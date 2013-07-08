Your favorite “Game of Thrones” characters get Simpsonized

#The Simpsons #Game of Thrones
07.08.13 5 years ago

We’ve already seen them dressed up in 90s attire, and now we get to see what our favorite* “Game of Thrones” characters would look like if they had jaundice… I mean, if they had guest arcs on “The Simpsons.” These renderings come courtesy of a fellow named Adrien Noterdaem for something called the Draw the Simpsons Tumblr, and they’re pretty spot-on.

*Unless you’re one of those weirdos who’s really into Littlefinger… then you’re out of luck.

Dany and her dragons:

Where’s Joffrey’s skateboard?:

Tyrion, oh Tyrion:

Tywin does his best Mr. Burns.

Lovely, creepy Melisandra:

HODOR!:

 (via io9)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Simpsons#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP