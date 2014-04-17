Zac Efron and Seth Rogen Vibe with ‘Workaholics’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I feel almost guilty having laughed out loud at this “Workaholics”/”Neighbors” crossover video more than four times, but its weird vibe — and “vibe” is the only word for it — is pretty nonstop hilarious.

Seth Rogen and Zac Efron, stars of that upcoming movie “Neighbors,” joined forces with the cast of “Workaholics” to fight for cubicle space. This quickly turns into a lap-dancing contest. That naturally turns into a more revealing contest. (Some NSFW language here.)