Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson team for animated hijinks in ‘Turkeys’

10.25.12 6 years ago

Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson’s latest movie is for the birds.

The two stars have signed on to play voice roles in a new animated comedy entitled “Turkeys,” which centers on a pair of – you guessed it – turkeys “from opposite sides of the tracks” who must band together to get their species “off the menu for good.” To accomplish this, they must travel back in time and alter the course of history. Are you laughing yet?

The Reel FX-produced film will be directed by Jimmy Hayward (“Horton Hears A Who!”) and distributed by Relativity Media. The screenplay was written by David I. Stern (“Open Season 2”) and John Strauss (“The Santa Clause 2,” “The Wild”), with a rewrite by Craig Mazin (“The Hangover Part II”).

“Turkeys” is being eyed for a 2014 release, presumably around Thanksgiving.

Harrelson, who can currently be seen in the Martin McDonagh black comedy “Seven Psychopaths,” is set to reprise his role as Haymitch Abernathy in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” for director Francis Lawrence. Wilson, meanwhile, hasn’t appeared on the big screen since the 2011 mega-flop “The Big Year” opposite Steve Martin and Jack Black.

