Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Paramore, Flaming Lips added to SXSW lineup

It’s a big day for South By Southwest music announcements, as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Flaming Lips, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Paramore have signed on to the Austin-based fest.

YYYs will be joining Nick Cave & The Bads Seeds on the NPR stage on March 13, making that date and performance marquee yet again one of the strongest in the conference. The New York band also dropped another new album trailer, this one with a snippet of their new song “Always” from “Mosquito,” out on April 16. It’s their first album since 2009.

Warner Music Group is out with some strong acts, including the Lips, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Tegan and Sara, Fitz & the Tantrums, Immaculate Noise favorite Icona Pop and more. They’ll have showcases running March 12-14 at The Belmont, including some day parties. Grab your koozie.

And on March 12, there’s a particularly lovely showcase that’s been just announced. The Newport Folk Festival curated a stage with Jason Isbell, The Lone Bellow, Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers, The Last Bison, Spirit Family Reunion and more. Keep your eye out for these.

Badges for the music, film and all other portions of the SXSW conference are on sale now.