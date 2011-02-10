‘X-Men: First Class’ trailer promises style to spare and somber thrills

My first reaction to the first footage we’ve seen from “X-Men: First Class” is that it feels like they’re definitely playing in the same universe that was established in the Bryan Singer films, something that couldn’t be said of “Wolverine.” My second reaction is that Matthew Vaughn is trying to make something fairly somber and moody and sleek, and the trailer aims for the quiet wow in a way I admire.

Does that mean the film works? That’s impossible to say at this point. Certainly there have been any number of reports and rumors about the film that suggest it’s been a difficult shoot, but even that doesn’t mean anything about the final quality of the film. Right now, the only thing I can judge is the trailer itself, and there’s a lot about it that I like.

For one thing, I think it’s a very interesting move to tie the X-Men into the Cuban Missile Crisis, and there’s something amazing about seeing Magneto suited up in the ’60s-era yellow-and-blue costume, right there alongside the heroes, trying to save the world.

I also like the decadence that is suggested in some of the images in the trailer, including the image I’ve used to illustrate this story. What the heck are Charles and Erik doing in the brothel from “Twin Peaks,” and why are they sharing a bed while looking at a mutant as she spreads her wings? Since we know Kevin Bacon is Sebastian Shaw in the film and January Jones is Emma Frost, could this be a visit to the Hellfire Club, and if so, just how kinky is Vaughn going to get in a PG-13 movie?

We get a lot of shots of new mutants, as well as some new faces playing some characters we’ve seen before including Nicholas Hoult as The Beast and Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique. I think there’s something elegant and beautiful about the way the effects work brings the various mutant powers to life, and Vaughn’s a guy who has always seemed very reluctant to indulge CGI. I’m curious to see how he handles this world, and these first few glimpses of mutants in motion suggest a sense of style that I find very encouraging.

We still don’t know much about the film, but as a first look, I’d say this is a successful kick-off to a campaign, and I want to hear what you think. Check it out:

“X-Men: First Class” will be in theaters on June 3, 2011.