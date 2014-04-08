Would You Have Sex with Paul Rudd? For a Dollar?

#Paul Rudd
04.08.14 4 years ago

Billy Eichner is not afraid to ask the tough questions on “Billy on the Street,” but today he's asking a really easy question: Would you have sex with Paul Rudd for a dollar? And would you admit it to Paul Rudd, who's standing right here? The correct answers: Yes and YES OH HI PAUL RUDD. 

As always, the best is when Billy uses the game to take potshots at his celebrity pal's filmography. I'm still laughing over that time he told Zachary Quinto that New Yorkers collectively dislike him for “Margin Call.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Rudd
TAGSBilly Eichnerbilly on the streetPAUL RUDD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP