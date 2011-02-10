‘X-Men: First Class’ trailer promises style to spare and somber thrills

My first reaction to the first footage we’ve seen from “X-Men: First Class” is that it feels like they’re definitely playing in the same universe that was established in the Bryan Singer films, something that couldn’t be said of “Wolverine.” My second reaction is that Matthew Vaughn is trying to make something fairly somber and moody and sleek, and the trailer aims for the quiet wow in a way I admire.
Does that mean the film works? That’s impossible to say at this point. Certainly there have been any number of reports and rumors about the film that suggest it’s been a difficult shoot, but even that doesn’t mean anything about the final quality of the film. Right now, the only thing I can judge is the trailer itself, and there’s a lot about it that I like.
For one thing, I think it’s a very interesting move to tie the X-Men into the Cuban Missile Crisis, and there’s something amazing about seeing Magneto suited up in the ’60s-era yellow-and-blue costume, right there alongside the heroes, trying to save the world.
I also like the decadence that is suggested in some of the images in the trailer, including the image I’ve used to illustrate this story. What the heck are Charles and Erik doing in the brothel from “Twin Peaks,” and why are they sharing a bed while looking at a mutant as she spreads her wings? Since we know Kevin Bacon is Sebastian Shaw in the film and January Jones is Emma Frost, could this be a visit to the Hellfire Club, and if so, just how kinky is Vaughn going to get in a PG-13 movie?
We get a lot of shots of new mutants, as well as some new faces playing some characters we’ve seen before including Nicholas Hoult as The Beast and Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique. I think there’s something elegant and beautiful about the way the effects work brings the various mutant powers to life, and Vaughn’s a guy who has always seemed very reluctant to indulge CGI. I’m curious to see how he handles this world, and these first few glimpses of mutants in motion suggest a sense of style that I find very encouraging.
We still don’t know much about the film, but as a first look, I’d say this is a successful kick-off to a campaign, and I want to hear what you think. Check it out:
“X-Men: First Class” will be in theaters on June 3, 2011.
Honestly, I don’t think the effects look very good at all.
They look a hell of a lot better than the effects in Wolverine. I guessthat’s a plus.
I’m sold. Marvel is going to have QUITE the year if all three turn out good. I’m a big Beast fan so I’m glad they’re using him again to get him right. The make up effects on Best already beat the “Put Kesly Grammer in blue make up and fur” look. There’s actual though in Beast’s design. I’m down.
Some original incarnate of X-Men in the ’60s wearing their vintage uniforms? Beast actually looking decent in his blue form? The Hellfire Club? Moira McTaggert? Hell yes.
There’s obviously a bit of revisionist history going on what with Beast, Emma Frost, Havok and Pixie (as a prostitute no less) being there, but whatever. Speaking as a nerd for a second, this is probably the first X-film that actually looks and feels like the books in general. No black leather costumes, no Frasier Crane w/ prosthetics, characters advertised seem like themselves (as opposed to boring Rogue, humorless Iceman, N’Sync loving Pyro) at least from what we can tell, very classic-looking set pieces, and the sense that this will be a globe-hopping adventure.
Did X3 and Wolverine Origins suck? Yes. But between this and Darren Aaronofsky’s standalone Wolverine movie, I think/hope that Marvel is going to be on the rebound with the X-Men franchise. Let’s hope they don’t bollocks it up.
And yes, it’s glorious seeing Erik initially fighting on the side of the angels, even as his ideals are already shifting toward those of the man we will come to know as Magneto.
That’s Angel Salvadore from Grant Morrison’s run, not Pixie.
Why do the effects, production design and cinematography look exactly like the last four X-Men movies at Fox? Seriously, if you are going to reboot reboot. If you’re not, it’s just a game at the fans expense.
It’s not a reboot, it’s a prequel, still consistently within Bryan Singer’s established universe.
Actually, the cast and Vaughn have gone on record a number of times saying it was not a prequel but in it’s own universe. Judging by how it looks that’s not the case.
The trailer is under two minutes long and without any sustained scenes, far too short to judge the cinematography etc.
The cast and Vaughn are lying. Read the script… it is most definitely being set up in a way that it ties into the other films. Rebecca Romijn’s name is dropped for a cameo appearance when Lawrence’s Mystique tries to look older while seducing someone.
I don’t know about Vaughan, but actually the cast has gone on record saying that it is indeed a prequel and *not* a reboot. There are liberties taken w/ continuity for creativity’s sake, but is set within the same general universe as the previous films. In fact, James McAvoy pointedly debunks your claims, Gregory.
â€œThis isnâ€™t a reboot, so Iâ€™m not replacing anyone, in which case you might want to try to be as different as possible and stay away from what had been done before,â€ McAvoy said on Monday during a break from a rescue scene that required water-tank work. â€œThis is a prequel, so Iâ€™m the same character, just younger, but the challenge for me â€“ and for Michael â€” is to show the same person in a different place in their life; to show someone before theyâ€™re this bad guy, before theyâ€™re this saint. Charles wasnâ€™t always a â€¦ monk, this selfless, sexless monk that he becomes.â€
[herocomplex.latimes.com]
Interesting. I had not heard of any production problems on this movie, at least not the same way for XO: Wolverine.
The cinematography actually looks great and quite different from the last X-Men:The Last Stand which Brett Ratner directed (with poor results, sadly). The film looks quite interesting and has a very solid cast and a good director. Looks quite promising.
I like the trailer and this is one that definitely has more on it’s mind than the other superhero movies opening this year. Hell, it’s mostly narrated by JFK!
But I’m still not entirely convinced by James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender. Neither look like they have the screen presence to step into the shoes of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan and get away with it.
Fassbender especially looks like he is trying to hard to be menacing and powerful, but all that translates is to him struggling to let go of a fart!
Still I’m impressed by the trailer and I’m a fan of Vaughn in general.
That was a compelling trailer, and I’m speaking as someone whose just not a fan of Matthew Vaughn. Hope he wins me over with this one.
I don’t want to be biased because I am a HUGE X-men fan, that said I HATED and was very disappointed with Wolverine, my favorite X-Man, and X3 was the weakest of the trilogy. I am confident we will get a good movie with Singer back on board. I liked the trailer overall
I trust Vaughn and company and hope that the suits at FOX don’t try to mess with this film as they have with films in the past.
This and Cap are looking like the better half of the superhero films coming out this year.
I agree with whoever hinted here that it’s actually pretty hard to make much of this teaser in terms of judgements as to the performances and effectiveness of those performances and really any other element of the production. Well, except cinematography. That’s there and either you like it or you don’t, I guess. I think it’s fine It’s a fun clip and I was already interested in seeing the film.
I don’t really need to come to any other conclusions.
Can someone please enlighten me as to why we’ve come to this point? The Wolverine movies are prequels and now this. Why isn’t FOX making anymore X-men movies with the previous cast? Did X3 really tank that bad? It didn’t necessarily end the story.
I think FOX is just going the cheap route. Instead of hiring back the cast to do a movie they just get Hugh and do a movie around him. Or they go this route with a brand new cast.
What is “this point”? The potential for stories in the X-Men universe is huge. I don’t understand the idea that there’s somehow only one time-line that should be followed, linearly, and anything else is some sort of cop-out.
Maybe the problem is that they started at the end, not that they finally found the beginning. But now that they have, how stupid would it be to use the same actors as themselves 40 years ago? Seriously.
Personally, I’ve always found stories about how heroes and villains got where they are much more interesting than “here I am in a skintight suit, doing my part to [destroy the world/save humanity] with all my similarly-suited peers.” Yawn, good special effects or not.
i totally agree
You want to hear the background of mutants? There cant be no god arguments to really emotionally connect with mutants it just dont seem smart to have the main focus there. The main focus should be interesting and cool characters with interesting personality and and mutant gifts. And obviously to have fresh and awesome choreographed actions with some of the cast and characters we are familiar is essential to X-men. This movie reminds me of The Hulk 2003 a picture that was to somber and morbid.
In my opinion the film looks a bit dull and predictable, i also sett a question marks on the guy who is playing the younger Magnito. It might have little bit of that cold war atmosphere to it but the little action we see on the trailer really suck.
Do you really want hear the background of mutants? There cant be no god arguments to really emotionally connect with mutants it just dont seem smart to have the main focus there. The main focus should be on cool characters with interesting personality and satisfying mutant gifts. The whole attraction to X-men is that it stretches our imagination of how matter can be manipulated, the power over nature!! The main focus should be how to integrate that with fresh and awesome choreographed actions with some of the cast and characters we are familiar with, that is essential to X-men.
This latest installment reminds me of The Hulk 2003 a picture that was to somber and morbid.
The only piece of news associated with this movie that has bothered even a little has been the time frame given to the production. Everything else has been, to me, pretty exciting. Vaughn and Singer together bodes well for fans and I love their casting.
With Singer at the help I think it’s easy to understand why this movie wouldn’t cast off the work he put into the first two as well.
Vaughn and Singer are doing a Silver Age X-Men movie and there are “fans” complaining? Sure the verdict rests in the final result but….yeesh.
Like this trailer a lot and appreciated the understated approach too. I’m sure the MBA’s will want a bombast and rock music one later (if they don’t already) but for now this is easy to appreciate.
