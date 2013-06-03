This Noah’s Ark theme park does not sound like very much fun

Not adventurous for enough Six Flags? Too wholesome for Disneyland? Well, put that sunscreen and grab your hats anyway, kids. Because we’re off to stand in line for three hours to learn about some Bible stuff.
On the spectrum of unfun-sounding theme parks, “Noah’s Ark Encounter” falls somewhere between Shtetland and Math Class Adventuretown. The project has been proposed for construction by the super controversial Creation Museum of Petersburg, Kentucky, an institution that officially believes Adam and Eve coexisted with dinosaurs. The museum needs to raise $150 million in order to build the park, which is many more dollars than years-ago that dinosaurs lived, according to the museum.
The centerpiece of the proposed theme park is an enormous wooden ark meant to replicate the one built by Noah. The intent is to prove the plausibility of such a boat actually having been constructed by the bearded guy with all the animals to escape God’s attempt to destroy the world with a flood. If that doesn’t sound like a super exciting attraction, just wait — there’s more! The theme park also plans to build a Tower of Babel and a Ten Plagues ride, which is sure to be full of adorable animatronic locusts. And of course, the park will have a gift shop, where you will presumably be able to get your favorite Commandment needlepointed onto a hat.
For example, “Thou shalt not have fun, ever.”
If you’re curious, you can check out the park’s website, which is full of construction plans and spooky videos narrated by God Himself.
Maybe Maeby can come up with something better like “Stupid Liberal Wreck Town” Oh never mind we already have that ride, it’s called Detroit, New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle, L.A. And on and on and on stupidity without end.
Mathew, your limited knowledge of the Bible is why you think that way. Here is a link which might help you to understand the fall of man;
[ezinearticles.com]
Ms. Maeby doesn’t believe God? Neither did the unrighteous in Noah’s day. I would suggest she refer back to the bible account of Noah to see what became of them.
If you honestly believe all of mankind’s ills were caused by a magic apple, then I pity you.
God chose to use a ‘fruit’ to test His creation’s integrity an resilience to sin. Adam failed. Better than magical dirt.
Great reporting from someone who hasn’t actually been there lol. No wait, beautiful park, and quite educational. As a “reporter” you might actually find it useful to investigate things. As opposed to commenting out of ignorance. The “theme park” doesn’t exist- for now its just a museum that is quite educational. It will cause you to ask questions about the evolution diatribe you’ve sucked in so wholeheartedly without bothering to actually consider either. I know it did for me – when i was 17. Maybe you could grow a little too
That’s exactly what I wanted to tell her :D
And besides… I would bet that she will never scoff nor ridicule if some believers in atheism, abiogenesis and macro-evolution fantasy are building a museum that teaches her the unscientific and unproven theories that she supposedly descended from an ape, or a turtle or a rabbit or a hen for that matter :D .. no matter how much that ideology is destructive and causes racism and hate, unlike Creation Museum which are giving us (and her) the answers to the most important questions including what is really morally right and how do we really know it for sure. Unlike her “morality without God” which is made by herself, thus she is endorsing that it is morally right to mock something she barely knows anything about, but it is important to mock it because she hates it. Why ? Because she wants to be her own goddess,and make her own rules :D (Genesis 3:1-22)
I’ve been. In my efforts to not laugh at the comedy that was all around me, I didn’t see anything “educational” about it.
And to Behemoth-Morality with God? You’re right. Without God, I rape, I steal, I pillage, and I murder all I want. It just happens, that I the amount I want to rape, steal, pillage and murder is zero.
As for the parts about unproven theories, perhaps you might want to learn what a theory is in science before you say that they are unproven. It seems you’re so caught up in quoting a 2,000 year old book that you haven’t bothered to read any modern one’s.
Your silly museum has no actual science in it. And go ahead, ask me “Were you there?” That question is a ridiculous straw man. Allow me to reply to your auto-tuned response by Ken Ham. “YES! I was there! Thor did it. Prove me wrong”.
Oh, and you can also go back to your friends and tell them you won, because I won’t be responding to this. I’ve got better things to do than deal with stupid. But allow me to say thanks. Thank you for voluntarily removing any children you have or may have in the future from the competition pool my kids will face when applying for a job. Thanks!
Finally great to hear intelligent people speak the truth when it comes to religion and, specifically, Christianity. While this is admittedly more of an opinion piece, it is refreshing to hear an opinion that is based upon logic and reason rather than upon superstition and fairy tales.
Christian fundamentalists are seriously stupid.
“based upon logic and reason”? All I see here is belittling and taunts. No logic OR reason here.
You go right ahead patting each other on the back reassuring one another that each is sooooo much more intelligent than those that believe in Christ and Jesus,in the END, if you are correct, you will been an (ok) human being that had some fun, died, and is now nothing but dust. If you are wrong, and Christians are correct that God does LIVE, then GOD will have seen your life as you being a un-repented human, you never new true happiness or (fun),you died, you went to your REWARD in HEVEN and will KEEP living for ever, and will never know sorrow or pain again. Its just a numbers game. Normally nonbelievers trust only numbers, percentages, facts in school taught classes, but when it comes to GOD, they will not play it SAFE and bet on GOD. Flip that coin. Heaven or Hell. Fun on Earth not fallowing Christ is better than the PAIN of Hell later. The NERVE of them to call Christians stupid? Go ahead, have all the fun making fun. Satan is having fun using you right now, and wait till later when you die, boy will he have fun then. LOL
What do you want to bet that she never has been to the Creation Museum? Just wanted to find something that offended her so that she could write about it? Wish reporters would actually investigate before writing an article.
She doesn’t come across as a reporter so we get her dribble instead.
From reading the comments I’m embarrassed by the simplest logical fallacies being said. Firstly many comments commit the fallacy of ‘Mob appeal’; this is an attempt to persuade people (usually a large group of people) by using powerful feelings, rather than logic.
Secondly I read other comments of people saying how refreshingly logical this article is! Huh? The writer is obviously bias towards one world-view and appeals emotionally to others who agree to that view.
Lol it’s not a theme park… It’s a religious museum for religious people. Each to their own…
It will be a Christian Theme Park but everyone is welcome. It will be well done, no doubt in my mind because the Creation Museum is. It will be fun and educational at the same time.
It sounds fun to me; but then, I’ve always valued truth and knowledge. But, I can see where someone who didn’t value such things might get bored………….
This is what passes for a news article these days? The absolute bias and complete lack of any legitimate knowledge of the topic covered . . . this wouldn’t have even passed for a Junior High newsletter article!
Firstly: they’ve no need to “attempt” to prove anything, as those computer simulations you trust oh so much, made by fellow scientists and meteorologists have already proven it’s more than plausible.
Secondly: you confuse the Creation Museum with this attraction.
Thirdly: learn about Christianity before you so ignorantly attack it. Then again, that’s probably why you attack it in the first place, as they say people fear what they don’t know, and what they fear, they do attack.
Fourth…ly: Please try to grow up. The world needs people who are NOT 7th graders in adult bodies.
Liana you need prayer… God created you and loves you. Slow down and have a chat with your best friend someday. Your life will never be the same.
Wow, real objective review (not). Yet the truth is told in the one statement that indicates that people are WILLING to wait 3 hours on line to view the ark. Apparently, not everyone in this country is satisfied with the philosophical views our humanistic friends portray through the complicit media. Some are left hungering for something more… like truth.
The article was not only biased and completely devoid of factual support, but it was also very poorly written with many typos and incorrect notation. How has this woman worked as an editor?
I don’t know…..just because the writer doesn’t find it interesting, it’s fair game to mock? Besides, I don’t happen to believe that I evolved from rocks and my ancestors swung from trees. She obviously hasn’t read the scientific problems with evolution and the amazing evidences for creation. Just another person indoctrinated by the public school system and it’s no-other-scientific-views-are-allowed evolution classes.
People are starving yet the waste money on fantasy land. Way to go.
You care so much about people that are starving, then go help them. Sell everything you have and give it to the poor.
$1.50 on a pack of 250 seeds goes a long way.
look at the millions Hollywood spends making movies and paying actors! a 1005 waste of money the movies are filthy with sex, foul language, murder, homosexuality, fornications, sadistic cruelties, animal abuse, immoralities,violence and even demonic… The Creation Museum spreads God’s truth , teaches Truth and shows how to see the Truth. It is a place to learn and learning can be fun and enlightening. It is a place a whole family can participate in together. The money spent here is gifts of donations, Disney world and other theme parks were created to make those who own / operate them rich. I wonder how much money Disney World gives to the poor?
People are starving, yet they spend billions on the false religion of Evolution which produces nothing, encourages the belief that people have no intrinsic value, and suppresses the truth and any opinion that questions the “god” of evolution. Way to go.
After reading her mini-bio, I’d say “consider the source”. And maybe she could proofread her work, too.
Thumbs up to all the comments regarding Ms. Liana’s ridiculous article. So she is the entertainment editor? Looks like someone did not have a happy childhood. No one can read this article and take it seriously.
it must be a terrible thing to be blind and walk in darkness and not have any wisdom or faith and miss the blessings of such joy & peace as to walk humbly with the Creator Saviour LORD and Redeemer Jesus
As always – the market will determine success or failure. Despite this “journalist’s” snarky condescending tripe – my guess is it will do quite well just as The Creation Museum has despite the primordial soup crowd’s best intentions.
The only facts in this article are that Liana is obviously ignorant about her data, and that she has obviously never been there. It’s a historical park, so she wouldn’t get it. This is merely an opinion piece from a liberal attacking what she doesn’t understand or like, and proving that the author is close-minded and intolerant of others.
Wow animals, an ark, zip lines, rides, good food, and biblical values to boot, I’m there. Thank you for letting me know I’m so excited about this theme park I can’t wait to take my whole family. It’s not such a small world after all. Only small journalists.
A sloppy and silly article. Are you sure you didn’t go to UCLA?
With the age of technology we live in i have yet to see any video proof of something evolving, just sayin.
Atheists have offered to help Ken Ham raise the rest of the money he needs for the ark park. All he has to do is live on it for a year with his wife and kids and two of every “kind” once it’s completed. I guess he doesn’t think it’s possible.
Just because it’s possible doesn’t mean you think that’s the best use of your time.
Such a one sided report. Not looking at both sides of the topic shows the “Integrity” of your reporting. Why don’t you go to the museum, listen to everything they’re teaching, and then write a real story?
Liana, there is all kinds of stuff to do at the Creation Museum. For example, there is a planetarium, botanical gardens that you can stroll through, a petting zoo where kids can ride camels, 22 zip-lines(which is new), multiple exhibits, like the new “insectorium”… you can’t get bored. The passes are good for 2 consecutive days too. I’ve never been there either, Liana, but I plan on going in the future. Looking at the Creation Museum’s website reminds me of the Science Center in Orlando, the difference being the worldviews that are presented.
“It is appointed unto man once to die, then comes the judgement.” “One day every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.” May I suggest you do it sooner than later..
Thanks for the free advertisement!! Can’t wait to go. We’re headed for the Creation Museum this summer, and look for to the Ark Encounter.
Just another attack on Christianity.
This is totally idiotic. Has the author been to the museum?