Woody Allen’s new film to be called ‘Blue Jasmine’

#Cate Blanchett
01.08.13 6 years ago

Besides its starry cast, not much was known about Woody Allen’s latest slice of life for some time after it was first announced. Now it has a proper title, a trusted distributor and an acclaimed additional cast member.

The film, which centers on an upscale New York housewife who finds herself in the middle of midlife crisis, is now called “Blue Jasmine,” it was revealed earlier today. 

It was further announced that the “Jasmine” will be distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, who also released Allen’s recent “To Rome With Love” and the Oscar nominated hit “Midnight in Paris,” which starred Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “A Serious Man” star Michael Stuhlbarg has also been added to the “Jasmine’s” typically eclectic cast, which already includes Alec Baldwin, Cate Blanchett, Bobby Cannavale, Louis C.K., Andrew Dice Clay, Sally Hawkins and Peter Sarsgaard. 

 

