‘Wreck-It Ralph’ wins big at 40th Annie Awards

This year’s Annie Awards did a nice job of spreading out the wealth. “Brave,” “ParaNorman” and “Rise of the Guardians” all won multiple prizes. Indeed, the one film that seemed snubbed throughout was Tim Burton’s “Frankenweenie.” But it was “Wreck-It Ralph” that ended up with the most prizes (five), including the award for Best Animated Feature.

Elsewhere, “The Avengers” and “Life of Pi” predictably won awards in the live action races, while both “Head Over Heels” (student film) and “Paperman” (short subject) were recognized as well. On the latter, that certainly does little to clear up their odds of picking up the Best Animated Short Oscar. But more on those when we profile the category in the Oscar Guide next week.

Check out the full list of film winners below, and as always, keep up with all the ups and downs of the 2012-2013 film awards season via The Circuit.

And stick around. There are two other awards shows going on as you read, with more winners to come. Crazy day for the season.

Best Animated Feature

“Wreck-It Ralph”

Best Animated Short Subject

“Paperman”

Animated Effects in an Animated Production

“Rise of the Guardians”

Animated Effects in a Live Action Production

“The Avengers”

Character Animation in a Feature Production

“ParaNorman”

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

“Life of Pi”

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

“ParaNorman”

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Rich Moore, “Wreck-It Ralph”

Music in an Animated Feature Production

“Wreck-It Ralph”

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

“Brave”

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

“Rise of the Guardians”

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Alan Tudyk, “Wreck-It Ralph”

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

“Wreck-It Ralph”

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

“Brave”



Winsor McCay Award

Oscar Grillo, Terry Gilliam, Mark Henn