Yeah Yeah Yeahs to release new album in Spring 2013

This Spring, the Yeah Yeah Yeah will be releasing their first album in four years, the follow-up to “It’s Blitz!”

The band made the announcement via Twitter, posting an Instagram of a mysterious figure in neon colors.

“DNA upgrades, spontaneous evolution and NEW YEAH YEAH YEAHS RECORD ARRIVING SPRING 2013! finally,” read the post.

DNA upgrades may mean the band members just got better at what they do. Or paid a scientist to allow them to glow in the dark. Spontaneous evolution may have to do with what collaborations or combinations happened in the studio, or that Karen O learned to fly, as humans always intended. No other details are known.

However, it IS known that the YYYs played a new song called “Despair” during a Hurricane Sandy benefit concert at a tiny venue in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s have no U.S. tour dates skedded, but will play at fests around the world in January and February, including concers in Australia, Mexico and India. Check those out here.

“It’s Blitz!” dropped in March 2009, and since then, band members have worked on other projects like soundtracks and rock operas.