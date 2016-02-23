Zach Galifianakis’s ‘Baskets’ will get another season on FX

02.23.16 2 years ago

Zach Galifianakis told Alan Sepinwall back in January that he wasn’t sure if his upcoming FX comedy Baskets was going to work, but that he was getting a chance to do “an off-kilter show on cable that the channel lets you do interesting things.”

“If there’s enough weirdos that find it attractive, then it would go on,” Galifianakis said.

Looks like there are enough weirdos after all, because FX is renewing Baskets, the offbeat show about a very serious clown (Chip Baskets, played by Galifianakis) that has become, according to Variety, the most-watched basic cable primetime show this season.

And there are still a few new episodes of Baskets to go before its first season concludes on March 24. Season 2 will premiere in early 2017.

