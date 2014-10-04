Yikes: ‘SNL’ found an Ebola sequel for ‘The Fault in Our Stars’

10.05.14 3 years ago

Ever see a movie during the summer and wonder “Damn, I hope 'SNL' doesn't forget this one next fall.”  Well, don't worry “FIOS” fans, the writers at 30 Rock didn't forget your blockbuster tearjerker.

Obviously, it's sort of hard to do a sequel to “Fault in Our Stars,” but the recent Ebola virus outbreak clearly inspired someone on the “Saturday Night Live” staff.  Sure, Sarah Silverman isn't a good stand in for Shailene Woodley, but we're sort of digging Taran Killam as Ansel Elgort.

Check out the spoof below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

