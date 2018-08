Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lucky you: your all-time favorite band went on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” to perform your all-time favorite song! Yes, of course I’m talking about Ylvis and “The Fox.” What, are you some kind of Beatles fan or something?

Also? Apparently their name is pronounced “Ill-vis” and not “Yill-vis,” so be sure to chastise all your friends who say it the wrong way.

Follow RIOT on Twitter