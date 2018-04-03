Paramount

The dream of Quentin Tarantino Star Trek film might just have to remain a dream for now. Not only is he quite busy with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and the ramifications of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, he’s got a little bit of competition in the script department for the next Star Trek film.

Zachary Quinto confirmed as much in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, giving his thoughts on a Tarantino Trek film and what else is in store for the next film set for release in 2019 according to SyFY Wire: