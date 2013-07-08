Your favorite “Game of Thrones” characters get Simpsonized

We’ve already seen them dressed up in 90s attire, and now we get to see what our favorite* “Game of Thrones” characters would look like if they had jaundice… I mean, if they had guest arcs on “The Simpsons.” These renderings come courtesy of a fellow named Adrien Noterdaem for something called the Draw the Simpsons Tumblr, and they’re pretty spot-on.

*Unless you’re one of those weirdos who’s really into Littlefinger… then you’re out of luck.

Dany and her dragons:

Where’s Joffrey’s skateboard?:

Tyrion, oh Tyrion:

Tywin does his best Mr. Burns.

Lovely, creepy Melisandra:

HODOR!:

(via io9)