Zac Brown tops Billboard 200 in 2012’s lowest sales week for a No. 1

Zac Brown Band”s “Uncaged” moved 48,000 copies last week, which is apparently enough now for a No. 1 album on The Billboard 200. The set moves up No. 2 to the summit despite a 38% sales decrease; that sum total officially becomes the lowest sales number for a No. 1 in 2012 and since Feb. 2011, when Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday” took the top with 45,000.

Nas” “Life Is Good” slides No. 1 to No. 2, with 45,000, and also with a -38% sales change.

Gaslight Anthem”s new album “Handwritten” bows at No. 3 with 40,000, which is the rock act”s best charting and sales week ever. They previously made it to No. 16 with 27,000 with 2010″s “American Slang.”

Passion Pit”s “Gossamer” debuts at No. 4 right behind it, also with a career best chart spot and sales week (37,000).

“Kidz Bop 22” slides No. 3 to No. 5 (35,000, -45%), Justin Bieber”s “Believe” dips No. 5 to No. 6 (35,000, -22%), One Direction”s “Up All Night” sits tight at No. 7 (33,000, -40%), Frank Ocean”s “Channel Orange” descends No. 3 to No. 7 (33,000, -40%), Adele”s “21” stays at No. 9 (30,000, -9%) and Maroon 5″s “Overexposed” is static at No. 10 (23,000, -20%).

Sales this week are down 9% compared to last week and down 15% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 3% so far.