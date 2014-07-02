Worst movies through the first half of 2014

We've hit the halfway mark of 2014 and, somewhat surprisingly, there have been a ton of entertaining movies that have hit your local multiplex. From “The Lego Movie” to “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” to “Neighbors” to “Divergent” to “Ride Along” and “22 Jump Street,” it's been a pretty solid year so far. But, with the good must inevitably come the bad.
The HitFix staff have compiled the worst movies we've seen in 2014 so far and we're guessing you probably paid to see at least one or two of them. Of course, our editorial team has smartly avoided such reported duds as “Vampire Academy,” “Legend of Oz: Dorothy's Return” and “Tyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club” so not every expected “bad” movie is gonna be on the list.
Take a look at what we've deemed the worst movies of 2014 so far in the embedded gallery below. One qualifier: we've only considered films through June 30, 2014. So that mean's “Tammy” is safe…for now.
What are the best worst movies of 2014 for you? Share your thoughts in our comments section.
I actually liked Labor Day.
Jack Ryan, Night Moves, Labor Day. These are not the most horrible movies of the year. How about Godzilla? Wait, Tapley loved that, so we shouldn’t touch it.
Regardless, these three aforementioned are not horrible. Most are serviceable and there are some ardent defenders of Night Moves out there. What about that Hercules movie or one of the other bad movies we have all forgotten about from the first 3 months. I’m glad you included Spiderman 2 because that is one of the worst things I’ve ever watched.
Hercules hasn’t been released yet, so it isn’t eligible.
I haven’t seen Night Moves, but I thought I remembered that it was supposed to be quite good, so I looked it up. It’s got a 75 on Metacritic and an 84 on Rotten Tomatoes, so yeah….., this is definitely a minority opinion.
I did see Jack Ryan. It wasn’t great or anything, but no way does it deserve to be on the same list as a Haunted House 2 or a Transformers 4. That’s just insulting.
Great list. TRANSFORMERS is clearly the worst movie of the year.
I liked JACK RYAN. I thought it was a fun, patriotic action adventure that was smart as well as exciting; a certain step up from the tone deaf later sequels in the earlier series. I’d replace it with 300: RISE OF AN EMPIRE, a movie that stripped away all the moral complexities and love-it-or-hate-it attitude of the original and replaced it with a generic, long, poorly-paced popcorn flick
you think 300 was morally complex? are you talking about how racist it was?
it’s morally complex because it doesn’t shy away from showing the dark side of the Spartan life (child killing; etc), it argues that some people are just better than others, and it features blatant homoerotic overtones, which for a 2007 movie was pretty ballsy (no pun intended).
And how is it racist?
first off, you know frank miller has been outed as a racist since the time the movie came out, right? all those rants he’s gone on about eastern barbarism etc.? you should do some googling and find out for yourself. also, the spartans were way worse than just killing children, so taking a society of slaver rapists (they were horrible slavers, a spartan had to stealthily kill a slave to become a spartan, they were entitled to sodomizing their own unmarried women etc.) and making them the good guys against a group of weak brown turban wearing people (persians didn’t wear turbans and they were white and the greeks were brown) and boiling down that conflict to a fight for freedom against pure evil is pretty ugly stuff man. especially since the persians didn’t just attack greece to enslave it like the film suggests. also, persians didn’t have slaves, they payed their laborers and respected the cultures and religions of the people they conquered. great visuals and action, but when you have a well known racist author telling a black and white story of good and evil based off of real events and demonizing one side in a way that reads like an allegory between modern day west and east, it’s pretty offensive. in ten years, there’ll be no question.
you should read tom holland’s persian fire. great book.
first off, everything Frank Miller has said is about Muslim beliefs. NONE of it is about racial issues. You might disagree with his opinion on that religion, but that doesn’t make him a racist.
Secondly, they didn’t shy away from showing the issues with Spartan society–they flat out show infanticide. Yes, they left out the slavery part (duh), but we all know that both sides had slaves. Remember the Persian Empire was also intensely savage and brutal. There entire empire was based on conquering other places and forcing them to pay extremely harsh taxes or face genocide.
300 isn’t an allegory about the east and west (though it might have some conservative undercurrents about the need for a strong military); it is simply a stylized retelling of a very real event. In fact, the movie goes out of their way to change the appearance of the real King Xerxes from a bearded robed man that could actually look like a modern day Iranian to a hairless giant played by Brazilian actor Rodrigo Stantoro.
300 remains just as popular and entertaining today as it did seven years ago. I’m not seeing how another decade is going to change that.
fair enough. it’s a divisive subject / film.
agreed. :)
Thankfully, I didn’t see any of these!
Great movies.
You mentioned that you have avoided vampire academy due to it being reported a dud, but can i just say that even though the critics slammed it, some reviews I have read online, a few making it obvious that the person hadn’t even watched it (Ellen Page is not in the movie fool) have really damaged the movies chances.so much so that the UK didn’t even get a cinema release. The fans of the series loved it and are fighting for the sequel to be made. Critics aren’t always right about a movie and just because a movie has been reported a dud doesn’t mean it should be avoided. Everyone said Ted was hilarious, funniest film ever… They were wrong.
Or maybe they weren’t wrong. Maybe you just disagree with them and neither of you are actually “wrong.” Crazy idea, I know.