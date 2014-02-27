You don’t want to see ‘Ghostbusters 3,’ even if you think you do

I want to ask you a question.
Do you really want to see “Ghostbusters 3”?
Before you answer, I want you to consider every angle. I don't want the knee-jerk response, because I know what the knee-jerk response is, and so does Columbia, and so do Dan Aykroyd and Ivan Reitman. The knee-jerk response is easy. After all, I love the original 1984 film “Ghostbusters,” and I'm more than willing to cop to a fondness for the admittedly-lesser sequel. On the surface, the thought of more “Ghostbusters” is appealing. Undeniably so.
I won't lie. When I was 21 or 22 years old, my writing partner Scott Swan and I had an elaborate written treatment for “Ghostbusters 3” that I was convinced I was somehow going to get in front of the right people. After all, when I was 21 and 22 years old, I had almost constant access to Joe Medjuck, Michael Gross, and Ivan Reitman thanks to my job at Dave's Video. I never found myself in a position to connect those two dots, though, and 43 year old me laughs at how painfully earnest the younger me was about this sequel idea.
Part of the reason I was so insistent was because I felt like “Ghostbuster 2” got the shaft from people, way out of proportions to the problems the film actually has. Part of the reason was because there was an exchange of dialogue in the first film that basically laid out the entire idea for the franchise in a few quick lines of dialogue. It's right after Ego and Ray and Venkman walk out of the bank, and Ray is still in shock about what they've just done to get their business lone. It's starting to sink in, and he's about to panic, and to calm him down, Venkman says, “The franchise rights alone will make us rich.”
Obviously, then, if you're going to keep making the movies as a series, you open other offices. Why not an LA branch of the Ghostbusters? A Florida branch? I can only imagine what the ghosts of Texas would look like, and if you want to go international, I'd watch sequels about the Chinese office, the London office, or pretty much any other spot on the globe. What they'd have to do each time would be put together a murderer's row of comedy talent, four guys who you simply want to watch in a room together. You have the original Ghostbusters show up in supporting roles to train the new team, and you set the new team free. Maybe in the first film, you introduce four new teams. You show that there's even more paranormal activity now, like the more Ghostbusters you hire, the more the spirit world seems to push back. And whatever team is the most popular with the audience becomes your stars of the next movie, while you continually work to make other use of the large world you've created. All of that is suggested in the line that Venkman delivers, and it could be a great way to keep things fresh, as each city has its own identity. LA's ghosts would be either Hollywood legends or the desperate and forgotten, and you could really give it a different flavor from the first two movies.
One of the things the first film gets right is that these guys aren't superheroes. They're more like plumbers. There is a tangible problem. They deal with it in a very messy and tactile way. They dispose of the waste. It's a blue collar gig. They may start the film as scientists (Venkman's telepathy test is one of my favorite Bill Murray scenes ever), but once they make the jump to being the Ghostbusters, they roll up their sleeves and wade into the muck. That first film's attitude is spot-on perfect. They get a little bit of celebrity, sure, but the second film had to knock them down in order to build them up again. They put new roadblocks into the Dana/Venkman relationship, they started from the idea that the first film's ending had bankrupted their business, and they basically made the same film twice. I think that's the most valid complaint about the second film. It doesn't take enough new risks.
And here's where we get to my issues about a third film. It won't take risks. Not in the age of franchise management. Variety recently published a piece about how financial analysts boiled Sony's biggest issue down to “not enough franchises.” There was another recent piece that talked about a Mike De Luca promotion at the company, and how part of the job they're handing to him specifically is figuring out “Ghostbusters.” I've liked De Luca and his taste for as long as I've known of him, and I am sure he's going to hire great people to work on “Ghosbusters 3” as he continues to push to get it made.
But honestly, as a “Ghostbusters” fan, I think the moment passed. And I don't think the people that would work on the film today are the people who worked on those first two films. That doesn't mean their work today is less, just that it's different. I think Bill Murray has continued his evolution from funniest man alive to international treasure, and I completely get why he wouldn't want to strap on a proton pack again. His work these days is on a whole different level of subtle and rich and sad and wonderful, and I don't see how you ask him to roll things back to when he was still “that” Bill Murray.
The real tragedy here is that I think we were denied a whole lot of fascinating Dan Aykroyd. If there is anyone alive who deserves to be show-running a massive franchise about how freaky the paranormal is, it's Aykroyd. This stuff is not a joke to him, which is another element of the first two films that I think is so interesting. His interest in and love of the occult is something that's been part of him as long as he's been doing creative work, and it is unfortunately a rare thing to see a movie that is a full expression of Aykroyd's voice. Some of the greatest lines in the two films are these small little references to real things, to actual texts or ideas or schools of thought. When they're walking into the library and Venkman says to Egon, “Do you remember when you tried to drill that hole in your head?”
“That would have worked if you hadn't stopped me,” Egon snaps, and it always make me laugh. They're talking, of course, about trepanning, the act of drilling a hole in your head to help achieve a different state of consciousness. You get a sense of just how much genuinely weird stuff is bubbling along just below the surface in an Aykroyd script, and his original ambitions for “Ghostbusters” were to do a gigantic “Star Wars” sized paranormal adventure through other dimensions. I always imagine a studio guy running a budget on the first Aykroyd draft of “Ghostbusters” and having a seizure when he saw the $500 million price tag in 1982. If they had kept making these movies and if they had done it in a way that allowed for them to experiment and break the mold a bit, we might have eventually caught up to Aykroyd's vision, and we might have some really freaky and far out “Ghostbusters” films in the collection by now.
I honestly thought “Ghostbusters” was a dead issue years ago. There was a point when Michael Gross told me he was out of the movie business, retiring, leaving the country to paint and relax. It took five years to work out the first film, both in terms of the script and the business end of things. At this point, it's been twenty-five years since the second film. It feels like they just plain waited too long.
I am still raw from the loss of Harold Ramis. It seems surreal to think we won't see more work from him. Without Egon, I really don't think I want to see the movie. I'd feel the same way about Ray or Venkman, too. The three of them in one frame, the conversations between them, the pure comedy pleasure of those three characters in a situation having to handle it, no matter how absurd or terrifying… that's really the only thing of value a new “Ghostbusters” could give to the audience. Beyond that, it's a franchise management decision, pure and simple. It's about money. We know the title, so they're determined to make one.
When I wrote that fan treatment all those years ago, I was still really naive about the way this business works. I wrote that because I loved those characters and I loved that world and I wanted more. So I get it. I totally understand the first answer to the question I asked at the start of this piece.
Do you really want to see “Ghostbusters 3”?
If you say yes, even after really considering what sort of film they'll end up having to make to justify the budget they'll have to give it to justify the marketing campaign they'll have to pay for, then I can't argue with that. If you really want to see it, then I hope you get your wish.
And I'm not saying that if they do make it, I will refuse to see it. I'm sure I would go if it was screening. And I'd try to go with as open a mind as possible.
But do I want to see it? No. Because I'm afraid that it will end up being a disappointment, and I don't want to spend a year before-hand and a year after the release talking about a mediocre or disappointing or even perfect fine but uninspired “Ghostbusters” movie. I don't want one just for the sake of wanting one. If I felt like there was an urgent story for the original filmmakers to come together to make, that would be exciting, but this project has just been grrrrrrrrrrinding its way through the system at a pace that is excruciating to witness, and the rumor mill keeps on churning and churning and non-stories get written and quotes get blown up into promises and none of it seems to have actually gotten them anywhere close to actually making this film.
At this point, unless they hired Miller/Lord to direct and gave them free reign to start fresh, I think it's going to be very very hard for me to get excited about the prospect of a “Ghostbusters 3,” and I think people are answering without thinking about all the times in just this last ten years that we've been disappointed when they brought back something old to do a new version of it.
There were indignant reports that Sony has already had a meeting about the fate of “Ghostbusters 3” since Ramis's death, and they may have, but honestly, what's the rush? It's been twenty-five years since the last one. You won't have it done in time for this year's anniversary. You've lost one of the real Ghostbusters. You still don't seem to have a clear vision of what the film is. So why do you need to already be meeting about it?
Maybe Sony's closer to saying yes than anyone realizes. Whatever the case, I'm curious to see how you feel about it.
Dude, you’re really sloppy and approximate with the quotes here.
I never wanted Ghostbusters 3 outside of the nineties. That was the time to make it and everyone pretty much felt it was better to let the live-action franchise lie in the eighties at the height of its relevancy.
Ahm… actually, my knee-jerk response would be a resounding “No.” There was a time I was excited about the possibility, like 15 years or so. But in the years hence, I came to terms with the fact that it will never happen, and after the death of Harold Ramis, I simply cannot even imagine it ever happening.
Well said, Drew. One thing I find about this series, and one reason I’m no longer interested, was that Egon always seemed to be an anchor for it. Be it either cartoons, the movies, or the comics, Egon was always there, and a huge anchor to hold everything down. Especially in that second ‘Ghostbusters’ cartoon. So without him, why would we want another film? Top that with Murray not being interested in returning, and I honestly just don’t see the point in a third outing, even though I love Aykroyd and Hudson, but without those two central ingredients, the film would just be disappointing to me. Again, well said, Drew. Great piece.
There were four Ghostbusters. No love for Winston Zeddemore?
I was really just playing, but I do think of Zeddemore as a fully fledged Ghostbuster. I have to agree, though, that without Venkman and Egon it’s just not a movie I want to see.
I’m of the same mind Drew. There will be no Murray or Ramis so what would be the point? For Sony of course it’s the almighty dollar. But simply as a fan, I’ll stick to my Ghostbusters PS3 game. There is, IMHO, no one in comedy right now that could do justice to the originals. Maybe I’m just being a selfish 45 year old crank, but the whole idea just makes me sad and angry.
That Ghostbusters game is AMAZING. The story takes everything from the first two movies that worked, and successfully builds on it in a way that I can’t imagine would be equaled by a new movie. Its got such a good story, AND it’s hilarious!
The “knee-jerk response” I’ve seen has been almost entirely “Dear God, no”. The premise of this article that there’s a huge clamoring for this movie that longtime GB fans need to be talked off of seems off. Bill Murray’s complete non-interest has contributed to that, and it seems like it has only gotten louder since Harold Ramis’s death.
Reboot, all new cast. The people that grew up on this movie will do a new one right. Just completely divorce it from the original and start over. The first was a happy accident. The second one wasn’t that great. Let someone else run with the idea and I think you’ll be surprised.
Usually I’m a sequel optimist, but for years I haven’t liked the idea of GB3. I admit that part of it is that I hated the second one so much exactly for the reason you mentioned: it was a lesser retread of the first one. it convinced me that they had no new stories to tell with these characters.
And now with Ramis gone, forget it. We know Bill Murray will never do it, and who wants to see one with just Ray and Winston training Millenials? Not me.
Ghostbusters was a great movie, but I guess when all is said and done, one is enough and two was too many.
What Sony should ever do (and won’t):
No cameos.
New Director (sorry, Ivan, but you don’t have it anymore)
Completely new team, new city.
Not another origin. We see these characters working together as they have for a least a few years.
Keep the budget lean and mean.
Don’t have a giant thing walking around in the third act.
If the new group works successfully,and we learn to love them, yay, go for sequel with bigger budget, and cameos then.If not, damage is minimal.
My desire for a new Ghostbusters ended the second Bill Murray bowed out. The sad loss of Ramis just compounds that. That being said…if they did do a third film and fully embrace that franchisability(?) Murray mentioned in the first one, with a completely new group of people, and make it a commentary on things like sequelitis and all the Law and Orders and CSIs and NCISs running around out there…that COULD be interesting to see. But I doubt they’d go that direction.
I actually strongly disagree Drew.
I think for exactly the reason that you laid out (suspiciously because of this fan treatment you describe…jk) the Ghostbuster franchise is one that given the right talent should continue.
The concept of it is very flexible and in no way specifically tied to these actors…although currently exclusively tied to these characters.
My counter point to prove this: Back to the Future.
What do you even have in a Back to the Future reboot if you don’t have Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Robert Zemekis (and Bob Gale…c’mon guy deserves more credit)? Nothing! You have nothing! As a lover of time travel it’s something that is so specific to all of those artists voices that makes that work that cannot be recaptured that I hope I never see a time traveling Deloreon on the big screen again if isn’t with all of those guys direct involvement (which won’t ever happen thankfully).
Ghostbusters could continue. In an era where Edgar Wright is directing Ant Man and the director of Safety Not Guaranteed is directing Jurassic World…there’s no reason to assume that big franchise movies can’t be given to weird, quirky filmmakers who will give the film a true voice that it needs to be a huge success.
Exactly like you said…I’d love to see Ghostbusters in LA. I’d LOVE to see Ghostbusters in China. Unlike Die Hard, I’d really like to see Ghostbusters in Russia (where nothing works and the Ray composite character gets pink eye from the water).
I hold those two first films very dearly (and I think you are one of the first people I’ve seen “review” that second film fairly). The worst thing they could do for me at this point is have anyone try to re-cast any of the Ghostbusters. Personally I might get a huge kick out of an Ernie Hudson cameo as a retiring ghostbuster who didn’t enjoy the financial windfall of selling the franchise rights…but if they start completely fresh with the concepts that were in that original Akroyd draft where they were already ghostbusters at the start…I think they have huge potential here.
This is basically one big long winded way of saying: don’t let Ivan Reitman direct this and you’ll be fine. He probably has some good movies left in him but I doubt he has anything left to say about ‘bustin.
I definitely do not care to see GHOSTBUSTER 3 now that one of the OG’s (Original Ghostbusters) AND one of the two original writers is “no longer available” (to quote Kevin Spacy’s character from SWIMMING WITH SHARKS, “never say they’re dead: they’re just not available”). Maybe there is a great movie in there somewhere, but right now it would feel like a disrespectful cash grab.
They already made “Ghostbusters 3.” It was for the PS3 and Xbox 360. And it was magnificent.
The PS3 game is the Ghostbusters 3 script they had for decades. Play that. (I still haven’t but I really should)
Great article and its great to see someone give GB2 some respect. The production of that film fascinates me, oh how I would love to read an in depth article about the deleted scenes, ILM’s insane schedule(they had to turn down new shots from the “Ghost Train” Sequence which was a reshoot and not in the original script). Have you ever heard anything about the state in which these cut scenes are? I’ve heard some have finished ILM FX(Slimers scenes with Louis) but how they could leave a scene with Eugene Levy as Louis’s cousin and not even include it in the DVD makes me wonder if they’ve been lost or destroyed? So many hidden treasures, William Forshe(spelling?) who worked @ ILM at the time has some great pics and home movies. Great piece Drew, really great. I also wrote a GB 3 outline. It had a reason for why New York is a specific hot spot for paranormal occurrences. Its the only place on the planet that can access the other world due to an actual historical event back when New York was called New Amsterdam.
Yeah. My knee jerk response is a resounding and very tired no. The time has more than passed. Without Bill Murray and particularly after Ramis passing away, this project has very little to offer other than name recognition. I love Akroyd, but he seems to be the only one really pushing for this all this time. Even if they do make it, it’s have to be something awfully special to get me to watch it. Sony burned me once with unnecessary reboot-cum-franchises after I thought Amazing Spider Man might be interesting.
The Miller and Lord suggestion, on the other hand, would but enough cred to give it the benefit of the doubt. That would be brilliant, but I don’t see that even remotely happening.
Your idea about having Miller and Lord do it gives me a major erection…
For years, I strongly resisted the idea of a third Toy Story movie…and it turned out to be a masterpiece. Then again, I always thought that a fourth Indiana Jones movie would never happen, and then it did, and it was every bit as mediocre as I feared.
There are things I like about Indy IV and elements I prefer about the Frank Darabont draft (It has Marion, but no Mutt, and it has a giant ant instead of an army of little ones, and the villain actually shares the mind with the aliens at the end and is judged by images of humanity’s cruelty rather than the vague death Blanchette got). Indy IV could have been tightened up. I don’t mind the fridge scene, which was a left-over from an early draft of BTTF which was also an Amblin production.
I like the original creative team. I’ll miss Ramis, but his presence could be in the movie. There had been talk that Venkman was to be killed off. That won’t work now, having two dead from the key ensemble. Egon could be established as dead and Ray and Peter both in deep morning. Ernie Hudson would pay respects and give them a reality check about getting on with training the franchise teams which had been largely left to him. The first movie was a going into business story and the third could be the complications of building a franchise and undisclosed expectations. We could also meet Oscar (played by a young name) who has grown up but has no interest in GB because Venkman never committed to his mom because he was on call and constantly cancelling and not there for him enough. “Extraordinary people in ordinary circumstances” is the definition for comedy John Laroquette gives on the Stripes DVD, as opposed to “ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances” which is drama, supposedly. I doubt Murray will participate, and it is odd that he is voicing a 2015 animated film called Boo! about training of ghosts. But much discussion of this or Star Wars VII is futile. Fans have conflicting priorities and people will be disappointed no matter what. Give us the imperfect movie, I say. Ramis could be represented as a ghost, using recordings from the video game they all worked on. What unfinished business he would have I don’t know – maybe warning Venkman or Stantz of hell ? Maybe confirming that they have to stop the Norse Armageddon?
I understand the Lego Movie is good, but I had to look up Miller/Lord. As long as Reitman is alive, he deserves a crack at this. As for Murray, he still can be “That” Bill Murray and WAS recently willing to strap on a proton pack for an award show and for Zombieland. I fact, those events make him seem a bit like what Harrelson on Cheers would call, “a certain kind of tease.” So much talk about the “right” script, and yet the original was done without a complete draft. Dan’s first draft was dealing with too many things, time travel and so on, and Reitman suggested making it a going-into-business premise. They wrote at Martha’s Vinyard for a while and rushed into production and improved it as they went. I remember Indy IV waiting for the right script as well, with everyone from Jeffrey Boam to M. Night Shyamalon slated as writer.
I know I’m going to get a flaming bag of poo left on my doorstep for this, but I not only welcome the idea, but would openly root for it. I don’t believe we NEED a new Ghostbusters movie, but I look forward to there possibly being one. It’s been apparent for quite some time that the only original player we would get back is Ray and that’s still an option. Even if the movie turns out to be mediocre, I would still love to visit this world again. It’s not nostalgia, either. I think this world could really provide some interesting stories. I felt the same way a few years ago when they were kicking around the idea of doing a Goonies sequel/reboot. Do we need it? Not at all. Is it possible there could be a good story created within that universe? Absolutely. I adore the fact that we have great directors working on original, high concept movies these days, but there will likely not be a time in my lifetime where we aren’t seeing countless sequels and reboots. I say let them try. Just because the heart and sole of the original will not be present doesn’t mean a new heart and should couldn’t be interjected. But hey, this is just one guys opinion.
I would also like to posit this thought. My kids are roughly the same age that I was when I first saw Ghostbusters. They love the originals and if I told them there was going to be a third they would flip out. I’m not saying that the movie should target the child audience, but there’s something to be said for bringing a new movie to a new generation. Then again, they absolutely LOVE the Star Wars prequels, so my argument may have just collapsed in on itself! I will say that every time it see the Harry vs. Voldemort final battle, the way their wand “streams” look remind me of what an updated Ghostbusters proton pack stream could look like.
It should be a sequel TV series. Let the old guard hand it over gradually to a new team.
We are all more forgiving of a new cast when it’s a different medium, and it also allows for more, bigger, better, maybe even more ambitious, stories.
We did get to see Venkman for a couple of minutes in ZOMBIELAND.
…or, at least, Murray being Murray being Venkman.
I think a sequel might have worked in the early/mid millennium when there was an onslaught of new comedy players like Vaughn, Wilson, the Apatow crew, etc. But, now they’re all making meta movies (THIS IS THE END), desperate re-hashes (THE INTERNSHIP), safe bet sequels (ANCHORMAN, ZOOLANDER), and the type of movies Tom Hanks starred in during the eighties (THE GUILT TRIP, NEIGHBORS).
Maybe an all female Ghostbusters crew is the way to go…
In my opinion, one of the charms of the Ghostbusters films was the practical VFX. A new Ghostbusters film would be all slick CGI which would look so sterile compared to the originals.
I’m fine with the first film. I have no desire to see another.
The answer is No. After the disappointment in “Blues Brothers 2000” and all of the comedies Dan Aykroyd has been in. I don’t think it will work. I was hoping Ramis’ passing would stop the project from happening. No, Hollywood wants to milk as much of the franchise and Aykroyd wants to become a big honcho again. Sorry but w/o Ramis and Bill Murray not interested in it. It’s time to just pack it in and see something new.
Ghostbusters LA: Joel McHale, Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis, Aaron Paul.
Ghostbusters London: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Steve Coogan, Sacha Baron Cohen
This Is the End reminded me very much of Ghostbusters. Give it to Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg and see what they can come up with.
I for one do want to see a Ghostbusters 3…just not the GB3 we will almost certainly get. And rest assured, we WILL get one at some point. Or perhaps a terrible remake/reboot if we are truly unlucky.
Personally I love the franchise idea that builds off of the first two films. Always have. Franchise doesn’t have to be a dirty word. When done right it can be the best thing ever. When done wrong it can be Transformers. And opening the Ghostbusters concept up to go international and inter-dimensional is the way to go. I’ve always thought the GB concept was so awesome and so potentially huge that it could live well beyond the original movie if handled right. I mean, you could create a truly weird and funny Marvel-ous kinda universe full of monsters, ghosts, inter-dimensional worlds and beings and different groups of Earth-based Ghostbusters who work on their own or team up for various crazy missions. And with the right actors, writers, directors it could be really fun, funny and spectacular. In my mind the potential for a great Ghosbusters franchise has been utterly wasted these last 30 yrs as everything seems to have been focused down on to Bill Murray’s will he, won’t he. Don’t get me wrong, I adore Murray, Ramis, Aykroyd et al but the world they created shouldn’t just stop with them. It’s too darn good for that.
Sadly though I fully expect that when the new Ghostbusters does get made it turns out to be a bland corporate ghost of its former self and a complete waste of potential. But we’ll see. Fingers and toes are staying crossed…but not the streams. Because crossing the streams is bad (important safety tip).
If there ever is a Ghostbusters 3 film released, I would actually prefer that it not try to shoehorn in all the old characters and their accompanying storyline baggage. This is part of what I refer to as “reboot-itis” which is where the creators of a franchise reboot try and shoehorn in characters, storylines, and catch phrases from the original, instead of giving audiences something fresh. I would be happy if Ray were the only original Ghostbuster to return, perhaps with a nod to the deaths of the rest of the team to underline the hazards of their line of work to the rookies. Perhaps Egon and Venkman could have cameos as ghosts, as long as Ramis’s heirs would approve the use of his likeness and voice. I think that, knowing that Ramis, Murray and Moranis will not appear in any reboot, it really gives the studio a kind of freedom or permission to go in a fresh creative direction instead of giving in to “reboot-itis”. Sure, a lot of fans would like to see the old gang back together for one last adventure, but since that is never going to happen, maybe we can see something new?
Reboot it as a live-action tv series, and do away with the save-the-world plots, except in the overall arc for each (preferably short) season. Or just watch Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow” instead.
Amazing!…I had postulated the franchise idea too!!! It would have fantastic.
Ghostbusters 3 will have better special effects / sound etc., but it will never be the same as when we of a certain age walked into that cinema & laughed our asses off!
Agree completely and I love the callout about the blue collar sensibility that permeates the original (and really, most movies from the era, and those before). There is a sense that as obviously smart as these guys are about nerdy things, they also know how to tinker with engines (in a get your hands dirty way that likes the sounds a loud engine makes) and they seem to unwind, authentically, the same way guys that work construction and labor jobs do. It was just a different era where everyone’s dad had seemed to have a certain set of skills. It’s much harder for Hollywood to embrace this kind of sensibility today for some reason. I still think it’s real and out there in the world but it’s not something you see in a character that isn’t a meathead anymore. And I’m not even sure how they could correct this sort of thing without coming off as pandering. I don’t think they could do it genuinely anymore, that mix of midwestern blue collar & intellectual that Aakroyd in particular has. He’s a smart guy and he’s real people. Hollywood doesn’t know how to do that outside of caricature anymore.
LIES AND PROPAGANDA I DO WANT TO SEE GHOSTBUSTERS 3 AND I IN FACT DID SEE GHOSTBUSTERS 3 BECAUSE I OWN GHOSTBUSTERS THE VIDEO GAME PAUL FEIGS ALL FEMALE GHOSTBUSTERS DOESNT EXIST TO ME NOR IS IT GHOSTBUSTERS
Write a comment…ghostbusters the video game is ghostbusters 3
As applicable today as it was back when Drew wrote this.