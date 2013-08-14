‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ reveals Sentinel blueprints

(CBR) While it”s unlikely that these Sentinel blueprints posted Tuesday on the X-Men Movies Twitter account will prove useful in building your own mutant-hunting robots, it”s at least a glimpse at how much detail Trask Industries director Bryan Singer and his X-Men: Days of Future Past crew are putting into the classic X-antagonists.

Opening May 23, 2014, X-Men: Days of Future Class stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Lucas Till, Omar Sy, Booboo Stewart, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto and Josh Helman.