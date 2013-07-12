‘X-Men’ spin-off ‘X-Force’ is real and has a ‘Kick-Ass 2’ connection

Marvel’s X-Force is coming to the big screen.

“Kick-Ass 2” writer-director Jeff Wadlow has signed to write a feature version of the X-Men spin-off for 20th Century Fox.

“X-Force” sprung from the pages of Marvel’s legendary “Uncanny X-Men” series in the early ’90s. The team was created by Rob Liefeld, and featured such heroes as Cable, Cannonball, Domino, and Warpath. More recent incarnations have included Wolverine, Deadpool, Psylocke and Fantomex.

An “X-Force” film would allow a way to bring the popular character of Deadpool back to the big screen (he was played by Ryan Reynolds in “X-Men Origins: Woverine”) and to give Wolverine a new team to lead.

Wadlow is now writing the script, and will possibly direct.

He took over the directing duties on “Kick-Ass 2” — which opens August 16 — from Matthew Vaughn, who wrote and directed “X-Men: First Class,” and will produce Bryan Singer’s upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” It’s unknown at this time if either Vaughn or Singer will have a hand in “X-Force.”

However, “X-Men” franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner will continue her duties on the new film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was reported earlier that Fox had registered the domain name X-ForceMovie.com several months ago.

Wadlow also recently inked a deal with Columbia Pictures to bring Valiant comics’ “Bloodshot” to the big screen.

Which characters would you like to see in an ‘X-Force’ movie?