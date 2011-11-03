Your ‘Breaking Dawn’ fix: Behind-the-scenes peek at latest ‘Twilight’ installment

As Tom Petty once sang, “The waiting is the hardest part”, and that phrase will certainly ring true for fans of the “Twilight” franchise currently, with still more than two weeks to go before “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” hits theaters.

So to tide you over on the long, endless slog between now and Nov. 18th, Summit Entertainment has released a 2 1/2 minute clip that briefly recounts the film series thus far before offering a few behind-the-scenes clips from the set of “Breaking Dawn”, in addition to snippets from interviews with Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, author Stephenie Meyer, director Bill Condon and several other cast members.

While it won’t make “Breaking Dawn” come any faster, I’m afraid, the following video will at least help to distract you from the bottomless anticipatory ache that’s been plaguing your every waking hour…and haunting every moment of your dreams.

Hold on, kids. It won’t be much longer yet.