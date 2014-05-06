Wu-Tang’s RZA and ‘Lost’s’ Terry O’Quinn team for ‘Gang Related’ trailer

(CBR)

Fox hopes to have a hit on its hands with the upcoming action drama “Gang Related.”

Created by Chris Morgan (“The Fast and the Furious,” “Wanted”), the series stars Ramon Rodriguez as a Los Angeles cop with ties to both the police department and a local gang who needs to figure out where his allegiances lie.

In addition to a drama-filled premise, “Gang Related” boasts an impressive list of personnel, including Lost‘s Terry O”Quinn and “The Man With the Iron Fists” director RZA. “From Hell” and “Broken City” director Allen Hughes helmed the pilot which debuts Thursday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Here”s the official synopsis:

Every villain has a noble cause, and every hero has a dark side. In the gritty new action-drama GANG RELATED, Detective RYAN LOPEZ (Ramon Rodriguez, “Battle Los Angeles,” “The Wire”) is a rising star in Los Angeles” elite Gang Task Force. What the world doesn”t know is that long before Ryan became a cop, he pledged allegiance to a different band of brothers – a powerful Latino gang called Los Angelicos. When Ryan”s best friend and police partner is senselessly killed by a notorious gang member, Ryan teams up with longtime Task Force member CASSIUS GREEN (RZA, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” “Californication”), who has been at the forefront of the city”s war on organized crime. In this war between law enforcement and gangs, the series explores how only people who really know the streets can win the battle on the streets. Despite his profession, Ryan is still beholden to the gang”s leader, JAVIER ACOSTA (Cliff Curtis, “Live Free or Die Hard,” “Training Day”), the father figure Ryan has tried to make proud his entire life and the man who masterminded his entry into the police force. It”s a secret that has been held for a decade by Ryan, Javier and Javier”s sons: cold-blooded gang lieutenant CARLOS (Rey Gallegos, “Sons of Anarchy,” “24”); and Ryan”s childhood best friend, straight-laced investment banker DANIEL (Jay Hernandez, “Last Resort,” “Hostel”). But Ryan is starting to realize that he is even more dedicated to being a cop than he is to Los Angelicos. He is respected by his team, including TAE KIM (Sung Kang, “Fast Five,” “Live Free or Die Hard”), VERONICA “VEE” DOTSEN (Inbar Lavi, “Underemployed,” “Street Kings 2: Motor City”) and Task Force leader SAM CHAPEL (Terry O”Quinn, “Lost”), Ryan”s other surrogate father figure, whose estranged daughter, JESSICA (Shantel VanSanten, “One Tree Hill,” “The Final Destination”), is the city”s Assistant District Attorney.

Ryan”s education comes from the streets, and that schooling will work to his advantage, as he, Cassius and the rest of the police unit take aim at the city”s most dangerous gangs. While balancing two allegiances, two father figures and two families, Ryan”s increasing sense of loyalty to one will help him finally determine which side of the law he is really on. GANG RELATED is from 20th Century Fox Television, Imagine Entertainment, Chris Morgan Productions and Skeeter Rosenbaum Productions. The series is created and written by Chris Morgan (“Wanted,” “Fast Five”). The series is executive-produced by Morgan, Scott Rosenbaum (“The Shield,” “Chuck”), Academy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer (“24,” “A Beautiful Mind”) and Francie Calfo (“The Great Escape,” “The Playboy Club”). Allen Hughes (“Dead Presidents,” “Book of Eli,” “Menace II Society”) directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot.

