies, well, that’s a lot of smoke.
The fact that you refuse to rationally put 2 and 2 together, sanctimoniously hiding behind “Well, I’m not going to use my brain or empathy because Allen wasn’t tried in court,” as others also do, tells me that you’d rather watch Blue Jasmine without any guilt then look in the mirror and make some hard realizations.
I get it. It’s repugnant. But I get it.
Matthew, swearing at me neither impressed me or convinces me that your argument has any integrity. I hold no position on the Farrow-Allen case, but I’m increasingly convinced you are nothing more than a pitchfork wielding villager. I will neither make, nor read, further comments on this matter.
You can label me anything you wish, but it doesn’t change the fact that you lack the moral courage to use the brain and heart for which you’ve been blessed to make a rational and logical judgment of this situation using the court documents provided.
Your sanctimony only serves you and no one else.
And by the way, please have a better grasp of reading comprehension. I didn’t swear “at” you. I described what your sanctimonious attitude is. Quite aptly, too.
If I wanted to swear “at” you, I would say you’re, well, pick any appropriate blue phrase, because right now, I’m pretty much thinking all of them.
Give me a break Krystal, you have to be joking right?
I don’t think it’s necessary to say that she’s his adopted daughter, but especially not to say it every time you their relationship. Adopted children are children. It reminds me of The Royal Tenenbaums, where Royal always introduces his daughter as, “This is my adopted daughter.”
How disapointing. This is so one sided it’s disgusting. Would it hurt to take the time to consider her claims instead of dismissing it as publicity? Because even if it is, I don’t think anyone who actually bothered to read the court papers would dismiss her like that. I read a lot of things about all this from all sides and I’m baffled that anyone would discredit her like that to defend Woody. Truly terrifying, rape culture at it’s best. Really disappointed that Gregory opinion is so biased and misinformed. So Mia is a slut ’cause she fucked Sinatra therefore not credible, this is all for attention and publicity. But Woody fucked her daughter. And is using information discredited by the court to defend himself of abusing the other one. What is he? Seriously? Are the Oscars really that important?
Soon-Yi Previn is not and never was Woody’s daughter.
What you’re overlooking, Andreia, are those who are eager to leap to the conclusion that Allen is guilty without any corroborating evidence. The accusation of child abuse seems to be enough to convict Allen; this is lazy thinking. In no writings have I read Mia Farrow being labeled a “slut” regarding Frank Sinatra; that is your word. You, like others, may want to examine your own personal agenda for wanting to leap to the easy prejudice that a man — a famous successful man — must be the predator.
Whoever told Dylan that things would go differently by publishing that letter owe her some serious apologies. The Public Opinion Court verdict always ends up hurting everyone involved and if you’re part of a family that denounces Woody Allen but supports Roman Polanski, you can be sure people will bring that up.
[www.nbcwashington.com]
I’m surprised in all of this, that more light hasn’t been put on Denmark’s stunningly good Oscar nominee, The Hunt (Jagden). This is incredible timing for the film, which if you haven’t seen it (you should), is about a falsely accused schoolteacher who is thought to have molested a young 7 year old girl. The aftermath of the accusations are devastating.
While I generally hate people posting negative comments on this site, I have to say that I find the Hitfix’s decision to weigh in in such a one-sided way on this topic that is so sensitive and painful to so many people to be extremely disappointing. If ever a topic calls for a thoughtful, even-handed analysis, it’s the potential sexual abuse of a child, and this sadly is not it. I was already bothered by the fact that Hitfix covered people defending Woody Allen in response to Dylan Farrow’s letter, but not Dylan’s letter in the first place, and this adds to it. When it comes to such a serious, emotionally-charged issue, I feel it’s incredibly important to cover all sides of the issue, or not comment on it at all.
This is a blog, Jason. By it’s nature it is not meant to be objective journalism. A blog is a repository for the opinions of the blog owner, hence the “one sided” point of view. You are free to disagree — not always a “negative” comment to disagree — with the opinions or the approach of the blog. Your mistake is trying to turn a blog into a thing it is not meant to be.
I think certain issues require thoughtful analysis, regardless of whether it’s meant to be “objective journalism” or not, and Hitfix’s writers have shown that they are certainly up to the task of providing that thoughtful analysis. This wasn’t it, though, and for a topic that’s so painful to so many people, that’s disappointing.
Its not as if there aren’t hundreds of blogs out there completely against Woody and on the other side of the issue. Grantland, a similar-ish site, printed one major column on the subject that was definitely pro-Dylan, anti-Allen.
That’s completely irrelevant
She is making a mockery of those that are actually abused and molested. And this is ALL about Mia Farrow. Her wounded ego and how she took it out on her children. Shame on her.
As everyone has already pointed out, this is an embarrassingly biased, one-sided version of events.
But you know what’s worse than sticking to your ludicrously wrong opinion? Lacking the guts to clearly mark your little tirade as an editorial / opinion piece and, instead, attempting to masquerade it as actual, quality journalism.
Thankfully, it’s clear from the comments that nobody fell for your pathetic stab at legitimacy. The ideal option would be to apologise to your readers for inflicting this vile invective upon them under the guise of news reporting, but that’s clearly not going to happen.
So, at the very least, apologise to your colleagues — thanks to your despicable performance, Hitfix has, in many of our minds, gone from “a well-respected source of entertainment news” to “the embodiment of victim-blaming rape culture”.
I, for one, will think long and hard before clicking on a Hitfix article again.
Well I just found it and I’ll click on it again so I guess that makes up for you.
I’m not sure how some people are so certain of Allen’s guilt. From what I’ve heard, the doctors brought in to investigate determined that Dylan Farrow hadn’t been abused and that her story had possibly been coached by her mother. They had no agenda in this, so are we just saying that they were wrong? I don’t doubt that Dylan Farrow believes that she was molested, but memory is not a perfect thing, especially at that age. In cases where there’s ambiguity, I’m inclined to trust the opinions of experts who know the signs and symptoms of abuse.
Now please don’t bite my head off.
Read the links I provided above, Bill.
The judge, the police, the therapist, and the prosecutor all believe her story and do not believe she was coached.
Also, Mia Farrow’s behavior is also that of a spouse who did not wish her daughter’s story to be true.
She didn’t report Allen to the authorities. Ever. It was a doctor who was bound by law.
Hi HISTORYOFMATT,
I confess that was a lot of homework you assigned me, so I may have missed a few things as I skimmed through the articles. I spotted the bit about the judge. It does certainly sound like he doubts the panel’s findings, but the harshest words he uses are inconclusive, so I’m not inclined to go too far with that. I didn’t see anything about the police or the the therapist (probably my fault), but I’d be inclined to shrug off the former as they’re kind of required to serve as victims’ advocates. Same for the prosecutor. If you could tell me which link goes into detail about the therapist, I’d appreciate it though. And I’m not sure it matters who reported the abuse. If Mia Farrow coached her daughter and then brought her to a doctor to recite the story, that’s not a whole lot different than calling the police herself.
You’re right, Bill, it’s doctor, as in pediatrician. The doctor, not a therapist, as in the doctor who made the initial examination of Dylan and reported Allen to the police. That’s my mistake.
I also find interesting the Vanity Fair piece which describes the negligence of the Yale-New Haven doctor who never examined Dylan, yet somehow was able to say she wasn’t molested.
This is Allen’s primary “proof” of innocence, yet it was thrown out by the judge.
Hi again, HISTORYOFMATT. Thanks for clarifying those points. My impression was that the doctor was legally bound to report allegations of abuse. It wouldn’t have been his place to dismiss them out of hand. If there was a more detailed account of his opinion on the case, I must have missed it. In any case, I’d still be inclined to defer to the panel from Yale New Haven, as child abuse cases are their area of expertise. As to your point about the negligence of the panel, I really can’t speak to how those sorts of things are normally conducted. It would strike me as an issue if none of them had met with Dylan, but two of them did, and I should think their collective report reflected their impressions. And yes, the judge had reservations about the report, which I’d take more seriously if it were a matter of legal precedent as opposed to child abuse. Such as it is, I’m still inclined to trust in the relevant experts’ opinions.
My reply to that is how can a doctor determine that a girl was not sexually molested without having examined her, not having ever even met her, or had her speak to a therapist?
Social workers are neither doctor nor therapist.
Part of the reason why they decided to discount her story was because she described the mannequin heads with Farrow’s wigs in the attic as “dead heads” and that she called sunset “the magic hour.”
Hmm. They said a girl who was raised by two people in the movie business has no grasp on reality because she called sunset a very normal term used in the movie industry. And again, no examination, no therapist, no anything. Doesn’t sound very “expert” to me. Experts usually have advanced degrees or doctorates.
It’s no wonder the Judge and the Prosecutor threw out the report with severe reservations.
I don’t know if you read this, it’s the 33 page Judge’s opinion:
[www.vanityfair.com]
To me, it says it all. Again… the fact that Allen was caught in compromising positions with Dylan that any rational human behind would question makes me wonder what happened during the times in which he wasn’t caught or seen.
I can’t help it if my mind makes intuitive leaps. Any rational person would.
I mean, I believe social workers do have to have a master’s degree. It’s not a walk in off the street sort of job. And I’m sure there was more to the report than just those two points. Basically, I would assume that the guys the state calls in to investigate the veracity of child abuse accusations are in that position for a reason. Maybe I’m wrong, maybe they really were bad at their jobs, but I’m not just going to take your word for it.
And damn, 33 pages? How about we just agree that Woody Allen’s guilty and I don’t have to deal with that. I’m tired.
This is a biased piece of writing in favor of Woody Allen. And referring to “adopted” children is offensive. It suggests a difference between the children. Is molestation less of an offense if the child was adopted? Why mention it?
Whether or not Mia Farrow cheated on him with Frank Sinatra is completely irrelevant in terms of whether or not he molested their daughter. I’m inclined to believe Dylan, but the truth might be in-between her accusations and his denials. It’s possible that Woody did something that made Dylan feel violated and Woody thought was innocent.
As the judge wrote in his opinion at the time, Woody Allen had a history of inappropriate behavior with Dylan witnessed by many and a lack of awareness of how his inappropriate behavior impacted his children and the family. He began a sexual relationship with Mia’s 19 year old daughter who was also the sister of his children. Having a sexual relationship with your long term partner’s child and sister to your own children is stunningly inappropriate, and it severely damaged their family. That’s not evidence he molested Dylan, but it demonstrates (as the judge noted) his self-absorption to the point of knowing almost nothing about the daily lives of his children, his history of inappropriate behavior and his lack of ethical boundaries in the family. Woody to this day doesn’t think it mattered because Soon-Yi wasn’t his daughter. That ignores the fact that she is his children’s sister. Families are not defined by blood relation.
The judge also found Woody to be an unfit parent, denied his claim for custody and did not allow unsupervised visits with his children.
Dylan Farrow’s letter last week reads to me like someone who was sexually abused. She has consistently said it happened since she was 7.
Woody’s response casting blame on Mia for brainwashing her daughter is offensive. The judge found no evidence that Dylan was coached by her mother or anyone else.
Whether or not Blue Jasmine wins Oscars doesn’t matter much compared to the seriousness of the reported offense. But I think Dylan’s letter raised an ethical question that I don’t know the answer to: can we honor the art of people who’ve done heinous things? I still watch and enjoy Polanski’s films, and I watch and only intermittently enjoy Woody Allen’s films (a lot of mediocrity with some great work). But every time I do I feel ambivalent about it.
Robert, it is an ethical question.
I only knew of Allen’s inappropriate relationship with Soon-Yi and thought that was the reason for everything that happened 20 years ago.
I was too young to know about this. This first I honestly heard about it was when Dylan’s letter came out.
Afterwards, I sought out all of the information I could, and after reading the court documents, I knew Woody Allen to be a monster.
I threw away all of his films that night.
That was an expensive collection of films, as I owned almost all of his work on DVD or Blu Ray.
However, expensive or not, the cost of Allen’s films and the enjoyment I found in them isn’t worth the price of my soul.
I guess they’re worth that much for some people, who seem to want to do nothing but defend him, holding up his rambling mess of a NYT Op Ed as some kind of proof, but not for me.
Woody Allen is a monster. And he has no place in this world for me.
If he has no place in the world for you, I don’t understand why you have spent so much energy babbling about unproven allegations made against him.
What the hell! Why didnt you send those movies to me?
Not “worth the price of [your] soul?” Wow. That’s…wow. Hey, if you want to believe that continuing to watch his movies is grounds for damnation, go on ahead. I’m not defending Woody Allen as a person, but I’m simply saying that if you take your position far enough to say that anyone who even watches his movies is a bad person, then that’s just absurd to me. As you facetiously stated that people who continue to watch his movies don’t value their souls, are you seriously suggesting that watching “Annie Hall” from this point on should be treated with a “you deserve to go to hell” reaction? Give me a break.
The only people involved in this case are Woody and Dylan, and to a lesser extent, Mia and the other children. Regardless of what or whom you believe regarding this matter, the only thing that infuriates me is when people lump in moviegoers and actors, suggesting that acting in a Woody Allen film or even so much as watching one makes you a terrible person. That is ridiculous.
Supporting a child molester, in any aspect of their life, is wrong.
The fact that you find an assertion like that ridiculous says more about you as a person than just about anything else you could say.
Wow, finally a site with a sensible outlook instead of all the knee-jerk condemnation of Woody Allen based on nothing but unsubstantiated accusations. Thank God for a breath of fresh air.