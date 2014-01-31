‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ image teases pint-sized Scarlet Witch

(CBR) Empire still has a few more morsels from director Bryan Singer”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Flickering Myth has scans of several images from the magazine, but these two are certainly the most intriguing: Above you can see Quicksilver (“American Horror Story” star Evan Peters) and, we assume, his sister Wanda:

…and below Fan Bingbing as Blink:

Both characters scored their own covers of the U.K. magazine.

Opening May 23, the Fox sequel also stars James McAvoy,Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Lucas Till, Omar Sy, Booboo Stewart, Adan Canto and Josh Helman.