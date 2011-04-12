‘X-Men’ scribe David Hayter will adapt first ‘Dragonriders of Pern’ novel

David Hayter, screenwriter of the first two X-Men films, has been tapped by a consortium of production companies headed by Steven Hoban’s Copperheart Entertainment to bring “The Dragonriders of Pern,” the long running classic science fiction/fantasy franchise to the big screen. Hayter will adapt the first novel in series: “Dragonflight” in which an army of elite warriors ride a telepathically commanded fleet of firebreathing dragons in order to defend the planet of Pern from an insidious menace.
“This property has an incredible literary heritage and a rabid fanbase,” commented Hayter. “I’m really looking forward to delving into the majestic world that Anne Has created and transporting it to the screen.”
The “Dragonriders of Pern” has long been a favorite of science fiction and fantasy readers since “Dragonflight” was published in 1968. Over the years author Anne McCaffrey has won almost every award imaginable and was the first to crack the New York Times Best Seller List with a science fiction novel: “The White Dragon,” also a ‘Pern’ book, in 1978. LIterary success has not meant a smooth transition to tv or movie screens, with only aborted efforts up until now.
Producers Don Murphy and Susan Montford’s Angry Films and Entertainment One join the production soup as executive producers in what appears to be a deal where each production company gets its share of territories in which to distribute the film. This method of shared investment/risk was used to finance Peter Jackson’s massive Lord Of The Rings Trilogy.
Production is scheduled to begin early next year, although two large pieces of the puzzle have yet to fall into place. There is no director attached, and no one has yet to claim the US distribution, which may be a very large piece of the pie.
This is amazing! I cant wait, Please PLEase PLEASE! Do a good job and stay true to the story!
Oh shards, I hope this isn’t completely messed up, like Eragon was! I’m actually worried that the world will see this movie as being a rip-off of Eragon, since that one was out as a movie first. Sure, those of us who are dedicated fans will know, but not everyone reads the great McCaffrey’s works…
Fabulous news !!! Please stay true to the characters..not like a blond James Bond (Boo Hiss). You’re dealing with a very loyal fanbase who won’t appreciate “creative interpretations”.
Years ago, I hopped onto my Sportster and rode 40 miles to the U. of I. to listen to Ann McCaffery speak. She recounted how one fan had finally worked out, by deduction, that her dragonriders were gay. Then she commented that she would never throw that in the faces of her readers. I hope the film can hold the line too.
You don’t have to ‘deduce’ that blue and green dragon riders often form gay relationships: it’s abundantly clear from references in several of the books from the first in the series. Anne just didn’t shove it down people’s throats. So to speak
It’s about time!!!! Please let me know when it will come out! I hope it’s as great as Anne’s books are! I just loved her stories about the Dragons and Lessa,F’lar,F’nor, Brekke and Jaxom… to name a few…
I loved the series of the Dragonriders of Pern. I hope the movies is as great as Anne’s stories are. The characters I mostly loved were Lessa, F’lar, F’nor, Brekke and Jaxom… so I hope the movie is as wonderful and moving as the stories are…
You don’t need to be a Geek to enjoy her obviously excellent writing. The unlimited possibilites for additional films should have dollars signs ringing up in directors and producers eyes, so I dont see a problem with any of the big REPUTABLE companys taking this on!! HOWEVER I do hope that as someone earlier stated, we fervently hope they stay true to Ann Mcaffreys vision and storyline. Cinematic magic has finally come of age, to keep those dragons as beautifull, terrifying and noble as she helped us to envision them, wheeling and soaring in the sky fighting thread. I hope it will be worth the wait!
Lets hope the master Harper will Sean Connery or Patirc Stewart