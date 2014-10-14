‘X-Files’ legend Gillian Anderson wants to be in Paul Feig’s ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot

(CBR)
The “X-Files” veteran Gillian Anderson has a message for Paul Feig: “Cast me now!”
While participating Sunday in a Reddit AMA, the “Hannibal” actress was asked about her interest in the director”s female-led “Ghostbusters” reboot.
“OH MY GOD, I just looked it up online,” she replied. “Paul Feig, cast me now! Start a Twitter petition! I”m free!!!!! I”m free I”m free and I”m funny, goddamnit!”
Anderson was also asked whether there had been any progress on the fabled third “X-Files” film, to which she responded, “Sorta kinda. Keep your ears to the ground.”
(via The Hollywood Reporter)
