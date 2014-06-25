‘X-Men’ writer plugs in for ‘Ready Player One’ movie adaptation

(CBR) Zak Penn is ready to jump into the immersive world of Ernest Cline”s “Ready Player One,” TheWrap reports.

Cline initially adapted the book, followed by Eric Eason (“A Better Life”), but now it”s time for Penn to take his pass. Cline and Penn worked together recently on a docu-series that tracked down and dug up the fabled Atari video game dump site.

The future-set story follows the adventures of Wade Watts, a teenager who plugs into a virtual world called OASIS. When the game”s creator dies, Wade gets swept up in a treasure hunt to acquire the designer”s fortune.

The film was picked up by Warner Bros. in 2010, ahead of the novel”s 2011 debut. Cline”s other novels, “Fanboys” and “Armada,” have been turned into a film and optioned, respectively.

Here”s the novel”s official description from publisher Random House: