‘Wreck-It Ralph’ trailer features entire video game universe

The brand new trailer Disney’s upcoming animated film “Wreck-It Ralph” features a number of familiar faces for fans of classic arcade games. Hope you brought some quarters.

In the film, John C. Reilly plays the title character, a nice guy who also happens to be the bad guy in an 8-bit “Donkey Kong”-like video game. He attempts to escape his evil reputation by escaping into a popular first-person shooter. There, he accidentally unleashes a dangerous digital foe, and must team with other games’ heroes and villains in order to make things right in the vast gaming universe.

It also features the voices of Sarah Silverman, “Glee’s” Jane Lynch and “30 Rock” co-star Jack McBrayer.

Watch the trailer above.

“Ralph” was directed by “Simpsons” and “Futurama” vet Rich Moore, so the humor should be sharper than other recent Disney animated outings.

The conceit — perhaps inspired by “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” — allows the film to feature a number of well-known game properties (while also inventing new ones). In the clip, Ralph meets beloved icons from everything from “Pac-Man” and “Q*bert” to “Street Fighter” and “House of the Dead” (?) and beyond. What other classic games did you see represented? What’s missing?

“Wreck-It Ralph” opens nationwide November 2.