‘X-Men’ producers Donner and Kinberg on the past, present, and future of the series

One of the most impressive things about “X-Men: Days Of Future Past” is how it feels like they've reset the entire series to a point, and they can now tell any story they want again with any of the characters they've used so far without worrying about continuity issues.
It is amazing to realize that they've been working with the same cast and many of the same people behind the camera for fourteen years now. Not many series can pull off that sort of longevity without having to shake everything up completely, and yet it looks like Hugh Jackman is signing another deal to keep playing Wolverine and now the series has a second wind with some of the hottest new stars in Hollywood including Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence.
I reached out to Lauren Shuler-Donner and Simon Kinberg and asked them if we could sit down and discuss the series, the choices they made about this film, and what they see as the future of the franchise, and so the day after Memorial Day, we all hopped on the phone and dug right in.
Last Monday morning, I took my two sons to see “Days Of Future Past,” and they flipped completely for it. One of the things I've noticed is that they're less concerned about what story each film tells and more interested in simply seeing as many mutants as possible in each movie. I asked Lauren and Simon how they make decisions about which characters get used in each film, particularly when they're introducing new characters we haven't seen before.
Lauren answered first, saying “You mean in terms of bringing back the old cast and our new cast from 'X-Men First Class?' That”s what we wanted… a blended cast. We wanted to bring them all together. Or in terms of the newer cast from the future, do you mean? Part of it is for their look. Part of it is for their power. Part of it is to make them represent the audience so it”s more diverse and global. Anything else Simon?”
Simon continued, “Yeah, all of that. Specifically one of the mutants that I think people are clearly responding to very positively is Quicksilver, and that was actually… when we developed the script initially, that was gonna be a young Juggernaut.”
I'd read that draft of the script, and it was interesting seeing how they approached the same goal as in the finished film, but with a very different approach. In that draft, they dropped Juggernaut from a plane over the Pentagon, and he picked up enough speed that when he hit the ground, he went right through to the cell where Magneto was being held. Then they dropped Wolverine in after Juggernaut, so even though he was pulverized completely by the fall, he was able to heal quickly to help Magneto get out of the building. It seems obvious that they made the right choice going to Quicksilver instead, though, based on how much people love that scene.
Simon explained, “That was really Bryan. I think Bryan was excited about using Quicksilver, and he had a very clear sense in his mind of what that sequence was gonna be visually.”
Lauren added, “He also had a really clear vision that he wanted Evan Peters to do it.”
“Yeah, Lauren had to figure out how to make that work.”
Lauren laughed at the thought of all the negotiating that had to take place. “We moved heaven and earth to do it, but everybody cooperated. Ryan Murphy helped us and Fox Broadcasting [Chairman and CEO] Dana Walden helped us, you know. But it was very difficult to bring him from the show. But Bryan clearly wanted him and he was such a good choice.”
I asked them if part of the motivation in doing “Days Of Future Past” was to hit a reset button on the series. Simon explained, “Well, Lauren, you”ve always wanted to do 'Days Of Future Past' since you started these movies. When Lauren and I worked on 'First Class' together, at least for me… when we were working on 'First Class,' I wasn”t conscious of the fact that we were kind of setting it up for 'Days of Future Past.' But certainly we were. And when we started talking about the sequel, the first thoughts that it would be 'Days of Future Past' floated to the top very quickly.”
One of the things that has been true throughout the series is that they don't do straight line-for-line adaptations of anything. They've always taken ideas or themes and then built their own stories, and “Days Of Future Past” is the same way, so I asked how they chose what was important to adapt and how they decided what they could discard.
Simon laughed at the memory. “It was really tricky. I mean, you know, the two trickiest things from a screenwriter”s standpoint were getting the time travel logic right. So there couldn't be any paradoxes. And then obviously balancing eight to twelve major characters, of which, five or six were the main characters of the movie, like young Charles and Eric and Wolverine and Raven and Hank. In terms of how it would impact the continuity of the movies, very early on we talked about… you know, when Matthew Vaughn was originally gonna direct the movie… in the first conversation, we all talked about wanting to bring back Scott and Jean and even the very first outlines two and a half years ago now, they were at the very end of the movie. So there was a sense, I think, for all of us of maybe not righting a wrong, but shifting the history of what we did in 'The Last Stand.'”
I asked them how hard it was to keep the secret about Marsden and Janssen appearing in that final scene, and if it was emotional for them to see everyone show up in costume after all this time. Lauren replied, “We went to great lengths to keep it a secret. We went to great lengths to not have them fly in to Montreal, but have them drive up. And then we had to ask everybody who saw it not to reveal it. I believe it was up on one website, Simon. We immediately had them take it down. And, yes, you know, I mean it”s emotional in a very wonderful way because as we both have said, we”re a family, and it”s really great to bring back the rest of the family. When I saw Jimmy [Marsden] the other day it was like… you just want to look at each other and smile. I can”t explain it. You”ve been through the trenches with these people, and we”ve all come out very fond of each other and very positive at the end of it. Yeah, it”s a thrill. It”s a thrill to see them back in the movie.”
They've got to be feeling good these days about hiring Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and Jennifer Lawrence, considering how they're blowing up as they make other films around their time in the world of “X-Men,” and I asked if they are excited about writing for this cast as they move forward now.
“Yeah, certainly as a writer it is,” Simon answered. “I mean, you know, ordinarily on a movie, you”d be excited if you get one of these people to star in your film. And, you know, I think the series has been pretty fresh from the beginning. Like, for example, Lauren finding Hugh Jackman when he was an unknown stage actor, you know, and now, fifteen years later, he is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. I think the legacy of these movies is that from the start, the mission was to find people who either aren”t known or are known as great actors but aren”t, you know, big movie stars yet. I mean, even someone like Ian McKellen obviously is like one of the great actors of his generation. But when you guys put him in 'X-1,' it was sort of the first time he”d done a bigger Hollywood style movie. As a writer, it”s amazing, because I know that I can write any level of drama or depth and they will actually elevate it.”
Lauren added, “It”s funny, because with Jennifer, we had one casting director for a certain point of time and then another casting director took over. Our London casting director took over. And this woman brought Jennifer in. She read for me first, and she had just completed 'Winter”s Bone,' and she was just, you know, there”s just something about her. I mean, she had to do like auditions and all that, but the thing is that it”s sort of… you see this talent and you go, 'Oh my God, a wonderful talent.' She and Fassbender and McAvoy have become so big because they”re so very talented. We were just lucky that we found them when we did.”
One of the best moments in the entire new film is between McAvoy and Fassbender on a plane, and the intensity of feeling between them is amazing. There's so much going on in that scene, and I love that these new films are able to explore Charles and Erik at a time when they were still grappling with the ways their beliefs align and the ways in which they conflict. Lauren said, “That is a real tribute to Simon, too, because he really worked on that scene and reworked it.”
In the early days of the franchise, the filmmakers were dealing with Tom Rothman at the studio, and he resisted a number of things that were part of the comics. When Singer left “The Last Stand” in a very public huff, it was a sign of just how difficult things were between the producers and the studio. I asked if things are better now for them, and how the studio is as a creative partner these days.
Simon said, “Lauren was there from the beginning. I jumped in on 'X3.'”
Lauren said, “Well, the difference between one and two was… you know, nobody knew what we were doing so we kind of had free reign at first. I think particularly on this last one, everybody”s on the same page. It”s been… it was really conducive, Simon, wasn”t it? Very, very supportive. Very creative. I don”t think we could have asked for anything more.”
Simon picked back up with, “Yeah, I agree. This is the biggest movie I”ve ever worked on but I think it”s probably the most collaborative movie. I didn”t feel like there was any interference and I think part of that is because of what you said. Lauren”s been on how many of these movies? This is your eighth X-Men movie? For Bryan, it was his third or fourth X-Men movie if you count him producing 'The Last Stand.' Collectively we”ve made a lot of these movies and for the most part we”ve made them well. They really did just let us make the movie we wanted to make.”
I told them that it feels like you can see how the entire approach to comic book movies has changed just by watching the “X-Men” movies in order, and if they feel like they're able to take more risks in terms of how they approach things like the tag at the end of this movie, which doesn't really explain things to the uninitiated.
Lauren considered it for a moment, then said, “Yes, yeah. We”ve always wanted to do this. We”ve always wanted to line up our future and know where we”re going. We wanted to develop a script while we were shooting the other one. There never was support for that. Now studios embrace the franchise, and there”s a lot of support, and now we can figure out our path and which way we”re going.”
I asked if they felt like audiences in 1999 or 2000 would have been ready to jump right in with stories about time travel and giant robots, or if they needed to take these steps to get to that point, and Simon replied, “You know, I wasn”t making these movies back then, but as a fan I remember seeing 'X-Men' for the first time out in Marina Del Ray, and my mind was pretty blown by it. And not just the sort of respect and love for the comics, but because the approach was completely different than any other superhero movie in that it was dramatic, completely character driven… I mean, starting a superhero movie in the Holocaust, it”s pretty radical. I do think there”s a sort of modern template for the superhero movies for the last decade and a half that was created from 'X-Men.' But I don”t think audiences were completely ready. They certainly weren”t as well versed in these movies or stories, not like audiences as they are now. The biggest movies now are comic movies, the biggest movies that are being made and they are the most watched films, so you can give it a little bit more of that comic book reality than there was 15 years ago.”
One of the things that stood out about “Days Of Future Past” to me was that it feels like the scenes where everyone is in action made better use of the combination of powers and abilities than any of the films so far, and I asked Kinberg if that's just because they've had so much time to figure out that process and figure out what they'd like to see each of the characters do. “For me action sequences are about characters, so I usually tend to write the action in terms of being structured around the character”s perspectives. The actual use of the powers and a lot of the details of the action, there is an incredible team of people that work on that, from Bryan on down. There”s a second unit director that will help with things. Our visual effects supervisor, Richard Stammers, was incredible. And they would all build it together.”
I asked if there is anything in the final finished “Days Of Future Past” that Simon or Lauren look at and think came out better than they had originally planned. “Well, the Sentinels were sort of even better rendered than I had anticipated, and when I wrote the script, you know, partly because it wasn”t Quicksilver, but I never could have visualized that kitchen sequence in the way that Bryan imagined it and then the way that everybody executed it. There are a ton of little details in the movie that are fabulous because so many people put so much care and time into all the details. For me, the kitchen sequence is the one where… you know, I wrote it one way but I couldn”t have imagined all the little things, like when he”s tasting the sou, or when he takes the hat. There are a lot of lovely flourishes, little texture moments that make that sequence work, that I hadn”t imagined.”
I asked them if they're going to continue looking for characters who they can spin off from the main series to hopefully carry films of their own, something that seems like it's hard to do unless your series is really dense, like with this one or with “Star Wars,” which Kinberg also has a hand in shaping right now. “That”s what we hope to do. We were able to do it with Wolverine, and we hope to do another one with him. There were a few characters that we would like to break out and put them in their own movies and in their own series,” Lauren said.
I'm a big fan of “The New Mutants,” and the original run of that series, especially when Sienkiewicz was doing the artwork, is some of my favorite Marvel stuff ever. I asked if there's a chance we'll ever see those characters in the movie universe, and Lauren said, “We love 'The New Mutants,' and we've definitely talked about it. There”s always a possibility.”
I asked how far down the road they're trying to plan now, or if they just focus on the next thing up, and Simon said, “As Lauren was saying, there is an interest now in thinking through the overall tapestry, having some sense of the future of the main X-Men and other characters. Certainly, you know, the main focus is on what”s right in front of us like 'X-Men: Apocalypse' or the next 'Wolverine.' Certainly my first priority with 'Apocalypse' is getting that script right. I think because of what Marvel”s done, and… you”re right, 'Star Wars' could be similar…. if you go back to the original 'Star Wars' movies, there was always a sense of something more. The first movie was chapter four, so there was a sense of a larger story being told and that you were watching just one chapter or like, you know, reading just one issue of a comic. There is a sense of a larger story, too. Certainly the day to day life is getting each one of these as good as we can. We put a lot of work into 'Days of Future Past.'”
My final question for them was whether they each had characters that they are desperate to see onscreen who they haven't been able to find a place for yet. There was a long silence, and then they both just started laughing, as if I'd asked them something they'd just been discussing. Finally, Lauren simply said, “Yes.”
Still laughing, Simon added, “Same here.”
Fine. Keep your secrets. I'm just glad the films feel like they are back on track these days, and I'm excited to see which combination of onscreen and off-screen talent ends up in the next few films.
“X-Men: Days Of Future Past” is in theaters now.
What is Schuler-Donner’s husband up to lately? He hasn’t made a movie in eight years, and the last one he did make is a better fourth Die Hard movie than the actual fourth Die Hard movie (to say nothing of the fifth).
Richard Donner’s in his 80’s now, so he’s earned his retirement. Although apparently he did do some uncredited re-shoots on the first Wolverine.
So in Apocalypse—It’s set in the 80’s, so I imagine we’re going to get mohawk-ed street-kid Storm. Scott and Jean as teenagers, obviously. Angel again (done right this time) so he can become Archangel? Nightcrawler? Maybe not—with Beast coming back that might make one too many X-Men, and one too many blue people.
Going from the ending of DOFP, Wolverine’s adamantium implants are going to come from a different source. Magneto and Mystique, I would imagine. As directed by Apocalypse? Are Mystique, Magneto, Logan and Angel going to be the Four Horsemen? Not sure if that can work. None of them really fit the disease, pestilence and famine roles, and they can’t all be war. Maybe there’s a way to do it. Apocalypse gives them extra powers or something.
It would be cool to start the movie in the present with Wolverine catching up with his lost time. Was there anyone we didn’t see at the end of DOFP? It would be a neat hook if there was a character who didn’t survive in the new timeline, and it was Wolverine who killed him/her, which would cue the 80’s flashback, where I imagine a good chunk of the movie will deal with Logan’s heel turn.
This movie would be a good excuse to put him in the comic costume, by the way, if we’re doing Dark Wolverine as an agent of Apocalypse.
My money is on Wolverine becoming one of the four horsemen and THAT’S how he gets his adamantium claws in the new timeline. Apocalypse gives them to him.
What makes you think that Wolverine’s adamantium comes from somewhere different?
*Spoilers*
Considering the fact that Stryker finds Wolverine in the Potomac at the end of DOFP it seems pretty likely that he’ll still go through the Weapon X program although one where he’s forced. I honestly can’t recall what year Xmen Origins: Wolverine is set but I think it was the 80s wasn’t it? I guess it’ll be bumped up to the late 70s for Xmen: Apocalypse.
That wasn’t Stryker at the end of DOFP, it was Mystique.
There’s no reason to suspect that the “alternate” new timeline is radically different from the original. Stryker is still alive and in the government, and a program like Weapon X makes as much sense now as it would have in the original timeline.
I don’t really care if Wolverine is in the next film or not (obviously he will be if Jackman is game) but I hope they don’t spend a lot of time on giving him adamantium again. Just have it happen off-screen between the films.
It was Mystique! How did I miss her eyes flashing yellow?
The question I have is whether or not Bryan Singer will even return for Apocalypse…
He’s currently attached at 20th Century-Fox to direct it — he first broke the news of the sequel via his personal Twitter account, so it’s likely he’ll be staying on as director.
Twink-gate seems to have settled down (as in, no one really seems to give a shit), so unless something big and new blows up in that area (that’s almost a double entendre), Singer will most likely be back.
No one gives a shit about a teen boy rapist?
Hey as long as geeks get their comic flicks right?
Well, the initial commotion seems to have died down to nothing. The whole thing hasn’t seemed to hurt the box-office at all, and after keeping his head down for a couple of weeks, Singer was right back doing publicity. It certainly seems at this point that FOX doesn’t think it’s a thing to be overly concerned about. I don’t really have an opinion about the actual alleged assaults because I don’t have all the evidence, and I wasn’t actually there.
We certainly don’t have all the facts in the case and the accuser has come under some serious scrutiny.
I understand that Xmen: Apocalpsye takes place in the 80s and is using the First Class cast (with the addition of Wolverine)?
As much as I’m a fan of McAvoy and Fassbender in their roles in just seems like a more logical storyline based on what they established at the end of DOFP that the film be set in this new ‘near-future’ timeline.
I dunno what it is, but jumping back to the 80s just seems like the series is going backwards (I know, I know) instead of seizing the opportunity to redo the series.
Perhaps Apocalypse can bring young Magneto and Xavier into the future?
I think when all the big movie stars’ contracts are up (Lawrence, Fassbender, etc) we’ll see things bumped up to the present with another semi-reboot.
I’m kind of struggling to figure out how exactly the series has given itself a ‘clean slate’…
DOFP finishing in the near future with everything in place to almost seem like its not-so-different future than X1 was going.
I realise that they can now go back and re-tell some stories in the past, but I feel like now they’ve got this kind of weird hybrid that can’t be consistent…
e.g. Will Jennifer Lawrence play Mystique in the not-to-distant-future shown at the end of DOFP? Yet the same actress plays Jean Grey, but will be played by someone else in the 80’s.
It’s unknown right now I guess and I’m certainly not beyond accepting that that’s just the way it is… my point is, to me, nothing was quite clear, it’s a bit of a blur and we’ve kind of got this strange mix of the old and the new, but everyone seems to be excited about it all being just new.
I wish we could find out what amount of footage was cut. EVERYONE was going on about how this was the biggest most expensive Fox movie next to Avatar. With a 2 hours 11 minute run time and a 200 million dollar budget, I was a tad let down with the “epic” hype. It now sounds like Age of Apocolypse will have the epic, mass destruction set pieces that I was expecting THIS film to have. I mean I’ve never seen a studio trump up the budget like Fox did during production. All the cast members were saying how BIG the movie was. Sure it had great action bits, the best in the franchise but what it is with these movies and money? How did Gavin Hood’s Wolverine spend the same amount of money as Michael Bay on the first transformers movie? Origins has the worst production values relative to budget in movie history. Same thing with X3. How the hell did RATNER spend 210 million on a 104 minute film? DOFP had the best production value so far but I don’t see 200 million dollars worth of action, CGI or crew. Cast members must eat a ton of that budget yet the First Class cast were signed before they had the leverage they have now. I rewatched first class recently and couldn’t believe how clunky it was. Very poor editing with awful CGI(that iceberg bit looks TV quality). Emma frost looked especially bad. None of the X-Men films have suprised me with production value. Besides Christhoper Nolan, Singer has to be the worst budget handler in modern cinema. Jack the giant slayer? 175 million? Superman Returns, 250 million(300 if you include previous development costs). How The Dark Knight Rises cost more than Avengers or Bays Transformers is beyond me. Nolan had a 250 million dollar budget for TDKR, clearly the money wasnt spent on fight choreography(that climax, with extras punching nothing but air, is laughably bad. Nolan needs a 2nd Unit director).
Hey drew any chance of a feature on how all this works? How can one filmmaker, like Del Toro, Snyder, Bay or Whedon get more bang for their buck than others like Singer, Nolan or Ratner? Man of Steel cost less than TDKR, how is that even possible? Action scenes are the most expensive part on average, no? I really can’t figure how studios can look at Gravity, which cost 100 million, then look at Jack the Giant Slayer, 175, and hire these same directors! Look at the quality Gravity had, it cost 150 million less then the last Batman movie but was 150 times MORE thrilling!
Budgets all go into paychecks, not the amount of destruction or digital sets on screen, and as a franchise goes on, it inevitably gets more expensive because salaries rise. Sure, Fassbender and Lawrence are under contract, but they still want to make them happy. DOFP was pricey almost exclusively because of it’s huge cast. Replace everyone with stars from Vampire Diaries, or whatever, and it’s a $75 million movie.
Yes, you don’t think the cast worked for free do you?
Also, I just want to point out that film budgets are hardly ever reported accurately and there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors from both studios and their accounting department regarding the true budget (especially when you start talking about box office). Sure, you can get a rough idea on production budget but once you start factoring marketing, the total cost of a film can greatly increase.
Secondly, this is more in to do with your questions about TDKR v The Avengers budget. One big point is the fact that massive portion of TDRK was shot on location in New York, Los Angelus, and Pittsburgh. You do understand the cost that goes into securing these type of locations? Huge. Thousands of dollars every minute. When looking at the TDRK and all the practical “real” locations Nolan shot on it’s no surprise the amount of money they spent.
Please, please anything but ANOTHER ‘Wolverine’ movie.
PLLLEEEEEAAASSSSSEE
Whatever happened to X-Force? The rumors were hot and heavy for X-Force following up DOFP. After Apocalypse was announced I haven’t heard a peep.
The market could sustain a yearly X picture, everyone was afraid of summer 2015 9 months ago but it’s opened up, it would have been nice to have an x-film in there somewhere.for there.
If Guardians of the Galaxy does well, X-Force’s stock rises. But otherwise it’s a big risk to launch into a title that the vast majority of the public is clueless on. And Guardians has the added benefit of being directly tapped into the MCU continuity. If they can figure out a way to do an X-Force film for well under a $100 million, then it would be a safer bet, but getting the price down that low wouldn’t be easy.
I have a feeling the Channing Tatum / Gambit picture might be the rumored X-Force flick.
could someone please tell me how to get in touch with the producers so that I could play Storm. if I could jus send in a short film I guarantee they will have me for her orgins. I will bring in sooo much money please!!!!!!!I have portrayed her with precision since my childhood I got this!!! she is a weather witch not just a mutant and she holds the mentality of a Goddess alive which was her worship prior to being recruited by Xavier……Plzzz Someone help….!