Your Academy Awards nominee class of 2013

A plethora of famous faces attended the Academy’s annual Oscar luncheon this afternoon in Beverly Hills and that means yet another annual “class of” nominees photograph. This year’s group shot finds Best Actress nominee Quvenzhané Wallis in the center of the image right in front of the Oscar statue (and also right next to best actor nominee Bradley Cooper). Can you find your favorite nominee in the crowd and, more importantly, who’s missing?

For a larger version of the photo click here.

Stats from Tapley:

Many of the 193 nominees (not all pictured, of course) are up for their first Academy Award, of course, but the entire crop combines for 558 Oscar total nominations, 82 competitive wins, one Thalberg Award and one Technical Achievement Award. The nominee with the most nominations to date is John Williams. He has amassed 48 nods over his storied career and five Oscars (putting him second place to Gary Rydsrom for wins — see below on that). The last Oscar he won was the Best Original Score award for “Schindler’s List” in 1993.

A distant second to Williams on the nomination front are two other frequent Steven Spielberg collaborators, sound mixer Andy Nelson (receiving his 17th and 18th nominations this year for “Les Misérables” and “Lincoln”) and fellow mixer/sometime sound editor/sometime animated short director Gary Rydstrom (receiving his 17th for “Lincoln”). But while Nelson has only netted one Oscar to date, Rydstrom has picked up four, putting him in second place among previous winners nominated this year. Rydstrom, however, has the record for most Oscar wins of this year’s class with seven.

Mixer Scott Millan (receiving his ninth nomination for “Skyfall”) and visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri (picking up his eighth for “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”) each have four wins. It’s Letteri, by the way, who netted the aforementioned Technical Achievement Award and ties Williams with five Oscars if you want to count that, though I don’t since it’s not a “competitive” award.

Then there’s costume designer Colleen Atwood (“Snow White and the Huntsman”), cinematographer Robert Richardson (“Django Unchained”) and film editor Michael Kahn (“Lincoln”) with three wins apiece.

And as we all know, sound mixer Greg P. Russell (“Skyfall”) is the record-holder among this crowd of nominees without a win. He’s at 16.

