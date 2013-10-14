Sources say ‘X-Men’ will not appear in a 48 FPS ‘Days Of Future Past’

Despite Ain’t It Cool’s two sources saying that “X-Men: Days Of Future Past” is set to be released in the relatively new 48 FPS “HFR” process, multiple sources close to the production emphatically refuted those claims this morning. No one was willing to offer us any official comment at this time, but it was quite telling that one person I reached out to had not yet heard the story and another, when I explained it, seemed unsure what HFR was. Even the studio seemed a little surprised and confused by the story overall when contacted about it, hardly the slick denial that they normally have ready when they’re not yet prepared to announce something.
To be clear, 20th Century Fox is not planning to release “X-Men: Days Of Future Past” in the HFR process.
If it were true, it would be big news. Right now, Peter Jackson is still the only major studio filmmaker who has been willing to shoot and release something in the format, and the response to last year’s “Hobbit” release had me wondering if they were even going to bother putting out the other two films in the trilogy that way.
After all, it’s one thing to release your movie in 2D and 3D. The post-production pipeline has been somewhat set up to accommodate those two choices. But 48 FPS is a whole new animal, and a far more aggressive aesthetic decision. I think there’s absolutely room for HFR to be a part of big-budget blockbuster filmmaking, and it really does transform the experience completely. I’m personally happy that Dolby Atmos seems to be something the entire industry is starting to embrace, and much more emphatically than with HFR, because it’s just as important that we continue to push the sound experience forward.
It’s so different, though, that many people were simply unable to get past the shock of the new. It also seems that Jackson really threw his entire production team into the deep end of the pool on the film, and you can see how everyone, from the camera department to the art department to costumes and make-up and landscaping and anything that ended up in front of the camera all had to go through a radical learning curve just to be able to make their work look right again. HFR doesn’t look like film at all, and realizing that all those small things that film hides are only amplified by HFR must have been upsetting at first. It’s like when Hollywood jumped from black-and-white to color. Just learning how to capture a human’s skin tone must have seemed like a whole new challenge.
I have no investment, one way or another, in the idea of “X-Men: Days Of Future Past” being in HFR or not being released that way. Sure, I think some of those sets, like the one in the photo on this story, would look amazing that way, and I’m sure men and women around the world would welcome the chance to study Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Fassbender in HFR. There’s not a lot of middle ground on a story like this, and I know that Quint is very good about vetting sources. At this point, Quint knows people working on movies on what seems like every continent on the planet, and he does not just fly off the handle with scoops. If he reported this, then he feels very good about the information. I did not visit the set of “X-Men: Days Of Future Past,” and if I had, I’m sure that would have been the first thing that was apparent on set. UPDATE: I am hearing now that the film was shot in 48 FPS, which would suggest that this decision about whether or not to release it that way was one they made during post.
The film is set for release at the end of May, so there have to be holiday trailers for it. I’d bet money you’ll see them in front of films like “Thor: The Dark World” and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” in theaters, and at that point, if they are doing a HFR release, then it would only be logical for Fox to work something out with Warner so they can get a special HFR trailer attached to “The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug,” which I assume is still moving forward with a 48 FPS release in the theaters that were fitted for the process last year. At that point, if Quint’s right, the question will be pretty conclusively answered.
But that’s not what I’m hearing, and so it makes me wonder how this even gets started. How does that information pick up enough momentum to end up with Quint? Repeatedly? Were tests done? Was it a conversation they had at some point? Singer is a guy who is more than willing to let others steer him to new tech, and he seems genuinely curious about what’s next in terms of visual effects and camera innovations. I would believe it if you told me the film was shot in 48 FPS, and I’d look forward to seeing someone else’s take on the process.
One thing… I don’t think this is like 3D. I don’t believe you can just double the frame rate on something that was shot regularly and gain the same benefits or experience as if you shot it that way. Maybe I’m wrong about that, but it seems far less likely. 3D conversions took a while to figure out, and they’re still constantly refining it, and that’s because it is a labor-intensive process. It’s not automatic, and just doubling how many frames you’re showing doesn’t change how the material was shot. Either they shot this film in 48 FPS or they didn’t, and I’d think getting that answer conclusively is the only way to sort this one out now.
Right now, I’d say it’s likely that you’ll be stuck with plain ol’ giant-budget 3D when “X-Men Days Of Future Past” opens in theaters May 23, 2014.
Well, as not many people seemed to like the 48 FPS thing on The Hobbit I’d be surprised if Singer went for it. I originally intended on seeing The Hobbit first in regular 24 FPS to get the proper experience and not to be distracted, then go see it again in 48 FPS. Problem was I really didn’t want to sit through it a second time so that didn’t happen. I will see Desolation of Smaug in 48 though if it’s being released that way as I do want to see for myself what it’s like.
I don’t blame you – 45 minutes of watching a bunch of dwarves eat dinner and do the dishes didn’t really do it for me either.
The dinner and dishes were the best part of the movie.
“I’m sure that would have been the first thing that was apparent on set.”
How different would the set have looked if they were shooting HFR vs regular?
Not sure if you’re being sarcastic but he meant the camera rig.
No, I was being serious. I have no idea what a regular camera rig looks like compared to a HFR rig or how easily you can tell them apart.
So it was shot in 48? I wonder if the new “Planet of the Apes” was shot that way. Fox actually filmed both in 3D (a rarity for them if James Cameron doesn’t twist their arm). And “Planet of the Apes” is closer to “Hobbit” in having WETA working on it. Fox seems to be rolling the dice a little more now that Rothman is gone.
I absolutely loved The Hobbit in HFR and I refuse to see part 2 in any other format. I really do hope that if this was shot in 48fps that they would release it that way. Less films being released in this format won’t help with awareness, and I’ll be very upset if Hollywood abandons what is (arguably?) the best thing about 3D currently going for it. Seriously, HFR 3D floored me and I preached it to the horizon.
There were some parts in The Hobbit that were absolutely great in 48fps (Riddles in the Dark, for instance), but I don’t think it serviced the overall movie very well. It was a little overwhelming for me to experience it in both 3D and 48fps and there were some parts where it did make the set look a little fake.
That all being said, I hope we’re not getting another 48fps film with Days of Future Past. Mostly because, it’s not very easy to find a theater that services HFR 3D. It’s not quite as rare as true IMAX, but it is still hard to find. I had to drive 30 minutes away to see The Hobbit that way. And because it’s not easy to find a HFR 3D theater, I’ll likely see it in 2D in which the motion blur will be all screwed up from the HFR shooting (as it was in The Hobbit).
Any confirmation what frame rate the Avatar sequels will be shot?