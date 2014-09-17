Zombie Nazis go to war in ‘Dead Snow 2: Red Vs. Dead’ trailer

(CBR) The scourge of Nazi zombies continues in “Dead Snow 2: Red Vs. Dead.” Tommy Wirkola (“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”) returned to write and direct the sequel to his 2009 horror film, which made its U.S. premiere in January at Sundance. Now, with its approaching Oct. 10 release in select theaters, “Dead Snow 2” has a new trailer:
Here is the official synopsis:
Martin (Vegar Hoel) hasn”t had the best vacation. He accidentally killed his girlfriend with an axe. He cut his own arm off with a chainsaw. And his friends still got devoured by a battalion of Nazi Zombies.
This morning, he woke up in a hospital bed with a new arm – but it”s a super-powered Zombie arm that wants to kill him, and anyone else it can reach.
Martin”s pissed. And with the help of his new Zombie Squad pals (Martin Starr, Jocelyn DeBoer, Ingrid Haas), he”s gonna deliver some payback to Colonel Herzog and his precious Nazi gold – by raising an undead army of his own.
