Zac Efron and Seth Rogen Vibe with ‘Workaholics’

04.17.14 4 years ago

I feel almost guilty having laughed out loud at this “Workaholics”/”Neighbors” crossover video more than four times, but its weird vibe — and “vibe” is the only word for it — is pretty nonstop hilarious. 

Seth Rogen and Zac Efron, stars of that upcoming movie “Neighbors,” joined forces with the cast of “Workaholics” to fight for cubicle space. This quickly turns into a lap-dancing contest. That naturally turns into a more revealing contest. (Some NSFW language here.)  

