‘X-Files’ legend Gillian Anderson wants to be in Paul Feig’s ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot

#Paul Feig #Ghostbusters
and 10.14.14 4 years ago

(CBR)

The “X-Files” veteran Gillian Anderson has a message for Paul Feig: “Cast me now!”

While participating Sunday in a Reddit AMA, the “Hannibal” actress was asked about her interest in the director”s female-led “Ghostbusters” reboot.

“OH MY GOD, I just looked it up online,” she replied. “Paul Feig, cast me now! Start a Twitter petition! I”m free!!!!! I”m free I”m free and I”m funny, goddamnit!”

Anderson was also asked whether there had been any progress on the fabled third “X-Files” film, to which she responded, “Sorta kinda. Keep your ears to the ground.”

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Feig#Ghostbusters
TAGSdana scullyGHOSTBUSTERSGILLIAN ANDERSONPAUL FEIGTHE FALLThe XFiles

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP