Billy Eichner is not afraid to ask the tough questions on “Billy on the Street,” but today he's asking a really easy question: Would you have sex with Paul Rudd for a dollar? And would you admit it to Paul Rudd, who's standing right here? The correct answers: Yes and YES OH HI PAUL RUDD.

As always, the best is when Billy uses the game to take potshots at his celebrity pal's filmography. I'm still laughing over that time he told Zachary Quinto that New Yorkers collectively dislike him for “Margin Call.”