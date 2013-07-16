‘X-Men: Battle of the Atom’ mobile game on the way

Marvel Comics is expanding its “Battle of the Atom” X-Men event to video games. According to USA Today, the publisher has partnered with game developer GREE to produce an “X-Men: Battle of the Atom” mobile card game, which promises to act as “a time-traveling narrative tie-in” with the upcoming crossover event — meaning the story of the game will directly affect the story of the comic, and vice-versa.

The time-travel aspect of “Battle of the Atom” allows developer GREE to pull characters throughout the history of the X-Men, and Marvel Vice President of Games Production TQ Jefferson stated that the game would also provide some lead-in to the event by taking a look at recent Marvel continuity.

“It’s fairly comprehensive, but to provide the appropriate context we’re going to start with some of the big stories that precede Battle of the Atom, that help us frame the conflict and give context on why there are X-Men on both sides of the fence,” Jefferson told USA Today. “The idea of being able to span the entire history of the X-Men — and beyond — was tremendously appealing to us.”

While neither a release date nor gameplay details were revealed, Marvel did release a trailer for the game, which features art from “Avengers Vs. X-Men,” “All-New X-Men” and more with narration from Wolverine. “Battle of the Atom” is the second card-based battle game on mobile that the publisher will release, following “Marvel: War of Heroes” by Mobage, which released in 2012.

Check out the trailer below.