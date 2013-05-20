YouTube Comedy Week Video of the Day: Cracked takes on ‘Scooby-Doo’

05.20.13 5 years ago

Hey, it’s YouTube Comedy Week! And because I’m so incredibly helpful, each afternoon I’ll be posting the day’s best offering — a completely arbitrary decision based on my own particular likes and dislikes. Have you ever tried playing God? I really recommend it!

In today’s video, the Cracked.com team plays a crack team of “Scooby-Doo” characters who have cracked the  mystery of a crack-up old man only to find out there’s something of a crack in their logic. Also, is Shaggy on meth? I recommend you watch this video, crack up, and return tomorrow to check out what else I’ve got for you.

P.S. If you happen to see a bolt of lightening coming down from the Heavens? That is all my doing.

