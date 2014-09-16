You can now text Groot from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

(CBR) His conquest of pop culture nearly complete, Groot is now taking up residence in your phone.

TechCrunch reports that Twilio employee, and “Guardians of the Galaxy” fan, Ricky Robinett developed an SMS chatbot that enables you to carry on lengthy, if slightly repetitive, text conversations with the breakout star of the Marvel Studios film.

Need career or relationship advice? Groot is there for you with invaluable pearls of wisdom like “I am Groot” and “I am Groot.” In the mood for a joke? Well, have you heard the one that starts out “I am Groot …”? Just drop him a text at (866) 740-4531.

Directed by James Gunn, “Guardians of the Galaxy” has raked in more than $306 million at the domestic box office, making it the top-grossing film of the year by a comfortable margin.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 2” arrives July 28, 2017.

