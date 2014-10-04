Yikes: ‘SNL’ found an Ebola sequel for ‘The Fault in Our Stars’

Ever see a movie during the summer and wonder “Damn, I hope 'SNL' doesn't forget this one next fall.” Well, don't worry “FIOS” fans, the writers at 30 Rock didn't forget your blockbuster tearjerker.

Obviously, it's sort of hard to do a sequel to “Fault in Our Stars,” but the recent Ebola virus outbreak clearly inspired someone on the “Saturday Night Live” staff. Sure, Sarah Silverman isn't a good stand in for Shailene Woodley, but we're sort of digging Taran Killam as Ansel Elgort.

Check out the spoof below