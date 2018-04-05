Vertigo

FX’s planned adaptation of the acclaimed sci-fi post-apocalyptic comic series Y: The Last Man has been moving at a relatively glacial pace, but the patient (and I suppose impatient too) have been rewarded with word of a pilot order.

Deadline reports that the Vertigo series, created by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, is going forward with adaptation plans that have been years in the making. (Previous attempts to bring the maxiseries to the big screen for a motion picture fizzled out too.) Former American Gods showrunner Michael Green (who also boats Logan and Blade Runner 2049 screenwriting credits to his name) was tapped to handle showrunner duties over a year back and will be joined in that pursuit by Jessica Jones + Luke Cage writer/producer Aïda Mashaka Croal. Video director extraordinaire Melina Matsoukas will helm the pilot. Essentially, you could certainly do a lot worse.

In Y: The Last Man, focuses on the titular last man (Yorick) who survives a plague where all living mammals with a Y chromosome are killed. Yorick encounters a series of challenges with the companionship of his Capuchin monkey Ampersand and the protection of Agent 355. For its run, Y: The Last Man snapped up three Eisner Awards and a lot of real estate at your local comic shop.

No word yet on when FX would be going forward with the series provided the pilot’s hunky dory.

(Via Deadline)