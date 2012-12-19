Zac Efron joins impressive ensemble cast in ‘Parkland’

Zac Efron is joining a formidable cast of Oscar winners and Oscar nominees in the upcoming historical drama “Parkland” from journalist-turned-director Peter Landesman (“Trade”).

The former Disney idol will be seen alongside Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden (“Mystic River”), Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti (“Sideways”), Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton (“Slingblade”) and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver (“Animal Kingdom”) in the film.

Based on Vincent Bugliosi’s book “Reclaiming History: The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy,” the films takes place at Parkland Hospital in Dallas on the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, where various story lines intersect amid the chaos of historic event.

Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman are producing through their Playtone banner, along withExclusive Media’s Nigel Sinclair and Guy East.

“Zac Efron continues to impress us with his recent shift into more dramatic roles which showcase his exceptional acting skills and Marcia Gay Harden is an unparalleled actress who gives tour de force performances in every film she appears,” said Guy East and Nigel Sinclair said in a release. We look forward to seeing their combined talent in Peter Landesman”s powerful and mesmerizing story alongside the excellent cast already attached to this film.”

“Parkland” will shoot in Austin, Texas and will be released sometime next year.

Efron was recently seen in “The Lucky One” and “The Paperboy,” and will soon star in “At Any Price.” Harden will next be seen in “Get a Job,” co-starring Anna Kendrick, Bryan Cranston and John Cho.