DISNEY

The box office projections for Dark Phoenix do not paint a pretty picture. The 12th film in the X-Men film series is expected to make $50 million during its opening weekend, which is good for most movies, but not a $200 million Disney superhero movie starring an Oscar winner (Jennifer Lawrence), two Oscar nominees (Michael Fassbender and Jessica Chastain), an in-demand star coming off the biggest television show of the decade (Sophie Turner), and, uh, James McAvoy. To add insult to mutant injury, Dark Phoenix isn’t even expected to top the weekend. The Secret Life of Pets 2, starring Patton Oswalt (who replaced Louis C.K.), is tracking for “a debut in the $50 million to $60 million range,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, and “will likely win the weekend.”

If that estimate becomes a fact, then Dark Phoenix will become the first X-Men movie to not finish #1 at the box office during its first three-days of release.

Yes, even X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Have a look.

#1. X-Men ($54.4 million)

#2. Scary Movie ($26.1 million)

#1. X2: X-Men United ($85.5 million)

#2. The Lizzie McGuire Movie ($17.3 million)

#1. X-Men: The Last Stand ($102.7 million)

#2. The Da Vinci Code ($34 million)

#1. X-Men Origins: Wolverine ($85 million)

#2. Ghosts of Girlfriends Past ($15.4 million)

#1. X-Men: First Class ($55.1 million)

#2. The Hangover Part II ($31.3 million)

#1. The Wolverine ($53.1 million)

#2. The Conjuring ($22.2 million)

#1. X-Men: Days of Future Past ($90.8 million)

#2. Godzilla ($30.9 million)

#1. Deadpool ($132.4 million)

#2. Kung Fu Panda 3 ($19.7 million)

#1. X-Men: Apocalypse ($65.7 million)

#2. Alice Through the Looking Glass ($26.8 million)

#1. Logan ($88.4 million)

#2. Get Out ($28.2 million)

#1. Deadpool 2 ($125.5 million)

#2. Avengers: Infinity War ($29.4 million)

At least Dark Phoenix would have beat Ghosts of Girlfriends Past?

(Via Hollywood Reporter and Box Office Mojo)