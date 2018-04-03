Zachary Quinto Dampens The Hopes Of Seeing That Quentin Tarantino ‘Star Trek’ Any Time Soon

#Quentin Tarantino #Star Trek
Managing Editor, Trending
04.03.18

Paramount

The dream of Quentin Tarantino Star Trek film might just have to remain a dream for now. Not only is he quite busy with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and the ramifications of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, he’s got a little bit of competition in the script department for the next Star Trek film.

Zachary Quinto confirmed as much in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, giving his thoughts on a Tarantino Trek film and what else is in store for the next film set for release in 2019 according to SyFY Wire:

“All of us are really excited about the idea of working with Quentin on a Trek film, but I know Simon Pegg and Doug Jung… are writing a script and there are another set of writers writing a script. So I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Quentin Tarantino#Star Trek
TAGSquentin tarantinoStar TrekZACHARY QUINTO

The RX

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 13 hours ago 2 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP