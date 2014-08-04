Zombie videogame ‘Dead Island’ being resurrected for the big screen

#Video Games
and 08.04.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Much like the ravenous hordes seen in their games, Deep Silver”s “Dead Island” has risen from the dead in Hollywood. According to Deadline, the open-world zombie horror role-playing game has moved from Lionsgate to Occupant Entertainment.

Lionsgate acquired the film rights in September 2011, about the time of the game”s release, but development stalled. Now Occupant has picked them up from Deep Silver.

“Deep Silver has created a highly successful game franchise based on very cinematic, widely viewed and well received trailers, which provide a great template for launching a film franchise with a distinctive and commercial take on the zombie apocalypse,” Occupant”s Joe Neurauter and Felipe Marino said in a statement. “We want to find the right filmmaker and present somewhat of an open canvas, to make something distinct and original that also appeals to and expands the core audience.”

Since the original game”s launch in 2011, “Dead Island” went on to sell 8 million copies; “Dead Island 2” is set for release next spring. Between now and then, expect to hear about screenwriters and directors signing on for a tour of Dead Island.

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSDEAD ISLANDDEEP SILVERvideo games

